Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: TCS, M&M, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages also offered their outlook on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, on Urban Company as well as the steel sector.

21 Nov 2025, 07:28 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Stock Picks Today: TCS, M&amp;M, L&amp;T, Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo On Brokerages' Radar (Image: Freepik)</p></div>
Stock Picks Today: TCS, M&M, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, IndiGo and more on Friday.

They also offered their outlook on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, on Urban Company as well as the steel sector.

Read on to know more:

Citi on Larsen & Toubro

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 4,500

  • L&T sees clear opportunities in the Middle East across areas

  • Sees potential in Europe as well and has recently announced a partnership for renewable projects integration

  • Domestically, an improvement in private sector projects, now 30% of the domestic backlog, is aiding growth

  • Execution should be seasonally strong in H2

  • Announcement of the next five year strategy plan should keep sentiment positive

  • Strategy plan to likely allay concerns on medium term growth prospects

Citi on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 345

  • Unveiled a strategic pivot towards sustained profitable growth

  • 18-20% AUM expansion, resilient 1.3-1.7% credit cost across cycles, and 2.2-2.5% RoA

  • Aspires to expand its AUM to Rs 3 lakh crore by FY30 representing over 20% CAGR

Jefferies on Lodha

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,625

  • Firming up of datacenter development business is likely in early 2026

  • Can provide a large recurring income/valuation upside over time

  • Palava should see infra triggers in next few months, raising monetisation pace

  • 20% Presales growth target for FY26 remains on track, as Mumbai launches revive

  • Lodha set to capture the large residential opportunity

Morgan Stanley on Delhivery

  • Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 450

  • Sector could continue to see volume and revenue market share consolidation in favor of stronger players

  • Pricing has remained largely stable, and yields have been steady on a like-for-like basis

  • Expects to achieve 16–18% margins in express by Q4 and a similar range for PTL within the next two years

Morgan Stanley on Urban Company

  • Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 119

  • Reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA margin of 9–10% of Net Transaction Value for consumer service segment

  • Expects sustainable growth in Native as it scales up along with continued product innovation

  • InstaHelp scaled to 468K orders in October 2025 across select micro-markets

Morgan Stanley on Hyundai

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 2,842

  • Growth will be partly supported by launch of the new Venue which has received a good initial feedback

  • New plant ramp-up could drive an increase in staff costs, overheads, and depreciation, by 20-25%

Morgan Stanley on Maruti Suzuki

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 18,489

  • Post-festive demand/booking trends is holding well

  • Operating leverage and net pricing will be key drivers of margins in coming quarters

  • Discounts peaked in Q2

  • Continues to see a healthy growth rate in exportsMaintain Overweight with TP of Rs 811

    November trends appear strong

    Maintained double digit revenue growth target in the hotels segment in FY26

    Sees 12-15% YoY growth in RevPARs in these segments

Morgan Stanley on Indian Hotels

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 811

  • November trends appear strong

  • Maintained double digit revenue growth target in the hotels segment in FY26

  • Sees 12-15% YoY growth in RevPARs in these segments

Morgan Stanley on Leela Palace

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 562

  • maintained its mid- to high-teens EBITDA growth target for FY26

  • RevPAR outperformed luxury industry by 3x

  • Guided for continued improvement in RevPARs

  • Pure-play luxury positioning helps in maintaining price leadership

Morgan Stanley on IndiGo

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 6,698

  • Reiterated high-teens growth in capacity for H2, driven by seasonally improving demand trends and visibility on market opportunities

  • Expects ex fuel ex forex CASKs to grow in the low single digits

  • Expects its passenger revenue per ASKM to remain flat YoY in Q3

Morgan Stanley on Sai Lifesciences

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,020

  • Guided for 15-20% revenue CAGR over 3-5 years

  • Guided for EBITDA margins of 28%-30% in the next three years

  • Investing in new modalities including peptides, photo-flow chemistry, and bioconjugation

  • Expects capex to be around Rs 700 crore for FY26, supporting future revenue growth

