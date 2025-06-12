Market Experts' LIVE Stock Recommendations: Buy Canara Bank, Hold Swiggy, NHPC
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.
Stock Market Recommendation Live: Hensex Securities Gives 'Hold' Call To Star Health
Mahesh M Ojha, AVP-research and business development at Hensex Securities Pvt. Ltd gave a 'hold' call to Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.
He recommended to investors to hold it for a three year horizon for long term. On a very short term period, he suggested partially exiting on on higher levels, and re-entering on a lower level near Rs 430- Rs 440.
"In the last two months, stock has recovered a lot on lower levels. On upper side for the time being Rs 470- Rs 475 range can be kept," he said.
Stock Market Recommendation Live: Motilal Oswal Suggests Buy For GAIL
Motilal Oswal Financial Services's Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management Vice President Ruchit Jain recommended a buy for GAIL (India) Ltd. The target price is Rs 209, and the stop loss is at Rs 195.
Stock Recommendation Live: Nirmal Bang Gives Buy To Tech Mahindra
Hotkar recommended a buy for Tech Mahindra Ltd. The target price is Rs 1,720 apiece, which implied a 5% upside from Wednesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,600 apiece.
Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold,' and 12 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 6.5%
Stock Recommendation Live: Religare Broking Suggests Buy To REC
Religare Broking's Retail Research Senior Vice President Ravi Singh suggested a buy for the stock. The target price is Rs 832 apiece. The stop loss is at Rs 800.
Stock Recommendation: Axis Securities Suggests Buy For LIC
Axis Securities Technical and Derivatives Research Senior Vice President Rajesh Palviya recommended a buy for Life Insurance Corp of India. The target price is Rs 990 apiece, which implied 2.9% upside from Wednesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 960 apiece.
Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.9%.