Stock Picks Today: PVR Inox, ABB, Prestige, IndiGo, Schloss Bangalore, Lupin, Eternal On Brokerages' Radar
PVR Inox Ltd., ABB India Ltd., Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd., Schloss Bangalore Ltd., Eternal Ltd., and IRCTC Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On PVR Inox
CLSA
Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 1,920
Take-off in box office collections
Improving box office collections imply no structural risks for PVR Inox
Festive season ahead should help to allay concerns over structural risks for multiplexes
Favourable long-term risk reward
On ABB
UBS
Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 5,360
ABB parent exits robotics business; No major impact on ABB India
Robotics division accounted for 4%/2.3% of ABB India revenue/PBIT (CY24)
Parent's deal value implies India Robotics value at Rs 60-70 vs our valuation of Rs 120
On Prestige
Nomura
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 1,900
Q2 presales: Beat
Company has already achieved 69% of its FY26 pre-sales guidance
The stock currently trades at a 25% premium to NAV
Top pick in the real estate space
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,900
Q2 pre-sales 26% above estimate
H1 is 70% of its mid-point FY26 guidance
Pending launch pipeline provides strong visibility
On IndiGo
Goldman Sachs
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 6,000
Poised for sustained growth with faster international expansion
Expect international travel to remain the primary engine for growth in coming quarters
Expect the market leader IndiGo to deliver 11% CAGR in capacity driven by 19% CAGR (FY25-28E) in International expansion
IndiGo is well-positioned to capitalise on international with better pricing, and a more extensive pipeline of new routes, helping it sustain growth
2 new international airports (1 each in Mumbai and Delhi) will also aid growth
On Schloss Bangalore
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 562
Believe the share price will rise over the next 60 days
Q2 saw moderation, but expect trends to improve in Q3
Expect hotel industry Q2 RevPAR growth to moderate from double digits to high-single digits
Expect Leela's RevPAR to grow 12% YoY
Luxury segment remaining relatively resilient
Leela's asset management helping to improve occupancy from a low base
Limited presence in the Mumbai market also aids
See industry growth improving from Q3 onward
On Pharma
Jefferies
Stable trends for leading Gx players except Zydus
Generics surged in Sacubitril Valsartan (Entresto) led by Alkem and Zydus
Cipla launched Paclitaxel and gained share in Albuterol, Hydrocortisone and gRevlimid, though it lost share in Lanreotide
Sun’s specialty drugs Ilumya and Cequa posted strong YoY growth
Dr Reddy’s gains ms in gCiprodex, stable in gVascepa while losing in gRevlimid
Zydus weak in gAsacol HD
On IRCTC
Macquarie
Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 900
Trinity apotlight: RoCE, free cash flow underappreciated
See high potential for re-rating for IRCTC, notwithstanding the company's public-sector roots
Re-rating could be driven by a better appreciation of IRCTC's impressive ROCE and FCF
On Adani Enterprises
Jefferies
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 3,000
Mumbai's sky to expand with Navi Mumbai International Airport launch
NMIA’s inauguration marks a strategic expansion in India’s aviation infra, easing congestion for MMR
Phase-1 adds 20mn pax capacity (total: 90mn), and bridges gaps to underserved regions
AEL’s dual airport strategy—owning NMIA/MIAL—enables coordinated slot allocation & removes intraregional competition
A strong non-aero focus across retail, hospitality, & RE should enhance monetisation, positioning NMIA as a high-growth asset in Adani’s airport portfolio
On Eternal
Citi
Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 395 from Rs 320
Growth momentum in Blinkit remains stellar
Focus on user acquisition is visible in the acceleration in app-traffic, continued investment in dark store expansion, and new cities additions
Believe, this has further solidified Blinkit’s market leadership in recent Qs
This drives upside to growth and margins
On Lupin
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,260
US$250 million investment in the US Manufacturing: A safe and timely move
Investment in the US may also help the company smoothly navigate the geopolitical risks
Prefer Lupin among the US generic heavy names