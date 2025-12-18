Stock Picks Today: TCS, Britannia, Tata Motors CV, Cyient, Hero MotoCorp And More On Brokerages' Radar

Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: TCS, Britannia, Tata Motors CV, Cyient, Hero MotoCorp And More On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages have also shared their outlook on asset management companies' stocks.

18 Dec 2025, 08:14 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on TCS, Britannia, Tata Motors CV, Cyient, Hero MotoCorp, and more ahead of Thursday's session.

Citi on Bank of Baroda

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 350

  • See high-teens growth in RAM, high-single-digit growth in corporate lending

  • Gives confidence on comfortably achieving guided growth

  •  Core NIMs to be range-bound; near Q2 levels of 2.76%

  • Support from interest on IT refund to drive reported NIMs to 2.85–3%

  • Exposure to export-oriented entities at <1%

  • Overseas student education loans not showing any stress

  • 100–125bps of new ECL norms impact on CRAR partially offset by 50–55bps of positive impact of lower credit risk weights

Morgan Stanley on HDFC AMC

  • Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 2700

  • Less Drag on Earnings than Draft Proposal

  • Expect impact of 3-3.5 bps on large AMCs

  • Think AMCs should be able to pass through 60-70% of this impact to distributors

  • See net impact of 1-1.5 bps

  • 1.5 bps is 4% of operating profit and 3.4% of PBT for HDFC AMC

  • This could be mitigated through further pass-throughs

Jefferies on SEBI Announcement

  • SEBI’s Balancing Act on TER is a Relief for AMCs, Brokers & RTAs

  • SEBI's final expense caps for mutual funds offer some relief, vis-a-vis the proposal in October 2025

  • The 5bps cut in exit load on equity AUMs stays

  • Cut in cap on brokerage net of taxes by 260 bps to 6 bps is better than proposal

  • Understand that net impact of new changes may be 3-5bps of equity AUMs

  • AMCs may compensate this by sharing part of this with ecosystem

  • Still, we see this as relief for AMCs, brokers & RTAs

BofA on Consumer Durables - Amish Shah

  • Sector is now favorably positioned on both bottom-up and top-down factors

  • Expectations of a normal summer in CY26 based on early weather forecasts

  • Pent-up demand & a low base should aid

  • Cost tailwinds – Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) rating linked cost escalation offset by GST cuts

  • Expect robust growth in well-off/discretionary categories

  • Additionally, within SMID caps, durables remain one of the few attractive pockets post recent correction

  • Earnings downgrades behind; inventory largely normalized

  • Cyclical industry; valuations re-rating ahead

  • Risks skewed to upside; Prefer LG Electronic over Voltas & Havells

JPMorgan on Britannia

  • Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 6800

  • Will 2026 be another year of outperformance?

  • Expect underlying growth momentum to gather pace in the coming quarters

  • GST reduction benefits could be meaningful for the biscuits category

  • With larger size packs now in the market should aid volume growth uptick

  • Expect much of near-term growth acceleration outlook to be intact

  • Expect Revenue/EPS CAGR of 11%/14% over FY25-28

Motilal Oswal on Crompton Greaves Consumer

  • Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 350

  • Crompton 2.0 unlocking potential

  • Investing in the transition from tradition to technology

  • A renewed focus on revenue growth to drive profitability

  • Higher advertising expenses to strengthen brand value

  • Earnings and return ratios to improve following a dip in FY26E

  • Estimate an EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17%/21% over FY26-28

Jefferies on Indian Rupee

  • Sharp INR decline of 5-16% against major currencies during CY25 has raised concerns on INR outlook

  • Robust fundamentals imply that there's no need to panic

  • See low CAD, high FX reserves, weaker DXY and rising gross FDI

  • Last 3 months' exports are +4% YoY, despite the 50% US tariffs

  • On REER (Real Effective Exchange Rate) basis, INR is 5% undervalued - most undervalued in the last 12 years

  • Continue to believe that INR should not further depreciate and should hold the current levels

Brokerages on TCS

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 3430

  • Highlighted strategic pivot to cover full stack of AI-led services

  • Enterprise AI journey still in early stages and TCS will play a key role

  • AI to open up addressable market

  • Making necessary investments to realize the vision

Jefferies

  • Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 3100

  • TCS delved deeper into its five-pillar strategy to emerge as the world's largest AI-led tech services firm

  • Openness to proactively drive AI adoption

  • Growing focus on acquisitions to build capabilities is a step in the right direction

  • TCS has seen initial success with AI-engagements contributing $1.5bn in ARR and growing rapidly at 16% QoQ

  • TCS maintained its margin aspiration of 26-28%

Brokerages on AMCs

CLSA

  • Final MF norms largely neutral on AMC earnings

  • Sensitivity analysis suggests a net TER impact of -2bps to +3bps across AMCs, depending on commission payouts, leaving profitability largely unchanged

Nomura

  • Accommodative outcome for AMCs vs draft regulations

  • Believe this is neutral to positive for the AMCs

  • Believe its impact will be limited to 3-4% of FY27F PBT for AMCs

  • The reduction in brokerage caps is much lower than initially proposed

JPMorgan on Cyient

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1500

  • Semis acquisition helps faster scale-up; await more details on the call

  • Should help to scale up the semis business at a faster pace

  • Valuation is on the higher side compared to the average multiple of 1.9x it has paid for its last three acquisitions

Brokerages on Tata Motors CV

JPMorgan

  • Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 475

  • Disciplined India cycle and potential upside from global foray

  • Expect a modest recovery in India CV demand, with upside risk in financial metrics

  • Iveco should be a value-accretive acquisition

  • Forecast FY26-28 EBITDA/EBIT CAGRs of 13%/16%

BoFA

  • Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 475

  • Proxy on both India & EU truck cycle set for rebound ahead

  • Expect 15% EBITDA CAGR FY26-28

  • See case for valuation re-rating

  • See steady market shares, margin discipline, >35% ROCE & lower regulatory/EV risk

  • Iveco to yield equity value accretion

  • Iveco Deal done at trough cycle & discount valuations

  • Self help program & balance sheet deleveraging to add in

Jefferies on Hero MotoCorp

  • Downgrade to Underperform from Hold; Cut target price to Rs 4950 from Rs 5550

  • Positive on 2W demand outlook

  • Recognize that the GST cut driven demand boost has faded in Nov-Dec

  • Hero's registration market share, after a seasonal improvement in festive season, has dropped again in Dec

  • Stock is up 40% CYTD mainly led by valuation expansion

  • Find 20x FY27E PE expensive; prefer M&M, TVS and Eicher in autos

