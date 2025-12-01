Stock Picks Today: Swiggy, Lenskart, Global Health, Teamlease And More On Brokerages' Radar
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Swiggy, Lenskart, Global Health, Teamlease ahead of Monday's session. Analysts have also tweaked share price targets for some of these companies.
Jefferies on Lenskart
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 500
Thinking in Decades, Still on Day Zero
Q2 marks the onset of Lenskart's compounding phase as tech & supply chain unlock operating leverage
AI now touches all the aspects of the organisation, with a smart eyewear launch imminent
Massive store potential in India and calibrated global expansion reinforce that it is still day zero
Mgmt remains focused on 'thinking in decades'
Aims to earn investor trust through consistent execution & transparency
Jefferies on Global Health
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 1,460 from Rs 1,400
Medanta's 550-bed Noida unit is now formally commercialized with 300 beds but majority doctor addition complete
Noida ramp-up over next 12-months is a key monitorable
New bed additions in Delhi-NCR are not a worry for Medanta
History suggests bed additions are prone to delays and ramp-up is gradual
Hospitals in Delhi, Guwahati and Mumbai should start over the next 3-4 years
Focus remains on volume-led growth
Jefferies on KFIN Tech
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,460
Mgt is positive on pricing trends that should aid healthy growth in MF revenues
Issuer solutions segment is growing well
Int'l revenue growth can pick up from Q1FY27 as monetisation of client wins improves
Integration of Ascent is moving well & margins can expand
See 19% Cagr in profit over FY26-28
Investec on HUL
Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 2,610
Kwality Walls India – Strong brands but sub optimal profit
Strong brand equity and improving execution should support better growth and margins
But given its performance, the initial listing valuation multiple should sharply trail HUL’s EV/Sales multiple
Await further details from the management on its strategy and targets in the ice cream business
Investec on Teamlease
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2,330
New Labour codes and General Staffing
Introduction of labour codes is a welcome step as it seeks to improve worker welfare while also improving the ease of doing business
Expect staffing companies to benefit from the new labour laws
Simplified compliance norms lower admin cost, broaden coverage and further formalization of the workforce should lead to higher TAM
Important to consider that the implementation/roll out of the codes will happen over time
Also labour is a subject under the concurrent list
Jefferies On JSW Infra
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 390
Short-Term Weakness Priced In, Structural Growth Intact
Oct 25 major ports volume data suggests that the negative volume surprise is largely behind
Capacity additions and government’s port privatization plans lend growth visibility
GS on Jubilant Food
Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 650
Confident of 5-7% LFL growth, multiple levers for margin expansion and FCF
Domino’s can expand to 1,200 cities in the long term
Domino’s growth has come on the back of its own initiatives, despite industry being weak
Innovation has not led to kitchen complexity
Domino’s tech investments are very high ROI; rider experience better than at aggregators
Kotak Securities on Swiggy
Maintain Add with target price of Rs 450
Food delivery steady with narrowing margin differential versus Zomato
Instamart: All eyes on CM breakeven and competitive intensity
Maxxsaver: Slowly winding down discounts
Stock is imputing a fairly low valuation for Quick Commerce