  • Capacity expansion plans are on track to increase total installed capacity

  • Aims to focus on asset productivity, margin expansion, and working capital optimisation

Morgan Stanley on Apollo Hospitals

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 8,813

  • Four hospitals are expected to commission in FY26

  • Expected EBITDA losses from new hospitals around Rs 150 crore in FY27

  • For Apollo Healthco, the company expects 25–30% annual growth trajectory

  • Acceleration in GMV expected from Q4 onwards, supported by diagnostics and insurance scaling

  • Aims to achieve an annual revenue run-rate of Rs 25,000 crore for the combined pharmacy platform

  • Confident of delivering a 7% EBITDA margin by FY27 for pharmacy platform

  • Apollo is also working with Microsoft (for hospitals) and Google (for 24/7) to develop solutionsv

Morgan Stanley on Phoenix Mills

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,900

  • Five-year growth outlook of 18-20% CAGR

  • EBITDA tripled over the past 7 years to FY25 and should replicate this over a shorter period now

  • New projects generate 11-13% EBITDA yield in first three years and ROE can be even higher

Brokerages on M&M Finance

Jefferies

  • Maintain Hold; Hike target price to Rs 325 from Rs 310

  • Targets broadly in line with goals indicated earlier

  • See better sequential trends in H2, but still see ROA at 1.9-2% over FY26-28

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 300

  • Gave its medium-term loan growth, credit cost and ROA targets

  • Loan growth and ROA targets appear more like aspirations over the medium to long term

  • Our FY26-28 estimates are significantly below this

  • M&M Financial could be at the cusp of a turnaround

  • ROA needs to improve materially, for which we see credit costs as the key vector

Jefferies on Mahindra & Mahindra

Jefferies

  • Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 4,500 from Rs 4,300

  • Raised FY25-30 tractor industry growth outlook from 7% to 9% CAGR

  • Also optimistic on a turnaround in LCV demand post the GST cut

  • Reiterated its strong launch pipeline for SUVs across EVs and ICE, and is working towards expanding exports

  • Efforts are also underway to unlock full potential in IT and financial services, and deliver high growth in new ventures

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 4,407

  • 2025 investor day maintained focus on accelerating growth

  • Ambitious organic growth targets of 15-40% across segments over FY26-30

  • SUVs – 8x revenue growth target over FY20-30; implies 8-9% CAGR over FY26-30

  • Sharp revenue growth could drive profit growth of 30x within the segment,  per mgmt.

  • Farm business 3x revenue target over FY20-30; implies 8% FY26-30 CAGR

Jefferies on Tech Mahindra

  • Maintain Underperform with target price of Rs 1,270

  • Gradual growth recovery; margin focus intact

  • Highlighted focus areas for the next 18 months to drive growth and margins

  • Reiterated its margin guidance of 15%

  • Indicated that industry growth recovery is likely to be gradual in FY27

  • Revenue targets a tad optimistic given demand outlook

Brokerages On TCS

Kotak Securities

  • Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 3,300

  • TCS’s equity investment of $1 billion over the next few years for AI DC business

  • Believe TCS’s ability to raise external funding for the data center business should allay investor concerns related to capital allocation policy

  • Remain confident that the company can continue to return 80-100% of its free cash flow to shareholders

  • Not overly concerned with dilution to return ratios

  • The business can comfortably generate IRR above the cost of capital 

JPMorgan

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 4,050

  • TPG to invest up to $1 billion; Limits TCS’s equity outlay

  • TCS sees synergies from global partnerships with Hyperscalers and AI firms

  • Remain skeptical of synergies, but not limited direct investment

  • Unlikely to materially impact its shareholder returns over the next 5-6 years

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 3,430

  • Strategic equity investment of $1 billion by a private equity player should further validate the prospects of this business

  • See potential for more announcements related to developments in this business, which should help to provide more clarity

  • Investors would start warming up to the idea of looking at this business on a sum of the parts basis

