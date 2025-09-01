Stock Picks Today: Torrent Power, Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Reliance Industries Ltd., Apollo Hospitals and other companies are drawing analyst attention today.
The India GDP figure, along with companies like Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Reliance Industries Ltd., Apollo Hospitals and other sectors are drawing analyst attention today.
The commentary includes insights on macroeconomic trends, company-specific developments, and potential policy impacts like the upcoming GST meeting. Here are the key analyst calls:
On India GDP
UBS reports that real GDP growth was 7.8% YoY in the June quarter, well above consensus. However, it cautions that lower nominal GDP in FY26 may impact corporate revenue and credit growth. UBS is maintaining its real GDP growth forecast for FY26 but lowering it for FY27 by 40 bps to 6.3% due to tariff risks. Consumption is expected to support growth as investment and exports lag.
Goldman Sachs notes that GDP growth was significantly above expectations, driven by strong consumption and the services sector, which was a surprise. It sees upside risks to its real GDP growth forecast for CY25 and FY26, despite headwinds from US tariffs.
Bank of America or BofA also points out that the 7.8% YoY GDP print beat estimates, with internals showing broad-based growth. It maintains its FY26 GDP growth forecast at 6.5% but sees downside risks to its FY27 forecast of 7% due to potential trade impacts.
Macquarie highlights that Q1FY26 GDP growth widely beat estimates and was broad-based, with surprisingly strong private consumption and robust growth in hotels, trade, and tourism. It notes that nominal GDP was just 8.8% due to lower inflation, which may reduce the chances of a near-term rate cut.
Morgan Stanley on Titagarh Rail
Maintained Overweight but cut its target price to Rs 1,017 from Rs 1,027.
Views the company as a "solid proxy" to invest in India's rail segment.
Highlights its strong order book, large passenger coach market, and a benign competitive environment.
Forecasts a 24% earnings CAGR for FY26-28.
Morgan Stanley on Torrent Power
Maintained Equal-weight with a target price of Rs 1,444.
Notes the company won a Letter of Award for a 1600MW thermal plant in Madhya Pradesh.
Believes the plant can generate a 15-17% Internal Rate of Return.
The balance sheet is seen as having sufficient headroom for growth with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.4x and net debt-to-equity of 0.4x.
Goldman Sachs on FII Exposure to India
Goldman Sachs reports that foreign funds remain underexposed to India.
Although exposure to India in active EM funds has risen the most over the past three months, India remains among the most underweight markets within these funds at 280 bps underweight allocation versus the benchmark.
India's overall allocation in active mutual funds globally is near a two-decade low, with global funds on aggregate being underweight India by 215 bps.
Jefferies on Reliance Industries
Maintained Buy with a target price of Rs 1,670.
RIL has announced plans for a Jio IPO in H1CY26 and aims for 20% CAGR growth for its retail business over three years.
The FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) business is set to see large investments to propel revenues to $12 billion in five years.
New energy ambitions have been scaled up with new targets.
The Jio IPO could potentially lead to a holdco discount in RIL.
Jefferies on Cement Sector
Cement prices in August were only mildly lower up to 0.6% MoM despite peak monsoons.
YTD FY26 prices are tracking higher upto 6% YoY than Jefferies' FY26 estimate of over 4% YoY.
With monsoons ending, the industry is gearing up for hikes, with some dealers suggesting an Rs 30/bag up to 8% hike.
The upcoming GST meeting could drive rate rationalization from the current 28% to 18%.
Jefferies remains positive on the sector, with top picks being Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, and JK Cement.
Incred on Apollo Hospitals
Initiated coverage with an Add rating and a target price of Rs 8645.
The rise in healthcare spending is a positive trend.
The company has a "huge advantage" as an advanced, technology-focused integrated healthcare provider.
Changes in disease profile and a rise in healthcare awareness are positive developments.
Medical tourism provides a good opportunity for the company, bolstered by its reputation and regulatory support.
HSBC on Two-Wheelers
Potential GST cut can raise medium-term (3-5 years) two-wheeler industry growth by up to 200 bps, leading to a 6-8% CAGR.
The GST cut can drive first-time buyers into the market.
The outlook for Eicher remains highly uncertain and likely volatile in the near term.
HSBC continues to prefer TVS Motor.
Ratings and Price Targets:
TVS Motor – Maintained Buy; hiked TP to Rs 3500 from Rs 3200.
Bajaj Auto – Maintained Hold; hiked TP to Rs 9700 from Rs 9500.
Eicher – Maintained Hold with TP of Rs 5800.