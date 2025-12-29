Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 29
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading with gains of 0.02% near 26099 indicating a positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
S&P 500 futures trade 0.06% lower.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.28% higher.
Market Recap
The benchmark Indian stock market indices extended losses for the second session in a row, with the Nifty closing below the 26,100 mark at 26,042.30, and Sensex settling at 85,041.45.
The indices underperformed the broader markets, with pressure persisting across several heavyweight stocks. ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the major drags.
US Market Wrap
Wall Street traded in a narrow range in the post-Christmas session, hovering near record levels as fresh signs of economic resilience underpinned optimism around corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 was little changed amid thin holiday volumes, but still clocked its strongest weekly performance in a month. Most megacap stocks edged lower, though Nvidia advanced after announcing a licensing agreement with AI startup Groq. In the materials space, Freeport-McMoRan led gains as gold surged to a record high, reports Bloomberg.
Asian Market Update
A broad measure of Asian equities edged up 0.2% in early trade, while US stock futures held steady after the S&P 500 closed just shy of a record high on Friday.
Silver surged as much as 6% to briefly top $80 an ounce for the first time, before paring those gains and sliding more than 2% later in the session.
Commodity Check
Oil edged higher on expectations of stronger Chinese demand, even as US-led talks to end the war in Ukraine failed to deliver a breakthrough. Brent climbed above $61 a barrel after a sharp Friday drop, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $57. China also signaled continued fiscal support into 2026, reinforcing growth hopes.
Silver pulled back sharply after briefly topping $80 an ounce for the first time, as investors locked in profits from a record rally. The metal slid as much as 5% after hitting an intraday peak near $84, with recent gains fueled by tight supply, a weaker dollar and rising geopolitical risks that have lifted precious metals to fresh highs.
Key Events To Watch
The government to release industrial production data for November.
Supreme Court of India to hear matter related with definition of Aravalli
Hills
S. Krishnan, Secretary of Ministry of Electronics & IT, to brief media on upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Stocks In News
Coforge: The company signed an agreement to acquire Encora US Holdco and Encora Holdings. The acquisition is to be executed via a share swap with no cash outflow. The company is to issue approx. 9.38 crore new equity shares to the investors. The issue price is set at Rs 1,815.91 per share, which is an 8% premium to the last closing price. The total acquisition value is Rs 17,032 crore.
Nacl Ind: The board will meet on Dec. 31 to consider the rights issue.
Punjab National Bank: The bank reports borrowing fraud worth Rs 2,434 crore by ex-promoters of two entities viz, Srei Infra Finance and Srei Equipment Finance. A 100% provisioning of the entire Rs 2,434 crore outstanding amount has been made.
Suzlon Energy: Vivek Srivastava resigned as CEO of the WTG division.
Vedanta: Declared as the successful bidder for the Depo Graphite-Vanadium block.
Saksoft: Saswat Swain resigned as Chief Delivery Officer.
Sigachi Industries: The board will meet on Dec. 31 to consider fundraising via Ncds on a private placement basis.
Aegis Vopak: The board approved the modification in the coupon rate from 7.2% p.a. to 7.4% p.a. On Dec. 4, the board had approved raising up to Rs 1,030 crore via Ncds.
Lloyds Ent: The company entered into a pact to avail financial assistance to convert warrants of Lloyds Metals held by the company from Tata Capital, Bajaj Finance, and Jio Credit.
Magellanic Cloud: Arm receives a letter of acceptance worth Rs 2.25 crore from Irctc.
Efc: Acquired a 13.6% stake in arm Ek Design Industries and acquired a 50% stake in the associate company in Forty-Two Ventures.
Sangam India: The company signed an Epc contract with Ib Vogt Solar for setting up a 27 MWp power plant in Jaisalmer.
Bank of India: The board allotted long-term bonds to raise funds worth Rs 10,000 crore. The fundraise includes the greenshoe option of Rs 5,000 crore.
Timex Group: The promoter of the company will sell a 4.47% stake in the company via an offer for sale at an offer price of Rs 275 per share on Dec. 29 and 30. The offer price is at a discount of 21% from the last closing price.
