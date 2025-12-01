Stock Picks Today: Swiggy, Lenskart, Global Health, Teamlease And More On Brokerages' Radar

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2,330

New Labour codes and General Staffing

Introduction of labour codes is a welcome step as it seeks to improve worker welfare while also improving the ease of doing business

Expect staffing companies to benefit from the new labour laws

Simplified compliance norms lower admin cost, broaden coverage and further formalization of the workforce should lead to higher TAM

Important to consider that the implementation/roll out of the codes will happen over time