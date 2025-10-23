Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Urban Company, NMDC, Titan, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: Urban Company, NMDC, Titan, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki On Brokerages' Radar

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Urban Company. UBS Global Research hiked target price for Titan Co. Ltd. Find out more views from brokerages in the article below.

23 Oct 2025, 08:05 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)
Morgan Stanley On NMDC

  • NMDC Ltd. has cut iron ore prices by 9% and fines prices by 10%

  • Domestic iron ore fines price discount to import parity prices has contracted to 57% from 53%

  • This is a surprise to the brokerage.

  • Morgan Stanley expected domestic iron ore prices to be stable or rise somewhat in the near term

  • The brokerage sees this as incrementally positive for JSW Steel/Jindal Steel given their partial dependency on external iron ore

UBS On Titan 

  • UBS Global Research has upgraded to Buy from Neutral. The brokerage has hiked the target price to Rs 4,700 from Rs 3,600

  • Time to re-jewel your portfolio as Titan is on the cusp of a major rebound, The stock is a structural winner

  • Lab-grown diamonds threat is manageable. UBS Global Research believes that Titan's value proposition remains competitive

  • As its earnings rebound, the brokerage expects multiple to rise towards the five-year average

Brokerages On Urban Company

Morgan Stanley 

  • The brokerage initiated an Underweight rating with the target price of Rs 117

  • The company differentiated business and have steady growth in the price

  • Urban Company has a large addressable market in online home services

  • This is supported by competitive moats and an experienced founding team

  • Morgan Stanley gave an Underweight rating given growth is in the price

  • The brokerage expect core India consumer services NTV to grow at a healthy CAGR of 18-22% over financial year 2025-2028

  • High churn/supply constraints to drive growth at a calibrated pace

  • India consumer services (ex Insta) to reach 30% adj EBITDA margin medium term

  • Investments in Instahelp to drag profitability near term

  • Valuation multiples should sustain in line with strong and established business models in India Internet

Goldman Sachs

  • Goldman Sachs initiated with a Neutral rating and a target price of Rs 140

  • Urban Company has a strong business model and execution track record

  • The brokerage expects a 24% revenue CAGR over financial year 2025 and 2030.

  • Goldman Sachs believe that the strength of the business model and outlook is already reflected in the company’s premium valuations

  • The growth compounding has a long runway

  • InstaHelp incremental growth driver but not meaningful to SOTP yet, the brokerage said.

  • Optionalities from international segment and B2C products

  • The company has a robust revenue growth with strong operating leverage

Nomura On Tata Steel

  • Nomura initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 215

  • The company has a trong growth in India and turnaround in Europe

  • Improving macros suggest significant upside potential, according to Nomura.

  • Tata Steel is poised for sustainable growth and margin upside

  • Tata Steel to maintain its cost advantage

Morgan Stanley On Mauruti Suzuki India 

  • Maintain Overweight with a target price of Rs 18,360

  • The brokerage believed that the share price will rise over the next 60 days

  • Recovery in the number of first-time buyers, strength in rural areas and good response to the new SUV launch will drive up Maruti Suzuki India's market share.

  • Rising share of EVs in exports will benefit benefit average selling price

  • Morgan Stanley could see the company announcing price increases for 2026 models in end-November

  • The brokerage expects a margin expansion in third quarter on leverage gains and fourth-quarter to benefit from pricing recovery