Tech Mahindra: The board approved the allotment of 16.5 lakh shares worth Rs 1.65 crore on a preferential basis to Mahindra Knowledge Trust.
Prabha Energy: The board approved a fundraise worth Rs 190 crore on a rights issue basis and redesignated Shanil Paras Savla as MD.
Stylam Industries: Aica Kogyo initiated an open offer of 44 lakh shares at Rs 2,250 per share to buy a 26% stake. The total size of the open offer stands at Rs 991 crore.
Tamilnad Mercantile: The company will open two branches in Tamil Nadu, one branch in Karnataka, one branch in Kanyakumari, and one branch in Gujarat.
A-1: The company revised the record date for a 1:10 stock split to Jan. 8 from Dec. 31.
Oberoi Realty: Sameep Pathak resigned as CEO of Mall.
India Pesticides: The company receives regulatory approval for a fungicide formulation in Australia.
Greenpanel Industries: Tata Mutual Fund sold a 2.28% stake in the company; shareholding reduced to 2.77%.
Crompton Greaves: The company appointed Anita Pansare as Head of Innovation and Cto effective Jan. 2, 2026.
Panorama Studios: The company executed an MoU with Amp Studio to exploit the theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the Gujarati language film titled ‘Paatki’ and executed an assignment pact with the producers to exploit airborne rights of the Gujarati language film ‘Vash Level 2’.
Great Eastern Shipping: Signed a pact to sell the 77,922 Cbm very large gas carrier 'Jag Vishnu'.
Timken India: Jamshedpur tax authority slashed the demand to Rs 32.5 crore from Rs 74.8 crore on appeal.
Rec: Incorporated three wholly owned subsidiaries.
Elitecon International: The board approved borrowing powers up to Rs 500 crore subject to shareholders’ approval. The board is to make investments and give loans, guarantees, and security exceeding the limits.
Lenskart Solutions: The company approved the incorporation of arm Stellio Ventures Uk.
Brainbees Solutions: Acquired an additional 56 lakh shares in arm Swara Baby for Rs 84.4 crore.
Adani Green: Incorporated arm Ecothrive Renewables.
Lloyds Enterprises: The company to acquire the remaining 12% stake in Techno Industries for Rs 22.7 crore.
Steel Strips: The company approved the execution of a lease pact between the company and arm Amw Autocomponent. It also approved the expansion of capacity via setting up a new manufacturing unit in Gujarat for alloy wheels.
Aditya Birla Capital: The board allotted 81,000 Ncds worth Rs 810 crore on a private placement basis.
Vikran Engineering: Received Loa from M.P. Urja Vikas Nigam to implement a 45.75 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh.
Bandhan Bank: Rbi gives nod to reappoint Ratan Kumar Kesh as Executive Director of the bank.
Alkem Labs: The company acquired 64 lakh shares in arm Enzene Bioscience for Rs 300 crore on a rights basis. Enzene Bioscience is a biosimilar and biologics contract manufacturing arm of the company.
Laxmi Organic: The company confirms that there is no discharge of hazardous effluents into the environment from the Lote facility.
Max Estates: Completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Base Buildwell.
Nbcc: A settlement was reached between the company and the government to resolve pending litigation regarding 42.26-acre land in Delhi. The Ghitorni land is to be equally divided between the company and the Nct of Delhi.
Acme Solar: Incorporated arm Acme Greentech Nineteen.
Windsor Machines: Received trading approval for 26 lakh shares allotted pursuant to the conversion of warrants issued on a preferential basis.
Kirloskar Ferrous: The company’s operations at the Jejuri plant will be suspended temporarily from Dec. 26 for nearly 15 days for upgrading activities.
HG Infra: The company executed a pact with Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund and Spv H.G. Khammam Devarapalle Pkg-2. The company will sell a 100% stake in the Spv to Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund.
Ceigall India: Arm received a letter of award worth Rs 1,089 crore from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation.
Cochin Shipyard: Indian government plans to invest nearly Rs 5 billion in two shipbuilding initiatives.
Mazagon Dock: Indian government plans to invest nearly Rs 5 billion in two shipbuilding initiatives.
Akums Drugs: Rajkumar Bafna, President–Finance, resigned from his position citing Delhi pollution.
