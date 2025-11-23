Nifty In Technical Charts: New Macro Dominoes In Play

We were looking for higher levels this week and we got them. I have been looking for new highs soon and we almost got them last week. So, in that sense, from an index perspective, the market did what needed to be done. Then why are most people unhappy? It is because everyone’s portfolio is still sulking.

Now isn't that a tremendous divergence? Markets at a high and portfolios sucking wind. I think this is because far too many things are happening right now at the same time, so much so that it is difficult to know which domino is moving which.

For instance, the Q2 numbers were, well, palatable. Out of some 2,000 companies that declared results, the growth in net sales is around 6.8–7%. Nothing great. But nothing bad either. Trump tariffs were not so much a factor (even in affected industries like shrimp exports) but neither was the impact of GST cuts.

In fact, the growth in net sales for consumer goods firms was more or less the same as in the June quarter, at 8.6%. Autos were a definite pickup though. The impact of the GST rate cuts will spill over to Q3, as will the festive spending.

In spite of all these uncertainties, the Indian corporate sector has held up well, if the ROCE is any guide. That is one fundamental reason why the market has seen support. Now, will the RBI cut rates, given the low inflation print? And finally, will the trade deal happen? These factors continue to act as supports. (Chart 1)