Stock Picks Today: TCS, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank And More On Brokerages’ Radar

A host of global brokerages have rolled out fresh sector-level and stock-specific views on building materials, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and IT services ahead of the next session, covering names such as Rubicon Research, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance HCL Technologies and TCS.

They have also shared broader commentary on cement profitability trends into FY27, hospital capacity expansion in CY26, specialty pharma growth trajectories, near-term caution on IT services and banks, and evolving inflation dynamics, alongside their expectations for RBI policy actions and the interest-rate outlook.