Stock Picks Today: Swiggy, Bajaj Auto, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, Nykaa, Trent On Brokerage Radar

Swiggy Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. are among companies that have drawn commentary from top brokerages on Monday.

Analysts have tweaked share price targets after these companies announced their September quarter results.

In addition, Goldman Sachs has raised India back to an Overweight position, expecting a 14% upside with an end-2026 NIFTY target of 29,000.