Stock Picks Today: RIL, HDFC Bank, Lupin, Max Health, LG Electronics, Adani Ports on Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages also provided deep dives into the Indian Internet consumer landscape and Global Equity Strategy.
A slew of brokerages have shared the latest views and insights on Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Lupin, Max Health, LG Electronics, Adani Ports heading into Tuesday's trade.
Read on to know more:
Jefferies on Lupin
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 2,300
Management is confident of sustaining $1 billion US revenue and 24-25% Ebitda margin for FY27 despite incremental competition in top products
Biosimilars are expected to be the next big growth engine, with complex generics and specialty contribution set to increase to 70% of US sales by FY30
Targeting 200-300 basis points outperformance versus industry growth in India
Macquarie on HDFC Bank
Maintain Outperform with a target price of Rs 1,200
Clear messaging from the bank indicates good growth traction post the GST rate cuts
Retained guidance for its loan growth to be faster than the system in FY27
The bank is well-placed for new ECL norms due to prudent provisioning and contingent provisions
Believe FY27 loan growth for the system itself could now be 100-200 basis points higher than earlier estimates of 12-12.5%.
JPMorgan on RIL
Maintain Overweight; Hike target price to Rs 1,727 from Rs 1,695
Valuations relative to peers are still attractive, trading at a 15% holding company discount
Earnings drag from weak refining/petchem through FY24/25 is over; expect earnings growth to be much better
Current refining strength has the potential to drive upgrades
Catalysts in 2026—including Jio IPO, tariff increase, new energy commissioning, and more stable retail growth—can be supportive of the stock
Citi on Max Health
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,460
Management expects a strong growth trajectory, supported by rising occupancy, improving case mix, and improving profitability at Dwarka and Noida facilities
Insurance cashless issue is fully resolved with forward tariff corrections
Recent CGHS price revision provides a structural uplift to ARPOB and margins with full impact seen in FY27
Three major brownfield projects are commissioning in Q3 with no EBITDA drag
Jefferies on LG Electronics
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 1,980
View LG as a strong play on India discretionary given its diversified mix
Strong moats include market leadership, premium brand recall, entrenched distribution, and backward integration, resulting in industry-leading margins and high return ratios
Despite strong fundamentals, LG trades at 43x FY27e, 10-15% below peers Havells and Blue Star
Low FY26e base effect can benefit FY27
Antique on Adani Ports
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 1,773
Industry leader and Gateway to India's trade, scaling to one billion tons
Integrated "port to customer gate" business model with aggressive expansion plans and improving financial discipline.
Expect consolidated revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to grow at a CAGR of 15.3%/14%/16.1% till FY28.
HSBC on Tata Motors PV
Maintain Hold; Cut target price to Rs 400 from Rs 466
JLR downside risks (US tariffs, ageing portfolio, luxury tax in China, cyber-attack, EU demand weakness) outweigh upside potential for India PV
Positively, PV business should benefit from the launch of Sierra and the expected PLI benefit on Nexon EV and Harrier EV in Q3 and Q4
JLR recovery in the near to medium term looks unlikely
JPMorgan on India Pipes
Astal & Supreme Industries: Maintain Overweight (Target price cut to Rs 1,700 and Rs 4,200 respectively)
PVC risk impacting stocks, but risk/reward is favorable post recent correction
See sustained market share gains, industry demand recovering in H2, and some pricing support
Continue to prefer ASTRA over Supreme.
CLSA Global Equity Strategy
India’s case for 2026 is materialising, but mostly as a refuge from AI (more ‘stick’ than ‘carrot’)
The market has undergone a 14-month adjustment process, cleansing EPS forecasts and resetting to a weaker rupee, forming a base for potential reengagement in 2026
Regression model for Indian equities signals 16% upside by end-2026
Top 15 names include RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, and Tata Motors
BofA on Internet Consumer Survey
Travel: Survey suggests continued elevated travel intentions; MMT remains the platform of choice.
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce (QC): Blinkit is the preferred QC platform (31% primary app), ahead of Swiggy Instamart (19%). In food delivery, Swiggy (33%) leads Zomato (29%).
Online Fashion: Myntra is the choice of 57% of users for fashion; Nykaa Fashion is strengthening as the No. 2 platform.
Fintech: Google Pay (45%) and PhonePe (33%) are the preferred payments apps. For online insurance, 31% prefer insurer websites over platforms like PolicyBazaar (26%).