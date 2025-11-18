Stock Selloff Deepens Ahead of Nvidia, Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

A global selloff in stocks extended into a fourth day as investors, concerned about lofty tech valuations, shifted away from riskier assets in the run-up to Nvidia Corp.’s earnings and a key US jobs report later this week.

The MSCI All Country World Index hovered around a one-month low, while Asian shares were on track for a third straight day of losses. That’s after the S&P 500 index dropped 0.9% and the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.8%. In a further sign of weak sentiment, Bitcoin traded around levels last seen in April.

In other corners of the market, a gauge of the dollar held its gains from the prior session, while gold posted a fourth day of losses, underpinned by fading expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut next month.

The moves highlighted lingering uncertainty over interest rates and tech earnings, with Nvidia’s Wednesday report set to test investor nerves over lofty valuations surrounding the artificial intelligence sector. Attention will then shift to the delayed September jobs report due Thursday, which will provide investors with clues on the Fed’s policy outlook.

“The monthly jobs report would normally dominate this week’s economic calendar, but with the AI trade struggling the past couple of weeks, Nvidia’s earnings are once again looking like a key piece of the market’s momentum puzzle,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.