Stock Picks Today: Swiggy, Lenskart, Global Health, Teamlease And More On Brokerages' Radar

Analysts have also tweaked share price targets for some of these companies.

01 Dec 2025, 07:44 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock Picks Today On Brokerages' Radar (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Stock Picks Today On Brokerages' Radar (Photo: Envato)
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Swiggy, Lenskart, Global Health, Teamlease ahead of Monday's session. Analysts have also tweaked share price targets for some of these companies.

Jefferies on Lenskart

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 500

  • Thinking in Decades, Still on Day Zero

  • Q2 marks the onset of Lenskart's compounding phase as tech & supply chain unlock operating leverage

  • AI now touches all the aspects of the organisation, with a smart eyewear launch imminent

  • Massive store potential in India and calibrated global expansion reinforce that it is still day zero

  • Mgmt remains focused on 'thinking in decades'

  • Aims to earn investor trust through consistent execution & transparency

Jefferies on Global Health

  • Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 1,460 from Rs 1,400

  • Medanta's 550-bed Noida unit is now formally commercialized with 300 beds but majority doctor addition complete

  • Noida ramp-up over next 12-months is a key monitorable

  • New bed additions in Delhi-NCR are not a worry for Medanta

  • History suggests bed additions are prone to delays and ramp-up is gradual

  • Hospitals in Delhi, Guwahati and Mumbai should start over the next 3-4 years

  • Focus remains on volume-led growth

Jefferies on KFIN Tech

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,460

  • Mgt is positive on pricing trends that should aid healthy growth in MF revenues

  • Issuer solutions segment is growing well

  • Int'l revenue growth can pick up from Q1FY27 as monetisation of client wins improves

  • Integration of Ascent is moving well & margins can expand

  • See 19% Cagr in profit over FY26-28

Investec on HUL

  • Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 2,610

  • Kwality Walls India – Strong brands but sub optimal profit

  • Strong brand equity and improving execution should support better growth and margins

  • But given its performance, the initial listing valuation multiple should sharply trail HUL’s EV/Sales multiple

  • Await further details from the management on its strategy and targets in the ice cream business

Investec on Teamlease

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2,330

  • New Labour codes and General Staffing

  • Introduction of labour codes is a welcome step as it seeks to improve worker welfare while also improving the ease of doing business

  • Expect staffing companies to benefit from the new labour laws

  • Simplified compliance norms lower admin cost, broaden coverage and further formalization of the workforce should lead to higher TAM

  • Important to consider that the implementation/roll out of the codes will happen over time

  • Also labour is a subject under the concurrent list

Jefferies On JSW Infra

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 390

  • Short-Term Weakness Priced In, Structural Growth Intact

  • Oct 25 major ports volume data suggests that the negative volume surprise is largely behind

  • Capacity additions and government’s port privatization plans lend growth visibility

GS on Jubilant Food

  • Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 650

  • Confident of 5-7% LFL growth, multiple levers for margin expansion and FCF

  • Domino’s can expand to 1,200 cities in the long term

  • Domino’s growth has come on the back of its own initiatives, despite industry being weak

  • Innovation has not led to kitchen complexity

  • Domino’s tech investments are very high ROI; rider experience better than at aggregators

Kotak Securities on Swiggy

  • Maintain Add with target price of Rs 450

  • Food delivery steady with narrowing margin differential versus Zomato

  • Instamart: All eyes on CM breakeven and competitive intensity

  • Maxxsaver: Slowly winding down discounts

  • Stock is imputing a fairly low valuation for Quick Commerce

