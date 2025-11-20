Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Swiggy, Info Edge, Shriram Finance, AB Capital, HDB Financial On Brokerages' Radar
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Picks Today: Swiggy, Info Edge, Shriram Finance, AB Capital, HDB Financial On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages also offered their outlook on India strategy, on the real estate as well as the steel sector.

20 Nov 2025, 07:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock Picks Today On Brokerages' Radar (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Stock Picks Today On Brokerages' Radar (Photo: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Swiggy, Info Edge, Shriram Finance, AB Capital, HDB Financial and more on Thursday.

They also offered their outlook on India strategy, on the real estate as well as the steel sector.

Read on to know more:

CLSA ON NVIDIA 

  • Retain High Conviction Outperform with target price of $270 

  • Results and guidance suggest AI doomerism needs a pause 

  • Revenue say 3.5% beat on top end of its guidance-best beat in 4 quarters 

  • Q4FY26 revenue guidance at $66.3bn (ahead of $64bn est) 

  • Co has a steady momentum  

  • Token consumption running ahead of estimates  

  • Usage is exploding when chips are in short supply 

Emkay on Pine Labs

  • Initiate Reduce with target price of Rs 210

  • Stiffening competitive pressure

  • Leadership in enterprise POS business seeing increased competition

  • Gift-card business monetization driven by interest income on consumer funds

  • Premium valuations amid rising competition

BofA India Strategy – Amish Shah

  • Govt capex: lower than reported, front-ended, on low base

  • Defense, Ports & Shipping saw surge in capex

  • Capex on Roads, Railways, Housing seems to have peaked

  • Expect selective capex focus ahead

  • Prefer rate cyclicals & defensives over capex plays

  • Retain constructive stance on rate-sensitive domestic cyclicals, particularly Financials, Real Estate, REITs & Autos

  • On the defensive front, we prefer exposure to Hospitals, Telecom & regulated Power Utilities

  • Stay underweight on capex-linked sectors Industrials, Cement and Steel-and globally exposed themes like Metals, Energy and IT

Jefferies on Adani Enterprises

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2,940

  • Adani Wins Jaypee Bid

  • May involve carving out Jaypee's assets across Adani group entities, in our view

  • JAL’s portfolio spans cement (9.4 MTPA), power (2000+ MW), RE, hotels, and E&C projects, offering synergies with group

JPMorgan on LG Electronics

  • Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 1,920

  • A formidable franchise

  • Multiple growth drivers in place; Healthy margin and return profile

  • Forecast revenue/EPS CAGR of 12%/21% over FY26-28E with robust ROCE of 36%

BofA on LG Electronics

  • Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1,840

  • Plugged for Growth

  • Structural yet volatile growth story

  • Industry leading profitability; Capital efficient business

  • Estimate 12% revenue CAGR over FY25-28

  • See LG as better value vs Havells followed by Voltas

From Asia Pacific Summit 2025 Of Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley On Swiggy

  • Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 455

  • Quick commerce unit economics improving

  • Contribution Margin breakeven reiterated in 3 quarters

  • Differentiated store/assortment strategy driving better retention, AOVs, and organic user gains

  • Positioned its potential fund-raise to act as a defensive buffer against any irrational competition

  • Disciplined store rollout and calibrated marketing to improve overall burn rates over the next few quarters

Morgan Stanley On Kotak Mahindra Bank

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 2600

  • Secured retail loan growth has been broad-based and continues to remain strong

  • NIMs should improve from Q3 helped by lower funding costs and CRR cut benefits

  • Unsecured consumer slippages continue to move lower

  • On the Retail CV segment, the bank expects stress to remain elevated and moderate after a few quarters

Morgan Stanley On ICICI Bank

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1800

  • Management expects gradual acceleration in loan growth

  • Expects NIM to remain range-bound subject to limited rate cuts

  • Delinquency remains benign even in the business banking/SME segment

Morgan Stanley On SBI

  • Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 1,025

  • Reiterated its raised loan growth guidance of 12-14% for FY26

  • Management expects fee income momentum to stay strong

  • Bank reiterated its FY26 exit margin guidance of 3%

  • Asset quality remains robust

Morgan Stanley On Axis Bank

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1450

  • Reiterated guidance of gradual acceleration in loan growth to above system levels in FY26, and ~2-3% higher over the medium term

  • Expects continued strong traction in SME/mid-corporate banking and acceleration in gold loans

  • Expect NIMs to trough in Q3, subject to no more rate cuts

  • Bank expects NIM to recover to 3.8% during FY27

Morgan Stanley On HDFC Bank

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,225

  • Loan growth will broadly be in line with system

  • Bank expects NIMs to stabilise and improve starting H2

  • Collection efficiency and delinquency levels remain benign across segments

Morgan Stanley On SBI Life

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 2,310

  • Guided for FY26 individual APE growth at 13-14%

  • Expects growth in H2 to be better vs H1 across channels

  • Product mix tailwinds should ensure margins remain range bound at 27-28% for FY26

  • Aspires to moderate the ULIP contribution to 55% of the mix

  • Seeing a strong pickup in term products helped by both internal focus and GST changes

Morgan Stanley On HDB Financial

  • Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 805

  • Disbursements growth should improve from Q3

  • Over the medium term, HDB aims for a 18-20% CAGR AUM growth

  • Unsecured business - seeing improvement after four challenging quarters.

  • Commercial vehicle finance asset quality should see improvement in H2

  • Overall credit costs should move lower in H2 vs H1

Morgan Stanley On AB Capital

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 375

  • Reiterated guidance of RoA expansion to 2.4-2.5% by Q4 aided by NIM expansion as share of unsecured personal loans increases

  • In HFC, it expects ROA of 2.1-2.2% over next 6-8 quarters driven by operating leverage

  • Reiterated 20-25% VNB CAGR, 18%+ VNB margin for life insurance

Morgan Stanley On Shriram Finance

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 925

  • Guided for 100-150 bps higher AUM growth in Q3 to 16.5-17% YoY due to festive demand

  • Expects CV loan growth to remain range bound at 12-13% YoY for four more quarters

  • Aims to reduce its borrowing cost spreads vs. peers by 15-20 bps over a period of time

  • Expects operating costs to reduce in FY28 as non-cash expense goes away

  • Guides for 28% cost-to-income ratio by FY28

Morgan Stanley On PB Fintech

  • Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 1,370

  • Expects some impact on the take rate in the life insurance savings segment

  • Sees relatively less impact in term life and retail health

  • A positive it cited was a pickup in demand in the ongoing quarter

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; NBCC, Max Healthcare, Infosys, TCS In Focus
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; NBCC, Max Healthcare, Infosys, TCS In Focus
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT