Market Experts' LIVE Stock Recommendations: Buy Airtel, Hold Garden Reach, Sell Sula Vineyards
This blog has ended, thank you for tuning in.
Stock Recommendation Live: Bonanza Portfolio Recommends 'Hold' Call On Swiggy
Vaibhav Vidwani, fundamental research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio gave Swiggy Ltd., a hold call due to increased competition from Rapido in the app-based food delivery segment, which may cause stress on their profitability.
He recommends holding for a longer duration and entering the stock at lower levels.
Stock Recommendation Live: Prabhudas Lilladher Suggests 'Buy' Call For Bajaj Housing Finance
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher gave Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., a 'buy' rating saying that this was the right time to accumulate this stock.
"Stock has been oscilatting between Rs 115-135, no harm in accumulating at these levels. The issue price has been going higher. This is an appropriate level to accumulate," Parekh said.
Stock Recommendation Live: Latin Manharlal Securities Recommends 'Hold' Call On Tejas Networks
Nirav Asher from Latin Manharlal Securities gave Tejas Networks Ltd. a 'hold' recommendation in light of its recent order book which he found satisfactory.
"Its advisable to hold with a medium term perspective, in light of the fact that they have good orders on hand," Asher said.
Stock Recommendation Live: JB Chemicals Hits Four-Month High — Should You Buy It?
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price advanced 5.53% to Rs 1,760 apiece, the highest level since Feb 6. The share price was trading 3.38% higher at Rs 1,724.40 apiece as of 2:10 p.m., as compared to 0.08% advance in the Nifty 50 index.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.3%.
Stock Market Recommendation Live: HDFC Securities Suggest Buy For Kajaria Ceramics
HDFC Securities' Vinay Rajani, a senior technical and derivative research analyst suggested a buy for Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,128 apiece, which implied a 5.8% upside from Tuesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 1,000 apiece.