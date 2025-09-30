Stock Picks Today: Tata Motors, Lupin, Coforge, Mphasis, Welspun Living, HDFC Life On Brokerages' Radar
Tata Motors Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Tata Motors
Nomura
Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 732
PVs outperform industry as compact SUVs see surge in demand after GST cut
CVs growth to pick up as well
JLR did not experience any significant impact on demand across key markets
Jefferies
Maintain underperform with target price of Rs 575
JLR is still recovering from the cyberattack
Strong uptick in PV bookings
Sanguine on India CV demand & margins, too
On India Strategy
JP Morgan
Consumer sector leaders are cautiously optimistic about demand improving in H2FY26
Auto sector demand is rebounding; see double-digit growth for 2-wheelers and a recovery in small cars
Asset quality trends remain benign with stress still localized
India’s capex cycle remains healthy
Defense remains a structural growth story
India’s long-term growth drivers remain firmly intact
Overweight sectors
Consumer Discretionary - M&M, Hyundai, Eicher, Maruti, Eternal, MakeMyTrip, Vishal Mega Mart, Indian Hotels, THELEELA
Consumer Staples - Britannia, Marico, HUL
Financials – ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, BNK OF Baroda, Shriram Finance, M&M Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC AMC, KFin Tech, SBI Life, LIC India, GIC Re
Materials - JSW Steel, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Pidilite, Asian Paints
Hospitals - Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare and Max Healthcare
Real Estate - DLF, Oberoi, Nexus REIT, Embassy REIT
Defense - BEL, HAL
Power - NTPC, Power Grid, CG Power
Underweight sectors are: IT and Pharma
Expect Nifty 50 to trade between 26,500 and 30,000 target over the next six to nine months
On Coforge
CLSA
Initiate outperform with target price of Rs 2,346
Able leadership, well incentivised with ESOPs and a strong track record
Derives two-thirds of its revenue from the financial services and travel verticals
Management’s strong execution by building strong domain expertise in these verticals
Having a consulting mindset is visible in its strong order book, revenue and earnings growth
Forecast FY26-28 revenue/Ebit/EPS Cagrs of 15%/16%/22%
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1.880
Believe the share price will rise relative to the country index over the next 60 days
See both revenue growth and margins trends holding up in Q2 as well as in H2
Limited downside risk to consensus EPS estimates
Also see potential for FCF margins to improve going forward
See re-rating potential from here
On Lupin
Morgan Stanley
Maintain equal-weight with target price of Rs 2,096
Lupin Looks to Ophthalmology Growth With VISUfarma Deal
Acquisition will strengthen European operations and advance its global specialty franchise
Implied valuation is 11.7x 2025e EV/EBITDA
Lupin is funding deal with cash on the balance sheet
On Mphasis
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 3,625
Believe the share price will rise relative to the country index over the next 60 days
Expect deal wins to remain strong in the coming quarters
Absolute and relative valuations appear compelling as we expect growth trends to improve going forward
On Welspun Living
Jefferies
Maintain hold; Cut target price to Rs 120 from Rs 130
Tough times until tariff issues are resolved
Significant near-term challenges in its US business
Washout of profitability in the short term and 15-20% decline in US revenues
Management is confident of a recovery once 25% tariff penalty is withdrawn
On Industrials
Goldman Sachs
Q2FY26 Preview: Export weakness to start becoming visible; domestic remains strong
Cables and Wires: think domestic demand remains strong for C&W; expect some moderation in the growth rates
Dixon: expect a 4% QoQ growth in mobile and EMS division vs 15% guided by the company for Q2
Buy rating on KEI, Sell on Dixon and remain Neutral on Polycab
On Autos
BofA
September registrations back in positive: All’s well that ends well
September retails for PVs & 2Ws will likely end the month at low to mid single digit growth
Entry cars & premium bikes shine
Tractors on a high, CVs bottoming out
On Anant Raj
Nomura
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 700
Believe investors had strong interest in the data center theme in India
Liked the company’s early start in the DC segment and relatively lower capex cost
Concerns were more around competitive pressure, risks and technical capabilities
Management sees visibility for approximately 8-10 years for the real estate segment
On HDFC Life
Macquarie
Maintain underperform with target price of Rs 700
Bracing for a tough quarter
Q2 VNB margins could be under pressure
Seeing some early signs of better run rate in protection post GST cuts; impact on ULIPs is high
Focusing more on agency, dip in 13m persistency is not a worry
Doing relatively a good job on growth so far; H2 should be better
Valuations a concern
On Real Estate
Jefferies
Listed property developers are likely to post a second strong quarter of pre-sales growth
On track to meet the 20%+ growth target for the year
This reflects the market share gains as the cos' geographic expansion has come thru timely
Industry-level data has somewhat improved in Top-7 cities
DLF, LODHA, Godrej Prop remain preferred