Pfizer: Received a total tax demand of Rs 8.8 crore, including penalty, from the Kolkata tax body.
Tata Steel: Received a tax demand of Rs 1,781 crore, including penalty, from the Jamshedpur tax authority.
Ola Electric: Scaled up deliveries of 4,680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka; commenced deliveries in Coimbatore, Kochi, and Hyderabad, and continued ramp-up in Bengaluru.
RailTel Corporation: Received an order worth Rs 19.8 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs to establish a data centre inside the ministry’s building in Ethiopia.
SBI Life Insurance: Received a tax demand of Rs 14.7 crore from the Mumbai GST department.
SolarWorld Energy: Secured a Letter of Award worth Rs 725 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy for EPC works at a 250 MWac solar PV project.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Sought NCLT approval for the merger of Utkarsh CoreInvest with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.
Hikal: Suspects employee misconduct related to revenue recognition; Q4FY25 and Q1FY26 sales were lower by ~2%. Reversed ₹80.7 crore revenue in Q2FY26; no siphoning of funds reported.
Avantel: Received an order worth Rs 4.2 crore from the Ministry of Defence.
Aurobindo Pharma: Arm CuraTeQ Biologics mutually terminated its pact with BioFactura Inc for BFI-751 (ustekinumab biosimilar) as part of portfolio prioritisation.
Diamond Power: Received a Letter of Intent worth Rs 66 crore from Hild Projects for the supply of power cables.
Dishman Carbogen: Approved issuance of 5,000 non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 50 crore on a private placement basis.
Shree Pushkar Chemicals: Approved allotment of 7.4 lakh fully convertible warrants to Joint MD and promoter Gautam Gopikishan Makharia.
John Cockerill: Promoter JC SA sold 1.95 lakh shares, representing 5.3% of its promoter stake, through market trades between December 22 and 26.
Mahindra Holidays: Received an income tax demand of Rs 72.1 crore.
Viceroy Hotels: Approved the acquisition of SLN Terminus Hotels and Resorts for Rs 206 crore.
CIAN Agro: Executed a pact with CSC Healthcare & Wellness Services to provide improved healthcare solutions.
KEC International: Examining a supplementary order issued by Power Grid Corporation and considering appropriate judicial recourse.
Amic Forging: Board approved allotment of 65,000 warrants worth Rs 9.9 crore at Rs 384 per warrant.
Kotak Bank: Board fixed Jan.14, 2026, as the record date for a 1:5 stock split.
Bulk Deals
John Cockerill India: John Cockerill Sa sold 1.91 lakh shares (3.88%) at Rs 4728.41 apiece, while Ramesh Shrichand Damani bought 27 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 4704.45 apiece, Chetan Jayantilal Shah bought 0.25 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 4707 apiece.
Craftsman Automation: PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 0.79 lakh shares (0.37%) at Rs 7140 apiece, while Pioneer Investment Fund sold 0.79 lakh shares (0.37%) at Rs 7140 apiece.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions: PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 16.7 lakh shares (0.1%) at Rs 660 apiece, while Pioneer Investment Fund sold 16.7 lakh shares (0.1%) at Rs 660 apiece.
Insider Trade
John Cockerill India: Promoter Johncockerill Sa sold 1.91 lakh shares.
Sangam India: Promoter Anjana Soni Thakur bought 12,390 shares.
Ashapura Minechem: Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance Limited bought 40,000 shares.
D. B. Corp: Promoter D B Power Limited bought 4,016 shares.
Trading Tweak
Price band change from 5% to 10%: Emkay Global Financial Services,
Board Meeting: Fusion Finance (Fund raising), Silgo Retail (Fundraising)
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: Ventive Hospitality (52%), Trualt Bioenergy (3%), Jinkushal Industries (4%), Jain Resource Recycling (4%), Epack Prefab Tech (4%)
List of securities to be included from ASM Framework: Sasken Technologies
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures down by 0.44% to 26,058 at a premium of 16 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 17.6%.
Nifty Options on Dec 30: Maximum Call open interest at 26,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Securities in ban period: Sammaan Capital
Currency Check
The rupee weakened 15 paise to close at 89.86 against the US dollar on Friday. Intra-day the currency fell 23 paise.