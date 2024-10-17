Stock Rotation Lifts Small Caps To Three-Year High: Markets Wrap

Stock traders kept driving a rotation out of the megacaps that have powered the bull market and into other corners of Wall Street.

Economically sensitive shares outperformed, with the Russell 2000 of smaller firms hitting the highest in almost three years. Most big techs fell, though Nvidia Corp. jumped 3.1%.

An equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 — where the likes of Apple Inc. carry the same heft as Dollar Tree Inc. — beat the US benchmark. That gauge is less impacted by the largest companies — providing a glimpse of hope the rally will broaden out.

“Investors may be looking to rotate away from large technology companies, which are widely owned and may have fewer clear catalysts going forward,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “With the election coming and the economy returning to balance, the long-awaited rotation away from megacaps to everything else could finally be at hand.”