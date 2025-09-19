Stock Picks Today: SBI, Maruti, Cohance Lifesciences, Paytm, Axis Bank, L&T Finance On Brokerages' Radar
Axis Bank Ltd., Bank of Baroda Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Indian Hotel Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
State Bank of India, L&T Finance Ltd., Cohance Lifesciences Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bank of Baroda Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Indian Hotel Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On SBI
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 885
Reiterated loan growth of 11-12% in FY26
FY26 NIM exit guidance of ~3% supported by deposit repricing and the impact of the CRR rate cut in H2
Asset quality continues to remain robust
On L&T Finance
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 143
Management indicated higher MFI collections of ~99.5% in August
It accelerated MFI disbursements to Rs 2000 cr per month in July-August 2025
It reiterated overall FY26 credit cost guidance of 2.4-2.5%
Expects exit-FY27 credit costs closer to 2.0%
Reiterated retail loan growth guidance of 20-22% YoY in FY26; expects H2to be significantly better
On Cohance Lifesciences
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,075
Inventory de-stock impacting CDMO
Received interest from 1 large US-based customer that submitted around c.18 RFPs over the last two months
Looking for targets with unique capabilities
Aspire to triple its revenues by FY30; from $335mn in FY25 to $1bn in FY30
Aims mid-30% Ebitda margins, with > 80% of the revenues coming from CDMO
On Paytm
BofA
Maintain Neutral; Hike target price to Rs 1,290 from Rs 1,160
Business momentum stable; still room to cut costs
Payments/Soundbox strong; Lending still a bit soft
Regulatory concerns behind; Scale-up of AI may surprise
Revenue growth key to sustain further re-rating
On SBI Life
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 2,250
Management was optimistic on growth trends improving following GST rate reforms
Expects growth of 13-14% in APE in FY26 and maintained VNB margin guidance of 26-28%
Expects to absorb the impact of ITC withdrawal in the near term while maintaining VNB margin in its guided range
On Axis Bank
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,325
Bank highlighted improving traction in deposit growth
Reiterated its guidance of gradual acceleration in loan growth to above system levels in FY26
Reiterated continued moderation in NIM for Q2; expects NIM to recover to 3.8% once the deposits reprice with a lag
ALSO READ
Stocks To Watch: 'Stars' To 'Hitters' —Macquarie Bets On Airtel, M&M, JSW Steel, Among 15 Others
On Bank Of Baroda
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 235
Guided for deposit growth of 9–11% and loan growth of 10–12% in FY26
Expects NIMs to decline 7-8 bps in Q2 and improve thereafter
Bank continues to see robust trends and expects to outperform its slippages guidance and credit cost guidance
On Auto Sector
Citi
Hero Moto – Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 6,100 from Rs 5,200
Eicher – Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 7,850 from Rs 6,300
Bajaj Auto – Maintain Sell; Hike target price to Rs 7,900 from Rs 7,300
TVS Motor – Maintain Sell; Hike target price to Rs 2,800 from Rs 2,100
Impact of multiple macro tailwinds for 2Ws > PVs
Hero: Most exposed to domestic entry level bikes
Eicher: RE’s thump continues
TVS: Valuations price in the strong performance thus far
Bajaj: Market share concerns remain
On Maruti Suzuki
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 18,360
Return of First-time Buyer
In emerging markets, first-time buyers should ideally be a key car growth driver
Maruti is working to revive that segment
Assuming aggressive discounts in entry models abates, and volumes return, then financial impact will be neutral to positive
Sustained market share wins from Maruti can support multiple re-rating
On Adani Green
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,300
Management reinforced confidence in its journey to raise capacity 3.5x from 14 GW in FY25 to 50 GW by 2030
Improving net debt: Ebitda trends also remain underway
Estimate 4.5 GW addition in FY26E and 6.3 GW in FY27E
Guidance of 5 GW addition in FY26E was reiterated, which gives upside scope to our estimates if achieved
Valuations are at a 63% discount to their Jan. 2023 peak 1-yr forward EV/Ebitda which creates room for upside on execution
On Federal Bank
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 165
Continues to target loan growth in the low double digits
Hesitant to accelerate growth amid unclear macro and elevated competitive intensity
Bank reiterated NIM decline of 5-10 bps sequentially
Remains confident of sustained strong fee income growth
ALSO READ
Stocks To Watch Today: Marico, Blackbuck, Lodha Developers, Poonawalla Fincorp, Bandhan Bank
On Indian Hotel
Macquarie
Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 780
Potential sale of Pierre should increase margins and reduce complexity
View the potential exit from The Pierre as strategically sensible
On KEI Industries
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 4,855
Retail sales mix to remain at 50%+ given the housing upcycle
Management targets exports to rise to 17-20% of sales vs 13%
Power transmission cables has upside surprise scope
Trading at 46x PE FY26E and 37x FY27E for 25% EPS CAGR
On M&M Finance
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Equal-weight with target price of Rs 282
Expects fee income momentum to continue
Sees a further 10-20 bps potential for improvement in fee income
Expects reported NIM to approach 7% Vs 6.7% in Q1
Management guided for cost-to-assets of 2.5-2.8%
Stage 3 PCR is unlikely to cross 54% but refrained from guiding on how low it can go
Guided for loan mix diversification over 3-4 years
On RBL Bank
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Underweight with target price of Rs 175
Reiterated loan growth guidance of around 14–16% YoY in FY26
Sounded confident of improving its slippages and credit costs over the next few quarters
No immediate plans for raising capital but may consider it if timing/market conditions are favorable