Stock Picks Today: Trent, Bank Of India, IndiGo, LTIMindtree On Brokerages' Radar
Trent Ltd., Bank of India Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd., Bank Of Baroda Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Trent Ltd., Bank of India Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd., Bank Of Baroda Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Trent
Goldman Sachs
Maintain neutral; Cut target price to Rs 5,300 from Rs 5,600
Slowdown in sales growth could also be due to lower sales throughput of stores in new tier 2+ cities
Lower FY26-28 EPS estimates by 5%, largely driven by a cut in sales growth estimates
UBS
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 6,200
Q2 growth at 17% yoy, a weakening trend after a lacklustre 20% growth in Q1
This has been a weakening trend from Q4FY25 onwards, reflected in stock price weakness too
See this as a cyclically weak phase for this high growth company
Growth acceleration going forward could serve as a key catalyst
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 6,359
Q2: Notable miss
Standalone revenues grew 17% year-on-year, lower than MS estimate of a 25% rise
Westside had 13 net new store openings, the highest in the past five years
Expect standalone Ebitda margin to improve 165 bps YoY to 17.5% in Q2
Equirus
Downgrade to reduce from add; Cut target price to Rs 4,474 from Rs 5,759
Premium to fade as growth moderates
Signs of growth fatigue have since emerged
Q2 is poised to be the fifth consecutive quarter of sequential moderation in topline growth
Standalone revenue growth of 17% in Q2 marks its lowest performance in the past 18 quarters
In the quarter where peers (VMART, V2 etc.) have done well, TRENT disappointed with growth moderation
Street’s expectation of a 26% topline CAGR over FY25–27E appears increasingly unachievable
Against the backdrop of earnings downgrades and visible growth moderation, foresee valuation multiple compression ahead
On Bank of India
Morgan Stanley
Maintain underweight with target price of Rs 110
Q2 Initial update: Strong quarter
Domestic loan growth was strong at 5.6% QoQ compared to 0.3% QoQ in the prior quarter
On IndiGo
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 7,100
Demand outlook remains positive for the industry, with moderation in Q2
Moderation owing more to lower supply rather than weak demand
IndiGo is focusing on international routes (including long-haul)
Domestic market share remains stable
Aim is to connect even smaller cities to the international network
Also plans to tilt towards full ownership/ finance leasing of planes rather than only operating leases
Cost optimisation remains an important part of IndiGo’s strategy
On Pharma
Jefferies
Per media reports, Eli Lilly has announced plans to invest $1 billion to build contract manufacturing plants and a quality assurance center in Hyderabad
Additionally, Roche has committed $1.9 billion to India over five years under the EFTA trade pact
These core pharma investments contrast with past GCC-focused tech setups
Expect these investments to strengthen India’s growing CRDMO presence
Driving 6-8% incremental growth in the sector over the next seven years
On LTIMindtree
Kotak Securities
Maintain reduce with target price of Rs 5,000
Announced its largest-ever digital transformation deal (>US$450 mn) with a global entertainment leader
The deal has a balance between renewal and new component
New CEO’s sales execution rigor is driving a good conversion of pipeline into deals
Company is well-placed to accelerate growth in the challenging environment over the coming quarters
However, this is already captured in an expensive valuation
On Financials
Macquarie
Q2: A tough quarter again across the board
Banks face two issues this quarter
Sharp margin compression and weak loan growth
YES Bank stake sale could provide some cushion
Credit costs to remain elevated
Earnings growth for most banks will remain pretty muted and in some cases may decline
Tactical pair trades for Q2FY26:
1) Long HDFC/ICICI; short IndusInd
2) Long PFC/REC; short M&M Finance
3) Long AB Capital; short SBI Cards
On BSE
Goldman Sachs
Maintain neutral; Cut target price to Rs 2,220 from Rs 2,250
NSE has become aggressive in getting back lost market share from BSE
Lot size reduction brings the contract sizes of BSE’s Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 closer
Thereby narrowing BSE’s advantage of lower traded premium per contract on index options
Relative size of BSE’s contract has a bearing on its options market share
Since BSE has not announced any change in lot size, its relative advantage of a lower contract size would be somewhat lost
Extending the market share gain trajectory for BSE to reach the 40% level from Jul’26 to Mar’27
On Banks
BofA
Q2 – NIM bottom likely pushed out to early FY27
Expect another round of EPS cuts around the results season as consensus catches up
HDFC, ICICI results likely to standout
See relatively defensive earnings and guidance from HDFC and ICICI
They also have the least asset quality risks
See better risk reward near term in big pvt banks
HDFC and ICICI are looking quite attractive from a relative valuation perspective
HDFC Bank – Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,175
ICICI Bank – Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,750
On Hospitals
Jefferies
Potential overcapacity a key investor concern
Current balance sheet strength allows a max 32,000 new bed addition, implies 7% Cagr over 5 years
Addition of 32,000 new beds may not be enough to cater to ongoing demand
Capacity not equal to operational beds
Optically high bed density does not indicate overcapacity
India far away from saturation
Believe Max is at next inflection point of accelerated growth