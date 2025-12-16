Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 16

PG Life: The board appointed Amol Lone as CFO of the company and transfer of API Business to newly incorporated arm RPG active pharma. The board approved investment of Rs 105 crore in arm RPG active pharma.

SKF India: Promoter SKF interim AB proposed acquisition of 52.58% stake in the company.

UNO Minda: The company completed acquisition of 49.9% stake in arm Uno Minda Buehler Motor. Post Acquisition Uno Minda Buehler Motor to become wholly owned subsidiary.

HCL Tech: The company extended partnership with Aurobay tech to manage, optimize tech services in Sweden and China.

Aditya Vision: Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Yashovardhan Sinha as chairman and managing director.

Karnataka Bank: Appointed Manojkumar PV as a Chief Risk Officer.

Sterling Tools: Pankaj Gupta resigned as chief financial officer effective Dec. 31.

MTNL: The company sold Mumbai residential property to NABARD for Rs 350.7 crore.

Delhivery: The company started Intracity shipping on Delhivery direct app for Customers in Mumbai & Hyderabad.

Deccan Cements: The company declared commercial production of line-3 cement plant. The cement production capacity now stands at 4 million tonnes per annum.

BL Kashyap: The company received an order worth Rs 616 crore from sattva CKC for structural & Civil work.

Deccan Gold Mines: Jonnagiri gold project in Andhra Pradesh successfully completed the trail runs Via full processing circuit.

KIMS: The company started Operations at a hospital located in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

KNR Constructions: Received demand order of Rs 72 crore including interest from Hyderabad tax body.

Newgen Software: The company received Rs 16.5 crore order from a leading bank in India.

Atlantaa: The company executed a development pact with highway Milton co-operative housing society for redevelopment in Borivali, Mumbai. Gross development value is estimated at Rs 500 crore.

TechNVision Ventures: Solix Technologies in pact with computer Arabia for enterprise data Modernisation in Qatar.

Westlife Foodworld: The board appointed Shardul Doshi as the CFO.

One Mobikwik Systems: Gross Profit continues to uptick with 71% year-on-year increase.

GOCL Corp: Approved the scheme of merger by Absorption of Hinduja National Power Corp Into Co.

Solex Energy: Partnered with Malaysia-based TT vision to advance solar Mfg & Engineering in India.

Krishival Foods: The board approved the letter of Offer in connection with the proposed rights issue.

SBI: The company to sign a 150 Mn Euros line of credit with German Development bank KfW tomorrow to finance climate friendly energy generation projects.

Waaree Energies: Incorporated step-down arm Eco Flux Renewables.

Hyundai Motor: Shareholders approved the appointment of Tarun Garg as managing director and chief executive officer, effective Jan 1, 2026.

Power Grid: Declared as a successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system.

Blackbuck: Invested Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, BlackBuck Finserve, via rights issue.

Prime Focus: The company completed the divestment of Prime Focus Studios.

Greenpanel Industries: Launched new product DuroBOIL BWP HDF.

Zydus Life: USFDA accepted resubmission of new drug application for CUTX-101 by arm. UTX-101 is a copper Histidinate indicated to treat Menkes disease in pediatric patients.

Panacea Biotech: Appointed Vinod Goel as CFO.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The company acquired a new residential high-rise project in Bengaluru with revenue potential of nearly Rs 550 crore.

Ion Exchange: Received orders worth Rs 205 crore from Rayzon energy & INOX solar for Ultra-Pure Water System, related works.

BlackBuck: The company made an investment of Rs 100 crore in arm Blackbuck Finserve to meet arm’s long-term future capital requirements.

RBL Bank: Buvanesh Tharashankar resigned as CFO to pursue opportunities outside the bank.

Canfin Homes: Board declared interim dividend of Rs 7/per share for fiscal 25-26 and approved the re-appointment of Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as MD and CEO.

SBI: The Govt appointed Ravi Ranjan as MD till Sept. 30, 2028. Ravi Ranjan Earlier Served as Deputy MD of the bank.

Aeroflex Industries: Board to meet on Dec 18 to consider expansion of liquid cooling skid for data center.

Lemon Tree: The company signed a licensing pact for an 80-room hotel in Bandipur, Nepal.

Senores Pharma: The company to acquire 100% stake of Apnar Pharma for total enterprise value of nearly Rs 91 crore.

HFCL: The company share purchase pact among Trinity Tech Solutions & Nivetti Systems to be completed on or before March 15, 2026.

GMR Airports: November passenger traffic up 7.4% at 1.1 crore (YoY)