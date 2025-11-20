Stock Picks Today: Swiggy, Info Edge, Shriram Finance, AB Capital, HDB Financial On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages also offered their outlook on India strategy, on the real estate as well as the steel sector.
Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Swiggy, Info Edge, Shriram Finance, AB Capital, HDB Financial and more on Thursday.
They also offered their outlook on India strategy, on the real estate as well as the steel sector.
Read on to know more:
CLSA ON NVIDIA
Retain High Conviction Outperform with target price of $270
Results and guidance suggest AI doomerism needs a pause
Revenue say 3.5% beat on top end of its guidance-best beat in 4 quarters
Q4FY26 revenue guidance at $66.3bn (ahead of $64bn est)
Co has a steady momentum
Token consumption running ahead of estimates
Usage is exploding when chips are in short supply
Emkay on Pine Labs
Initiate Reduce with target price of Rs 210
Stiffening competitive pressure
Leadership in enterprise POS business seeing increased competition
Gift-card business monetization driven by interest income on consumer funds
Premium valuations amid rising competition
BofA India Strategy – Amish Shah
Govt capex: lower than reported, front-ended, on low base
Defense, Ports & Shipping saw surge in capex
Capex on Roads, Railways, Housing seems to have peaked
Expect selective capex focus ahead
Prefer rate cyclicals & defensives over capex plays
Retain constructive stance on rate-sensitive domestic cyclicals, particularly Financials, Real Estate, REITs & Autos
On the defensive front, we prefer exposure to Hospitals, Telecom & regulated Power Utilities
Stay underweight on capex-linked sectors Industrials, Cement and Steel-and globally exposed themes like Metals, Energy and IT
Jefferies on Adani Enterprises
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2,940
Adani Wins Jaypee Bid
May involve carving out Jaypee's assets across Adani group entities, in our view
JAL’s portfolio spans cement (9.4 MTPA), power (2000+ MW), RE, hotels, and E&C projects, offering synergies with group
JPMorgan on LG Electronics
Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 1,920
A formidable franchise
Multiple growth drivers in place; Healthy margin and return profile
Forecast revenue/EPS CAGR of 12%/21% over FY26-28E with robust ROCE of 36%
BofA on LG Electronics
Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1,840
Plugged for Growth
Structural yet volatile growth story
Industry leading profitability; Capital efficient business
Estimate 12% revenue CAGR over FY25-28
See LG as better value vs Havells followed by Voltas
From Asia Pacific Summit 2025 Of Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley On Swiggy
Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 455
Quick commerce unit economics improving
Contribution Margin breakeven reiterated in 3 quarters
Differentiated store/assortment strategy driving better retention, AOVs, and organic user gains
Positioned its potential fund-raise to act as a defensive buffer against any irrational competition
Disciplined store rollout and calibrated marketing to improve overall burn rates over the next few quarters
Morgan Stanley On Kotak Mahindra Bank
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 2600
Secured retail loan growth has been broad-based and continues to remain strong
NIMs should improve from Q3 helped by lower funding costs and CRR cut benefits
Unsecured consumer slippages continue to move lower
On the Retail CV segment, the bank expects stress to remain elevated and moderate after a few quarters
Morgan Stanley On ICICI Bank
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1800
Management expects gradual acceleration in loan growth
Expects NIM to remain range-bound subject to limited rate cuts
Delinquency remains benign even in the business banking/SME segment
Morgan Stanley On SBI
Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 1,025
Reiterated its raised loan growth guidance of 12-14% for FY26
Management expects fee income momentum to stay strong
Bank reiterated its FY26 exit margin guidance of 3%
Asset quality remains robust
Morgan Stanley On Axis Bank
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1450
Reiterated guidance of gradual acceleration in loan growth to above system levels in FY26, and ~2-3% higher over the medium term
Expects continued strong traction in SME/mid-corporate banking and acceleration in gold loans
Expect NIMs to trough in Q3, subject to no more rate cuts
Bank expects NIM to recover to 3.8% during FY27
Morgan Stanley On HDFC Bank
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,225
Loan growth will broadly be in line with system
Bank expects NIMs to stabilise and improve starting H2
Collection efficiency and delinquency levels remain benign across segments
Morgan Stanley On SBI Life
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 2,310
Guided for FY26 individual APE growth at 13-14%
Expects growth in H2 to be better vs H1 across channels
Product mix tailwinds should ensure margins remain range bound at 27-28% for FY26
Aspires to moderate the ULIP contribution to 55% of the mix
Seeing a strong pickup in term products helped by both internal focus and GST changes
Morgan Stanley On HDB Financial
Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 805
Disbursements growth should improve from Q3
Over the medium term, HDB aims for a 18-20% CAGR AUM growth
Unsecured business - seeing improvement after four challenging quarters.
Commercial vehicle finance asset quality should see improvement in H2
Overall credit costs should move lower in H2 vs H1
Morgan Stanley On AB Capital
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 375
Reiterated guidance of RoA expansion to 2.4-2.5% by Q4 aided by NIM expansion as share of unsecured personal loans increases
In HFC, it expects ROA of 2.1-2.2% over next 6-8 quarters driven by operating leverage
Reiterated 20-25% VNB CAGR, 18%+ VNB margin for life insurance
Morgan Stanley On Shriram Finance
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 925
Guided for 100-150 bps higher AUM growth in Q3 to 16.5-17% YoY due to festive demand
Expects CV loan growth to remain range bound at 12-13% YoY for four more quarters
Aims to reduce its borrowing cost spreads vs. peers by 15-20 bps over a period of time
Expects operating costs to reduce in FY28 as non-cash expense goes away
Guides for 28% cost-to-income ratio by FY28
Morgan Stanley On PB Fintech
Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 1,370
Expects some impact on the take rate in the life insurance savings segment
Sees relatively less impact in term life and retail health
A positive it cited was a pickup in demand in the ongoing quarter