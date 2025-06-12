Market Experts' LIVE Stock Recommendations: Buy Canara Bank, Hold Swiggy, NHPC

Mahesh M Ojha, AVP-research and business development at Hensex Securities Pvt. Ltd gave a 'hold' call to Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.

He recommended to investors to hold it for a three year horizon for long term. On a very short term period, he suggested partially exiting on on higher levels, and re-entering on a lower level near Rs 430- Rs 440.

"In the last two months, stock has recovered a lot on lower levels. On upper side for the time being Rs 470- Rs 475 range can be kept," he said.