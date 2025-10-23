Stock Picks Today: Urban Company, NMDC, Titan, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki On Brokerages' Radar

The brokerage initiated an Underweight rating with the target price of Rs 117

The company differentiated business and have steady growth in the price

Urban Company has a large addressable market in online home services

This is supported by competitive moats and an experienced founding team

Morgan Stanley gave an Underweight rating given growth is in the price

The brokerage expect core India consumer services NTV to grow at a healthy CAGR of 18-22% over financial year 2025-2028

High churn/supply constraints to drive growth at a calibrated pace

India consumer services (ex Insta) to reach 30% adj EBITDA margin medium term

Investments in Instahelp to drag profitability near term