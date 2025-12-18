Stock Picks Today: TCS, Britannia, Tata Motors CV, Cyient, Hero MotoCorp And More On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages have also shared their outlook on asset management companies' stocks.
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on TCS, Britannia, Tata Motors CV, Cyient, Hero MotoCorp, and more ahead of Thursday's session.
Citi on Bank of Baroda
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 350
See high-teens growth in RAM, high-single-digit growth in corporate lending
Gives confidence on comfortably achieving guided growth
Core NIMs to be range-bound; near Q2 levels of 2.76%
Support from interest on IT refund to drive reported NIMs to 2.85–3%
Exposure to export-oriented entities at <1%
Overseas student education loans not showing any stress
100–125bps of new ECL norms impact on CRAR partially offset by 50–55bps of positive impact of lower credit risk weights
Morgan Stanley on HDFC AMC
Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 2700
Less Drag on Earnings than Draft Proposal
Expect impact of 3-3.5 bps on large AMCs
Think AMCs should be able to pass through 60-70% of this impact to distributors
See net impact of 1-1.5 bps
1.5 bps is 4% of operating profit and 3.4% of PBT for HDFC AMC
This could be mitigated through further pass-throughs
Jefferies on SEBI Announcement
SEBI’s Balancing Act on TER is a Relief for AMCs, Brokers & RTAs
SEBI's final expense caps for mutual funds offer some relief, vis-a-vis the proposal in October 2025
The 5bps cut in exit load on equity AUMs stays
Cut in cap on brokerage net of taxes by 260 bps to 6 bps is better than proposal
Understand that net impact of new changes may be 3-5bps of equity AUMs
AMCs may compensate this by sharing part of this with ecosystem
Still, we see this as relief for AMCs, brokers & RTAs
BofA on Consumer Durables - Amish Shah
Sector is now favorably positioned on both bottom-up and top-down factors
Expectations of a normal summer in CY26 based on early weather forecasts
Pent-up demand & a low base should aid
Cost tailwinds – Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) rating linked cost escalation offset by GST cuts
Expect robust growth in well-off/discretionary categories
Additionally, within SMID caps, durables remain one of the few attractive pockets post recent correction
Earnings downgrades behind; inventory largely normalized
Cyclical industry; valuations re-rating ahead
Risks skewed to upside; Prefer LG Electronic over Voltas & Havells
JPMorgan on Britannia
Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 6800
Will 2026 be another year of outperformance?
Expect underlying growth momentum to gather pace in the coming quarters
GST reduction benefits could be meaningful for the biscuits category
With larger size packs now in the market should aid volume growth uptick
Expect much of near-term growth acceleration outlook to be intact
Expect Revenue/EPS CAGR of 11%/14% over FY25-28
Motilal Oswal on Crompton Greaves Consumer
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 350
Crompton 2.0 unlocking potential
Investing in the transition from tradition to technology
A renewed focus on revenue growth to drive profitability
Higher advertising expenses to strengthen brand value
Earnings and return ratios to improve following a dip in FY26E
Estimate an EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17%/21% over FY26-28
Jefferies on Indian Rupee
Sharp INR decline of 5-16% against major currencies during CY25 has raised concerns on INR outlook
Robust fundamentals imply that there's no need to panic
See low CAD, high FX reserves, weaker DXY and rising gross FDI
Last 3 months' exports are +4% YoY, despite the 50% US tariffs
On REER (Real Effective Exchange Rate) basis, INR is 5% undervalued - most undervalued in the last 12 years
Continue to believe that INR should not further depreciate and should hold the current levels
Brokerages on TCS
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 3430
Highlighted strategic pivot to cover full stack of AI-led services
Enterprise AI journey still in early stages and TCS will play a key role
AI to open up addressable market
Making necessary investments to realize the vision
Jefferies
Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 3100
TCS delved deeper into its five-pillar strategy to emerge as the world's largest AI-led tech services firm
Openness to proactively drive AI adoption
Growing focus on acquisitions to build capabilities is a step in the right direction
TCS has seen initial success with AI-engagements contributing $1.5bn in ARR and growing rapidly at 16% QoQ
TCS maintained its margin aspiration of 26-28%
Brokerages on AMCs
CLSA
Final MF norms largely neutral on AMC earnings
Sensitivity analysis suggests a net TER impact of -2bps to +3bps across AMCs, depending on commission payouts, leaving profitability largely unchanged
Nomura
Accommodative outcome for AMCs vs draft regulations
Believe this is neutral to positive for the AMCs
Believe its impact will be limited to 3-4% of FY27F PBT for AMCs
The reduction in brokerage caps is much lower than initially proposed
JPMorgan on Cyient
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1500
Semis acquisition helps faster scale-up; await more details on the call
Should help to scale up the semis business at a faster pace
Valuation is on the higher side compared to the average multiple of 1.9x it has paid for its last three acquisitions
Brokerages on Tata Motors CV
JPMorgan
Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 475
Disciplined India cycle and potential upside from global foray
Expect a modest recovery in India CV demand, with upside risk in financial metrics
Iveco should be a value-accretive acquisition
Forecast FY26-28 EBITDA/EBIT CAGRs of 13%/16%
BoFA
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 475
Proxy on both India & EU truck cycle set for rebound ahead
Expect 15% EBITDA CAGR FY26-28
See case for valuation re-rating
See steady market shares, margin discipline, >35% ROCE & lower regulatory/EV risk
Iveco to yield equity value accretion
Iveco Deal done at trough cycle & discount valuations
Self help program & balance sheet deleveraging to add in
Jefferies on Hero MotoCorp
Downgrade to Underperform from Hold; Cut target price to Rs 4950 from Rs 5550
Positive on 2W demand outlook
Recognize that the GST cut driven demand boost has faded in Nov-Dec
Hero's registration market share, after a seasonal improvement in festive season, has dropped again in Dec
Stock is up 40% CYTD mainly led by valuation expansion
Find 20x FY27E PE expensive; prefer M&M, TVS and Eicher in autos