Stock Picks Today: Sun Pharma, KPIT Tech, BHEL, Nazara Tech, CMS Info, Godrej Properties On Brokerages' Radar
Sun Pharma Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Nazara Technologies Ltd., CMS Info Systems Ltd., and Godrej Properties Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Sun Pharma
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,180
MFN overhang is removed with Pfizer Deal
Existing drug prices in the medicare and commercial segments haven’t been touched
Removes a key overhang on Sun Pharma’s Ilumya
Sun Pharma now appear to been substantially abated
Sun Pharma preferred sector pick
On KPIT Tech
Goldman Sachs
Maintain neutral; Cut target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,230
In Q2, expect QoQ organic constant currency revenue to decline -2%
Due to cross currency tailwinds and INR depreciation vs the USD, expect USD revenue to decline -1%
Caresoft acquisition which closed in mid August, should potentially contribute $4mn additional revenue
Cut FY26-28 EPS estimates by 16% owing to uncertainty in timing of deal closures and delay in recovery of global EV R&D spending
On BHEL
UBS
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 340
BHEL secured Rs 15000 crore order for supercritical thermal power plants; ~17% of FY26 UBS estimates
Increases BHEL's YTD order inflow to Rs 31000 crore - 35% of FY26 UBS estimates
Order intake momentum remains positive, pickup in execution remains critical for re-rating
On IT Stocks
Jefferies
Q2 Preview: Mid-sized firms should continue to outperform
Expect agg. revenues to grow by 1.2% QoQcc after declining by 0.8% QoQcc in Q1
Infosys/LTIM among large IT firms and Coforge/Sagility/ Hexaware among mid-sized IT firms will likely grow faster whilst TCS/Wipro/TechM will likely lag
Expect Infosys to raise its growth guidance by 50 bp
Agg. margins may expand QoQ led by pick-up in rev. growth and favorable forex tailwinds
Sagility/TechM/Coforge leading margin expansion
On CMS Info
Jefferies
Maintain buy; Cut target price to Rs 445 from Rs 580
Mgt of CMS pointed at softer trends for FY26 & normalisation from FY27
Still, growth in core revenues may be moderate around 12% Cagr over FY25-30 & margins stable
Uptick in ATM network expansion will be key
In retail cash segment, mgt plans to keep up with aggressive share gains
Tech & payment solution to see stronger growth, & CMS may evaluate M&A prospects
Cut EPS estimates by 7-10%
On Consumer
Morgan Stanley
Believe the last 45 days of Q2 may have changed the growth trend vs. the first 45 days
Across consumer companies with the most negative impact for FMCG companies vs. retailer over discretionary companies
What's not in our numbers:
1) The possibility of a positive swing in demand post the GST change for discretionary and retail businesses
2) Commentary from FMCG companies (HPC and F&B) could be muted vs. market expectations
3) The conversation around competitive intensity and market share changes could be more meaningful starting this quarter in the Paint sector
Measures in place to shift growth from being "just incremental" even as Q2 results are likely to still relay the incremental narrative
Believe early festivities could favor urban plays and Q3 could turn out to be the best festive season of the past five years
On Nazara Tech
CLSA
Maintain underperform with target price of Rs 166
Real money gaming banned
Ban will hit Nazara’s PokerBaazi and e-sports de-subsidiarisation
Government will continue to promote esports and other online games
Nazars will take a hit in PokerBaazi
Ownership in fast-growing e-sports subsidiary Nodwin has fallen below 50%
Nazara stock valuation is expensive at 48x FY27 PE
On Godrej Properties
CLSA
Maintain outperform; Hike target price to Rs 2,850 from Rs 2,770
Closing on a strong quarter
Estimate presales of Rs 8,000-8,500 crore in Q2; likely to beat guidance
Strong growth with improving cash flows/ margin
Yet valuation at discount
On Credit Card Data
Morgan Stanley
Cumulative credit card spending over 22-29 Sep 2025 rose 11.3% vs. the same e-commerce sale period last year (26 Sep-3 Oct 2024)
Cumulative credit card spending over 22-29 Sep 2025 increased 23.8% vs. the same Navratri period last year (3-10 Oct 2024)
On a like-to-like basis, have seen a meaningful YoY rise in FY26 festive spending thus far vs. the fiscal year until August