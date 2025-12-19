Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 19

Bharti Airtel: The company made the final call of Rs 401.25 for partly paid shares. The record date for the same is Feb. 6. The payment period is from 2nd to 16th Mar'26. The company received Rs 15,000 crore.

Bajaj Holdings, Waaree Energies, Premier Energies and Swiggy: These companies to be added in the F & O universe from Dec 31.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Board to meet shareholders and creditors on Jan 19 for approval of the merger scheme of Meridian Medical Research into the company.

Hexaware Tech: Board approved the Merger of Softcrylic tech solutions & Mobiquity Softtech with the company.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Secured order worth Rs 121.75 crore; open order position as on date is around Rs. 2,520 crore.

Aeroflex Industries: The Board approved capacity addition of 13,000 units per year for liquid cooling skids used in data centres. The plan includes installing robotic and automated welding lines for flexible stainless-steel hose assemblies and setting up an annealing plant for stainless-steel braided hoses for mission-critical applications, as per management’s requirements.

Ola Electric: The company confirms that the promoter completed the one-time, limited monetisation of a portion of his personal shareholding. The transaction was undertaken solely to repay a promoter-level loan of approximately Rs 260 crore fully and to release all 3.93% shares previously pledged, thereby eliminating all promoter pledges. Following the transaction, the promoter group continues to hold over 34.5% in Ola Electric, with no dilution of promoter control or change in long-term commitment.

IT Stocks: Accenture reported a 6% year-on-year rise in revenue to USD 18.7 billion in the September-November quarter of FY26, landing at the top of the company's guided range.

Bharti Airtel: Shashwat Sharma to Succeed Gopal Vittal as MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel India from Jan 1, 2026. Gopal Vittal Will Move into the Role of Executive VC Of Bharti Airtel from Jan 1, 2026. The company appointed Akhil Garg as Bharti Airtel India CFO and Soumen Ray CFO.

Indigo: The company to replace Tata Motors PV in Sensex Rejig. Indigo to see inflows of nearly $314 million whereas Tata Motors PV to see outflow of $190 million.

Maruti Suzuki: NCLAT deferred Dec. 17 hearing for August 2021 case. NCLT fixes Jan 27, 2026 as the next date of hearing.

HCL Tech: Signed pact to buy telco solutions business from Hewlett Packard enterprise for $160 Mn.

Reliance Industries: Arm Reliance Consumer bought a majority stake in Udhaiyam Agro Foods.

Lupin: Arms signed a pact with Neopharmed Gentili to Market Brand Plasil in Brazil, Philippines.

TCS: Arm TCS Iberoamerica S.A Incorporates Tech Company SOCIEDAD ANONIMA in Costa Rica.

Bharti Hexacom: Appointed Kathikeyan Velu as CFO from Jan 1, 2026. Akhil Garg resigned as CFO owing to the Organisational Movement within Bharti Group.

Emkay Global Financial Services: Approved the allotment of 4,420 NCDs to raise funds worth Rs 44.2 crore.

Arvind: Vice-Chairman Punit Lalbhai to lead textiles and apparel business from April 1, 2026.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti and Singtel agreed to amend the existing shareholders agreement. Singtel has relinquished certain key reserved rights and Amendments remove redundancies and improve clarity in governance provisions. No impact on Airtel’s management control or ownership structure and no new rights are granted to either party. Shareholder approval for amended Articles will be sought in due course.

Ramco Systems: US Arm signed a pact with powerhouse engines to implement its Next-Gen aviation software.

Rossari Biotech: Incorporates wholly owned subsidiary Rossari (Singapore) on Dec 18.

Arisinfra Solutions: Signed MoU with JS Infra Solutions to explore collaboration in Asphalt, Road Infra market.

Max Healthcare: The company to make an investment over Rs 1,000 crore in 450-Beds Hospital in Pune.

BPCL: The company to form a JV with Coal India for setting up coal gasification project in Maharashtra. BPCL to hold 49% stake, Coal India to hold 51% stake in the JV entity.

HUL: The company completed acquisition of additional 1 crore shares in Transition Sustainable Energy Services One for Rs 10.3 crore.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The company and Promoter group Aqua Proof Wall Plast sold 23.71 lakh shares in Freedom Wealth Solutions for Rs 5.4 crore.

BLS International: The company filed a writ petition at Delhi HC to Quash debarment imposed by the external affairs ministry. MEA had debarred co from participating in tenders of MEA & India mission abroad for 2 years.

Eternal: Incorporated a wholly owned arm Eternal general service foundation.

Tata Power: Buys 64 lakh shares of Khorlocchu Hydro Power to invest Rs 64 crore as third tranche in Khorlocchu Hydro Power. Third tranche is a part of total Rs 830 crore investment planned to buy 40% stake in KHPL.

Seamec: Receives LOA for $3.3 million order to Adsun Offshore Driving Contractors for diving related services.

Amber Enterprises: The company to make an investment of Rs 500 crore for expansion Of R&D centre in Punjab to meet product requirements.

Cummins India: The company to acquired 8.78% stake in Clean Max Yellowstone for Rs 2.7 crore.

Biocon: New Jersey Unit receives EIR report from US FDA with Voluntary Action Indicated Status.

NHPC: Signed Tripartite pact with Kfin Tech and Alankit assignments on Dec. 11.

Niraj Cement: Received Rs 322 crore order from Road Transport & Highways Ministry for EPC works in Goa.

Vodafone Idea: Arm Vodafone Idea Telecom Infra raised funds worth Rs 3,300 crore via NCDs. The arm to utilise Rs 3,300 crore funds to repay its payment obligations to the company.

Power Grid: Arm Power Grid Khavda II-B Transmission commissioned commercial operations of Khavda PS Project on Dec 13.