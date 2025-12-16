Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 16
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more.
Good morning!
Market Recap
The benchmark equity indices snapped their two-session winning streak on Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 19.65 points or 0.08% lower at 26,027.3, while BSE Sensex closed 54.3 points or 0.06% down at 85,213.36. Intraday, both the Nifty and Sensex fell nearly 0.50%.
Stocks To Watch
PG Life: The board appointed Amol Lone as CFO of the company and transfer of API Business to newly incorporated arm RPG active pharma. The board approved investment of Rs 105 crore in arm RPG active pharma.
SKF India: Promoter SKF interim AB proposed acquisition of 52.58% stake in the company.
UNO Minda: The company completed acquisition of 49.9% stake in arm Uno Minda Buehler Motor. Post Acquisition Uno Minda Buehler Motor to become wholly owned subsidiary.
HCL Tech: The company extended partnership with Aurobay tech to manage, optimize tech services in Sweden and China.
Aditya Vision: Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Yashovardhan Sinha as chairman and managing director.
Karnataka Bank: Appointed Manojkumar PV as a Chief Risk Officer.
Sterling Tools: Pankaj Gupta resigned as chief financial officer effective Dec. 31.
MTNL: The company sold Mumbai residential property to NABARD for Rs 350.7 crore.
Delhivery: The company started Intracity shipping on Delhivery direct app for Customers in Mumbai & Hyderabad.
Deccan Cements: The company declared commercial production of line-3 cement plant. The cement production capacity now stands at 4 million tonnes per annum.
BL Kashyap: The company received an order worth Rs 616 crore from sattva CKC for structural & Civil work.
Deccan Gold Mines: Jonnagiri gold project in Andhra Pradesh successfully completed the trail runs Via full processing circuit.
KIMS: The company started Operations at a hospital located in Electronic City, Bengaluru.
KNR Constructions: Received demand order of Rs 72 crore including interest from Hyderabad tax body.
Newgen Software: The company received Rs 16.5 crore order from a leading bank in India.
Atlantaa: The company executed a development pact with highway Milton co-operative housing society for redevelopment in Borivali, Mumbai. Gross development value is estimated at Rs 500 crore.
TechNVision Ventures: Solix Technologies in pact with computer Arabia for enterprise data Modernisation in Qatar.
Westlife Foodworld: The board appointed Shardul Doshi as the CFO.
One Mobikwik Systems: Gross Profit continues to uptick with 71% year-on-year increase.
GOCL Corp: Approved the scheme of merger by Absorption of Hinduja National Power Corp Into Co.
Solex Energy: Partnered with Malaysia-based TT vision to advance solar Mfg & Engineering in India.
Krishival Foods: The board approved the letter of Offer in connection with the proposed rights issue.
SBI: The company to sign a 150 Mn Euros line of credit with German Development bank KfW tomorrow to finance climate friendly energy generation projects.
Waaree Energies: Incorporated step-down arm Eco Flux Renewables.
Hyundai Motor: Shareholders approved the appointment of Tarun Garg as managing director and chief executive officer, effective Jan 1, 2026.
Power Grid: Declared as a successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system.
Blackbuck: Invested Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, BlackBuck Finserve, via rights issue.
Prime Focus: The company completed the divestment of Prime Focus Studios.
Greenpanel Industries: Launched new product DuroBOIL BWP HDF.
Zydus Life: USFDA accepted resubmission of new drug application for CUTX-101 by arm. UTX-101 is a copper Histidinate indicated to treat Menkes disease in pediatric patients.
Panacea Biotech: Appointed Vinod Goel as CFO.
Arvind SmartSpaces: The company acquired a new residential high-rise project in Bengaluru with revenue potential of nearly Rs 550 crore.
Ion Exchange: Received orders worth Rs 205 crore from Rayzon energy & INOX solar for Ultra-Pure Water System, related works.
