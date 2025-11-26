Stock Picks Today: Tata Motors PV, Infosys, Premier Energies, Kaynes Tech And More On Brokerages' Radar
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Infosys, Godrej Consumer, Dodla Dairy, Premier Energies and Kaynes Technology ahead of Wednesday's session.
They have also outlined sector trends across state finances, building materials and India’s evolving passenger vehicle market.
Read on to know more:
JPMorgan on Infosys
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 2,000
Infosys has seen stable demand with no deterioration in Q3.
Strength continues in financial services and mortgage; challenges persist in manufacturing.
H2 guidance factors in furloughs, a new contract start and seasonal weakness in Q4.
Margins depend on value-based selling, pyramid management and FX tailwinds.
Utilisation and role ratios have limited room for improvement in the near term.
BofA on State Finances
Remain Underweight on capex-linked sectors
State capex remains weak despite a low base, with subsidies in focus.
Budgeted FY26 state capex expectations likely to disappoint.
Capex revival appears unlikely.
Cautious stance maintained on Industrials, Steel and Cement due to state exposure.
DAM Capital on Dodla Dairy
Maintain Overweight; Hike target price to Rs 1,727 from Rs 1,695
Valuations relative to peers are still attractive, trading at a 15% holding company discount
Earnings drag from weak refining/petchem through FY24/25 is over; expect earnings growth to be much better
Current refining strength has the potential to drive upgrades
Catalysts in 2026—including Jio IPO, tariff increase, new energy commissioning, and more stable retail growth—can be supportive of the stock
Goldman Sachs on Godrej Consumer
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,425
Aims for high single-digit volume growth led by high-growth categories.
Home insecticides growth to be driven by electrics and incense sticks.
Soap category expected to mean revert over the next 12 months.
High-growth categories rapidly scaling.
India margins to recover to normal range.
Nuvama on Premier Energies
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 1,270
Positioned as a key play on the New Energy J-curve.
Expansion and backward integration to drive 43% EBITDA CAGR
New businesses to de-risk operations while sustaining growth.
Strong profitability, balance sheet and RoE justify a premium valuation.
Early-stage industry cycle supports higher valuations.
Investec on Tata Motors PV
Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 410
Feature-rich Sierra expected to disrupt the fast-growing mid-SUV segment.
Base petrol variants priced 5–10% higher than leaders.
Sierra likely to become a key catalyst for growth in the mid-size SUV space.
Nomura on Tata Motors PV
Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 395
Sierra reborn as Tata’s most feature-loaded SUV.
Estimated potential sales at ~10,000 units per month.
Production capacity reported at 12,000–15,000 units per month.
Premiumisation and GST cuts accelerating consumer upgrades, supporting Sierra.
Model addition could boost PV growth expectations meaningfully over FY26–28.
Macquarie on Kaynes
Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 7,700
Q3 FY26 performance potentially ahead of expectations; FY26 guidance reiterated.
Reiteration of outlook should ease pressure on the stock.
Strategic shift towards larger contract value and design-led business.
Company’s positioning strengthened; working capital issue expected to normalize by year-end.
Morgan Stanley on Oil India
Maintain Overweight; cut target price to Rs 455
Viewed as a leveraged play on rising gas consumption and tight refining cycle.
Estimates revised after management commentary and recent results.
Production expected to grow 6% CAGR in FY25–28 to ~8 MMT versus earlier 9.8 MMT estimate.
Motilal Oswal (MOSL) on Building Materials
Cera Sanitary – Initiate Neutral with target price of Rs 5,842
KCentury Ply – Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 958
ajaria – Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,252
Industry challenges expected to ease; structural drivers remain intact.
Low unsold inventory and project spillovers likely to support demand.
Building products to benefit from real estate revival.
Financials to improve gradually after 2–3 years of slowdown.
Valuations now attractive ahead of H2 FY26 demand revival.