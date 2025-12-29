Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 29

Coforge: The company signed an agreement to acquire Encora US Holdco and Encora Holdings. The acquisition is to be executed via a share swap with no cash outflow. The company is to issue approx. 9.38 crore new equity shares to the investors. The issue price is set at Rs 1,815.91 per share, which is an 8% premium to the last closing price. The total acquisition value is Rs 17,032 crore.

Nacl Ind: The board will meet on Dec. 31 to consider the rights issue.

Punjab National Bank: The bank reports borrowing fraud worth Rs 2,434 crore by ex-promoters of two entities viz, Srei Infra Finance and Srei Equipment Finance. A 100% provisioning of the entire Rs 2,434 crore outstanding amount has been made.

Suzlon Energy: Vivek Srivastava resigned as CEO of the WTG division.

Vedanta: Declared as the successful bidder for the Depo Graphite-Vanadium block.

Saksoft: Saswat Swain resigned as Chief Delivery Officer.

Sigachi Industries: The board will meet on Dec. 31 to consider fundraising via Ncds on a private placement basis.

Aegis Vopak: The board approved the modification in the coupon rate from 7.2% p.a. to 7.4% p.a. On Dec. 4, the board had approved raising up to Rs 1,030 crore via Ncds.

Lloyds Ent: The company entered into a pact to avail financial assistance to convert warrants of Lloyds Metals held by the company from Tata Capital, Bajaj Finance, and Jio Credit.

Magellanic Cloud: Arm receives a letter of acceptance worth Rs 2.25 crore from Irctc.

Efc: Acquired a 13.6% stake in arm Ek Design Industries and acquired a 50% stake in the associate company in Forty-Two Ventures.

Sangam India: The company signed an Epc contract with Ib Vogt Solar for setting up a 27 MWp power plant in Jaisalmer.

Bank of India: The board allotted long-term bonds to raise funds worth Rs 10,000 crore. The fundraise includes the greenshoe option of Rs 5,000 crore.

Timex Group: The promoter of the company will sell a 4.47% stake in the company via an offer for sale at an offer price of Rs 275 per share on Dec. 29 and 30. The offer price is at a discount of 21% from the last closing price.

Tech Mahindra: The board approved the allotment of 16.5 lakh shares worth Rs 1.65 crore on a preferential basis to Mahindra Knowledge Trust.

Prabha Energy: The board approved a fundraise worth Rs 190 crore on a rights issue basis and redesignated Shanil Paras Savla as MD.

Stylam Industries: Aica Kogyo initiated an open offer of 44 lakh shares at Rs 2,250 per share to buy a 26% stake. The total size of the open offer stands at Rs 991 crore.

Tamilnad Mercantile: The company will open two branches in Tamil Nadu, one branch in Karnataka, one branch in Kanyakumari, and one branch in Gujarat.

A-1: The company revised the record date for a 1:10 stock split to Jan. 8 from Dec. 31.

Oberoi Realty: Sameep Pathak resigned as CEO of Mall.

India Pesticides: The company receives regulatory approval for a fungicide formulation in Australia.

Greenpanel Industries: Tata Mutual Fund sold a 2.28% stake in the company; shareholding reduced to 2.77%.

Crompton Greaves: The company appointed Anita Pansare as Head of Innovation and Cto effective Jan. 2, 2026.

Panorama Studios: The company executed an MoU with Amp Studio to exploit the theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the Gujarati language film titled ‘Paatki’ and executed an assignment pact with the producers to exploit airborne rights of the Gujarati language film ‘Vash Level 2’.

Great Eastern Shipping: Signed a pact to sell the 77,922 Cbm very large gas carrier 'Jag Vishnu'.

Timken India: Jamshedpur tax authority slashed the demand to Rs 32.5 crore from Rs 74.8 crore on appeal.

Rec: Incorporated three wholly owned subsidiaries.

Elitecon International: The board approved borrowing powers up to Rs 500 crore subject to shareholders’ approval. The board is to make investments and give loans, guarantees, and security exceeding the limits.

Lenskart Solutions: The company approved the incorporation of arm Stellio Ventures Uk.

Brainbees Solutions: Acquired an additional 56 lakh shares in arm Swara Baby for Rs 84.4 crore.

Adani Green: Incorporated arm Ecothrive Renewables.

Lloyds Enterprises: The company to acquire the remaining 12% stake in Techno Industries for Rs 22.7 crore.

Steel Strips: The company approved the execution of a lease pact between the company and arm Amw Autocomponent. It also approved the expansion of capacity via setting up a new manufacturing unit in Gujarat for alloy wheels.

Aditya Birla Capital: The board allotted 81,000 Ncds worth Rs 810 crore on a private placement basis.

Vikran Engineering: Received Loa from M.P. Urja Vikas Nigam to implement a 45.75 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Bandhan Bank: Rbi gives nod to reappoint Ratan Kumar Kesh as Executive Director of the bank.

Alkem Labs: The company acquired 64 lakh shares in arm Enzene Bioscience for Rs 300 crore on a rights basis. Enzene Bioscience is a biosimilar and biologics contract manufacturing arm of the company.

Laxmi Organic: The company confirms that there is no discharge of hazardous effluents into the environment from the Lote facility.

Max Estates: Completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Base Buildwell.

Nbcc: A settlement was reached between the company and the government to resolve pending litigation regarding 42.26-acre land in Delhi. The Ghitorni land is to be equally divided between the company and the Nct of Delhi.

Acme Solar: Incorporated arm Acme Greentech Nineteen.

Windsor Machines: Received trading approval for 26 lakh shares allotted pursuant to the conversion of warrants issued on a preferential basis.

Kirloskar Ferrous: The company’s operations at the Jejuri plant will be suspended temporarily from Dec. 26 for nearly 15 days for upgrading activities.

HG Infra: The company executed a pact with Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund and Spv H.G. Khammam Devarapalle Pkg-2. The company will sell a 100% stake in the Spv to Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund.