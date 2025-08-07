Stock Picks Today: Trent, Bajaj Auto, Divis Lab, Lupin On Brokerages' Radar
Trent Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Lupin., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today. There is also analyst insight coming in on Trump's fresh tariffs on India.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms, broadly based on the first quarter financials that the players have put out. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
Jefferies on Prestige
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 1850 from Rs 1700
1QFY26 - Strong Operating Performance
P&L beat, Resi revenues set to jump
Excellent pre-sales performance
Guidance maintenance, but beat is likely
Jefferies on Container Corp
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 650 from Rs 825
Weak domestic growth impacts Q1
Rail Freight margins improve 260 bps YoY to 27%
13% FY26E volume growth guidance maintained
Volume growth recovery to drive upside
On Divis Lab
Jefferies
Maintain Hold; Hike target price to Rs 6750 from Rs 6200
Divi's misses Q1, near-term outlook uncertain
API growth remains weak
Custom Synthesis near-term outlook uncertain
FY26 to be a heavy capex year
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight; Cut target price to Rs 7024 from Rs 7185
Earnings Miss But Rising Capex Keeps us Bullish
Given B2B nature of business and limited information from the company, capex tends to be a key leading indicator
To adjust for Q1 miss and higher capex spend guidance, cut FY26 EPS by 7.7%, driven by lower revenue growth
Macquarie on Pidilite
Maintain Underperform with target price of Rs 2600
Q1 EBITDA above estimate on lower other expenses
Sequential uptick in volume growth across the consumer bazaar vertical
Healthy double-digit sales and Ebitda growth across domestic subsidiaries
Did not like the unchanged cautiously optimistic outlook on demand
On Trent
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 6359
Q1: Beat on Margins; Play for the long run
Fashion – Low-single digit LFL growth Vs Q4 mid-single digit growth
While the recent growth trends do not easily justify the current valuations
Believe the growth slowdown is a well-devised growth strategy which could start showing the results in the coming quarters
Taking a short-term negative view on a long-term business may not be advisable
Believe Trent's total addressable market is highly expandable
Consistent margin improvement and improvement in return ratios add to our comfort
Jefferies
Maintain Hold; Hike target price to Rs 6000 from Rs 5900
Revenue growth decelerated to multi-qtr low of 20%
Margins surprised positively despite a decline in per sqft revenue & GM
Lower cost allowed unit Ebitda to stay near flat, which is difficult to understand given lack of adequate disclosures
Yet to understand the reason for a 7% YoY decline in staff costs despite >30% increase in retail footprint
Continue to seek improved disclosures to better appreciate business drivers
MS on Lupin
Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 2096
Strong US Growth in FY26
Growth led by new launches, partially offset by seasonal softness and increased generic competition
Robust pipeline and launch momentum plan
Focus on complex generics, inhalation, injectables, and biosimilars.
Management reaffirmed FY26 guidance
Jefferies on US Tariffs On India
US has imposed additional 25% tariffs
Direct financial cost to India of replacing Russian Oil is <15 bps of GDP
Flattish Oil markets over past week imply good supplies exist
Believe the political fallout of US asks on dairy & agri still remain the key stumbling block
Remain hopeful of an eventual trade deal with the US
Jefferies on Hero Moto
Maintain Underperform with target price of Rs 3330
Q1: Weak but Inline Quarter
PAT was flat YoY, boosted by higher financial income
Hero is seeing good traction in its electric mobility business
MS on Non Life Insurance
Industry premium growth rose 3% YoY in July versus. 5% in June
Private multi-line players reported a decline of 3% YoY versus. no decline in June
Lower growth since Oct-2024 is partly due to a change in the accounting of long-term policies in certain segments
ICICI Lombard reported a decline of 10% YoY, same as June
Go Digit reported 27% YoY growth, versus. 12% in June
SAHI players reported 10% YoY growth in July, same as June
Niva Bupa's GDPI rose 10% YoY, versus. 16% in June
Jefferies On Bajaj Auto
Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 8,000
Subdued but Inline Q1
Remain optimistic on Indian 2W demand
Lowered our FY25-28 industry volume CAGR from 10% to 8%
2W exports are growing strong though
Like Bajaj's EV franchise; concerned on market share dip in domestic motorcycles and decline in volume share in India's 2W exports
Valuations at 24x FY26E PE is not cheap
Macquarie on PFC
Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 525
PAT beat driven by lower credit cost
PAT beat driven by lower provisions, partly offset by higher opex
Higher AUM growth optical given low base; FY26 growth guidance at 10-11%
Negative provisions driven by upgrade in rating from discoms
Jefferies on Bharat Forge
Maintain Underperform with target price of Rs 950
Tough Q1; Export Outlook Weakens
Weak macro and rising US-India tariffs have significantly impacted export outlook
On the positive side, ramp-up of large Indian guns order should boost growth starting Q4
FY26-28E EPS are 9-14% below the Street
View stock as expensive at 21x FY26E EV/Ebitda