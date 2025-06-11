MarketsMarket Experts' LIVE Stock Recommendations: Buy Airtel, Hold Garden Reach, Sell Sula Vineyards
Market Experts' LIVE Stock Recommendations: Buy Airtel, Hold Garden Reach, Sell Sula Vineyards

This blog has ended, thank you for tuning in.

11 Jun 2025, 11:20 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik) 
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.15% higher at 25,141, while the BSE Sensex closed 123 points, or 0.15% up at 82,515.
Stock Recommendation Live: Bonanza Portfolio Recommends 'Hold' Call On Swiggy

Vaibhav Vidwani, fundamental research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio gave Swiggy Ltd., a hold call due to increased competition from Rapido in the app-based food delivery segment, which may cause stress on their profitability.

He recommends holding for a longer duration and entering the stock at lower levels.


Stock Recommendation Live: Prabhudas Lilladher Suggests 'Buy' Call For Bajaj Housing Finance

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher gave Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., a 'buy' rating saying that this was the right time to accumulate this stock.

"Stock has been oscilatting between Rs 115-135, no harm in accumulating at these levels. The issue price has been going higher. This is an appropriate level to accumulate," Parekh said.


Stock Recommendation Live: Latin Manharlal Securities Recommends 'Hold' Call On Tejas Networks

Nirav Asher from Latin Manharlal Securities gave Tejas Networks Ltd. a 'hold' recommendation in light of its recent order book which he found satisfactory.

"Its advisable to hold with a medium term perspective, in light of the fact that they have good orders on hand," Asher said.


Stock Recommendation Live: JB Chemicals Hits Four-Month High — Should You Buy It?

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price advanced 5.53% to Rs 1,760 apiece, the highest level since Feb 6. The share price was trading 3.38% higher at Rs 1,724.40 apiece as of 2:10 p.m., as compared to 0.08% advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.3%.


Stock Market Recommendation Live: HDFC Securities Suggest Buy For Kajaria Ceramics 

HDFC Securities' Vinay Rajani, a senior technical and derivative research analyst suggested a buy for Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,128 apiece, which implied a 5.8% upside from Tuesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,000 apiece.











