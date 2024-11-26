Stock Recommendations Today: Canara Bank, Angel One, Jupiter Wagons Among Top Picks Of Market Experts

Jain: Stay invested.

On whether to hold or sell Canara bank, Jain said she liked this counter given strong fundamentals. "I think banking space right now is in a very sweet spot and in that Canara bank is looking decent," she said.

Her immediate target for the stock is Rs 125-130 and it also has the potential to move further upwards, she said, while recommending to stay invested in the stock for one-three months.

At 12:13 p.m., the stock was trading 1.2% higher at Rs 102.11.