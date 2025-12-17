Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 17

Glenmark Pharma: Arm signed a pact with Hansoh pharma to develop and commercialise Aumolertinib. Aumolertinib is an inhibitor indicated to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

NBCC: The company received an order worth Rs 345 crore order. The order is worth Rs 333 crore from IIT mandi for construction of academic blocks and another order worth Rs 12 crore from Kandia SEZ for annual maintenance work.

Saregama India: The company to acquire 51% stake in Bhansali Productions in tranches by 2030. Bhansali Productions will exclusively sell all future films' music to the company.

HCLTech: Partnered with NSE academy to deliver a series of joint certificate programs in tech, finance sectors.

Protean eGov Tech: Board approved the acquisition of 4.95% stake in NSDL Payments Bank for Rs 30.2 crore.

Thermax: Arm First Energy incorporated step-down arm First Energy 15.

TCS: Arm ListEngage MidCo LLC forms wholly owned arms TCS North America Corp, Trident LE LLC in the US.

Kaynes Tech: Arm Partners with Mitsui & Co, AOI Electronics to bolster semiconductor manufacturing operations in India.

Waaree Renewable Tech: Signed long-term power purchase pact for 300 MW inter-state transmission system solar power project.

Acme Solar: Arm commissioned additional capacity of 8MW out of 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

Vikram Solar: The board approved capex worth Rs 4,371 crore for phase-1 of battery energy storage system roadmap. The capex worth Rs 4,371 crore to be undertaken via Arm VSL Powerhive. The capex to be funded via both equity and debt.

NTPC Green Energy: Arm started commercial operations of 243.66 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat

Lupin: Nagpur Injectable unit received EIR report from US FDA with Voluntary Action Indicated classification. US FDA had inspected the Nagpur unit from Sept 8 to Sept 16.

Ola Electric: Founder-promoter Bhavesh Agarwal undertaken a one-time monetisation of a small portion of his personal stake to fully repay a Rs 260-crore promoter-level loan, leading to the release of all previously pledged 3.93% shares. Post the transaction, the promoter will continue to hold up to 34% stake, with no dilution of control or long-term conviction. The action is taken to eliminate all promoter pledges, which can introduce avoidable risk and volatility. The transaction is being executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and would have no impact on Ola Electric’s operations, governance, or strategic direction.

Pace Digitek: Board approved the formation of three wholly owned subsidiaries.

CESC: Arm signed pact with Toolfab for supply of Towers for wind turbine generators. The company supplies 91 towers for 300 MW wind power projects within 12 months.

Diamond Power Infra: Received letter of Intent for Rs 57.6 crore order from Rajesh power for supply of cables.

Ahluwalia Contracts: Received Rs 888 crore order from Bihar state tourism development Corp for EPC works. Received order for the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi tirtha Kshetra at Sitamarhi District.

Coal India: Coal ministry extended additional charge for the post of Chairman, MD to B. Sairam for six Months.

Wockhardt: Arm incorporated three wholly owned arms Wockhardt Swiss AG Wockhardt suisse USA holding Corp & Wockhardt Suisse USA.

Niraj Cement Structurals: Received Rs 131 crore order from PWD for road maintenance works.

GMM Pfaudler: Sold Hyderabad property for Rs 54.5 crore to Topsun Power.

Kajaria Ceramics: Shareholders approved the appointment of Ashok Kajaria as Chairman and Rishi Kajaria as a Managing director.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: Commission approved the acquisition of paper and pulp manufacturing business of Aditya Birla Real Estate by ITC.

Can Fin Homes: The board approved interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for financial year 2026, sets Dec. 19 as record date.

Eclerx: The company reduced buyback size to 6.3 lakh from 6.6 lakh declared earlier. The company increased share buyback price to Rs 4,800 per share from Rs 4,500 per share declared earlier.

RailTel Corp: Received LoA for Rs 26.9 crore order to implement advanced IT infra at VO Chidambaranar Port.

Waaree Energies: Arm incorporated two wholly owned arms Windora Energy & Agni Vayu Energy.

Sequent Scientific: The board approved the appointment Of Haribabu Bodepudi as managing director and Group chief executive officer and Rajaram Narayanan as Wholetime director for two years.

Indian Overseas Bank: The government to sell 38.5 crore shares (2% equity) with an oversubscription option of 19.2 crore shares. The government to sell up to 3% equity via OFS at a floor price of Rs 34 per share.