BlackBuck: The company made an investment of Rs 100 crore in arm Blackbuck Finserve to meet arm’s long-term future capital requirements.
RBL Bank: Buvanesh Tharashankar resigned as CFO to pursue opportunities outside the bank.
Canfin Homes: Board declared interim dividend of Rs 7/per share for fiscal 25-26 and approved the re-appointment of Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD and CEO.
SBI: The Govt appointed Ravi Ranjan as MD till Sept. 30, 2028. Ravi Ranjan Earlier Served as Deputy MD of the bank.
Aeroflex Industries: Board to meet on Dec 18 to consider expansion of liquid cooling skid for data center.
Lemon Tree: The company signed a licensing pact for an 80-room hotel in Bandipur, Nepal.
Senores Pharma: The company to acquire 100% stake of Apnar Pharma for total enterprise value of nearly Rs 91 crore.
HFCL: The company share purchase pact among Trinity Tech Solutions & Nivetti Systems to be completed on or before March 15, 2026.
GMR Airports: November passenger traffic up 7.4% at 1.1 crore (YoY)
Brainbees Solutions: Incorporated step-down arm Swara Corp.
ALSO READ
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Trent, Deepak Nitrite, Lodha Developers, PNB Housing, Dalmia Bharat Sugar — Ask Profit
IPO Offering
ICICI Prudential AMC: The public issue was subscribed to 2.11 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.91 times), non-institutional investors (3.79 times), retail investors (0.83 times).
IPO Opening
KSH International: The company is the third-largest manufacturer and the largest exporter of magnet winding wires in India. KSH International operates under the ‘KSH’ brand and supply to OEMs across sectors like power, renewables, railways, automotive, and industrials. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 420 crore and offer for sale of Rs 290 crore. The price band is set at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share. The company raised 213 crore from anchor investors.
ALSO READ
Great Indian Asset Allocation: Mutual Funds To Equities—Common Man Prefers Investments Over Savings In 2025
Bulk Deals
Corona Remedies: Invesco Mutual Fund bought 16.68 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1445.81 apiece.
Geojit Financial Services: BNP Paribas Sa sold 4.1 crore shares (14.68%) at Rs 68 apiece, while Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company bought 1.35 cr shares (4.84%) at Rs 68 apiece, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company bought 1.25 cr shares (4.48%) at Rs 68 apiece, and George John bought 40 lakh shares (1.43%) at Rs 68 apiece.
ALSO READ
US Stock Markets Today: S&P, Nasdaq Erase Gains After Positive Start; Apple, Google Among Key Drags
Insider Trade
Star Cement: Promoter Prem Kumar Bhajanka bought 27,400 shares.
Geojit Financial Services: Promoter C J George created a pledge for 10 crore shares. Promoter C J George bought 4 crore shares.
Embassy Developments: Promoter JV Holding created a pledge for 4.67 crore shares.
KPIT Technologies: Promoter Ajay Bhagwat sold 55,000 shares.
Surya Roshni: Promoter Cubitex Marketing bought 50,000 shares and Promoter Diwarkar Marketing bought 50,000 shares.
Trading Tweaks
Price band changes from 10% to 5%: Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute.
List of securities shortlisted in ASM Framework: Kaynes Technology India, Rico Auto Industries, VLS Finance.
Board Meeting: Canara Robeco AMC (Dividend), Fusion Finance (Fundraising), Mufin Green Finance (Fundraising), Vikram Solar (Other Business Matters)
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures down to 26,103 at a premium of 76 points.
Nifty December futures open interest down by 2.6%.
Nifty Options on Dec 16: Maximum Call open interest at 26,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,900.
Securities in ban period: Bandhan Bank.
Currency Market Updates
The rupee on Monday crashed to its lowest-ever level of 90.80 before settling at a fresh all-time low of 90.74 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a loss of 25 paise over its previous close, weighed down by uncertainty over an India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows.
The yield on the 10-year old bond closed two points.