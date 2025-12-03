Stock Picks Today: SBFC Finance, Tata Commmunications, PB Fintech And More On Brokerages' Radar

Overall demand trends have lagged expectations amidst challenging weather conditions

Festive uptick was not very encouraging either

All eyes are now on pre-season purchases starting end Q3 and during Q4

Channel inventory levels are still high driving working capital pressures at the dealer end

Build-up for the season will be a key monitorable

Price hikes in high single digit due to new energy rating norms will likely be offset by GST benefits

Competitive landscape remains firm with significant capacity build-out which may weigh on margin/return profiles

Regulatory changes like QCO norms for compressors and new BEE ratings will be key watch outs