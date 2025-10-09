Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: PVR Inox, ABB, Prestige, IndiGo, Schloss Bangalore, Lupin, Eternal On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: PVR Inox, ABB, Prestige, IndiGo, Schloss Bangalore, Lupin, Eternal On Brokerages' Radar

PVR Inox Ltd., ABB India Ltd., Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd., Eternal Ltd., and IRCTC Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

09 Oct 2025, 07:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Stock Picks Today
PVR Inox Ltd., ABB India Ltd., Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd., Schloss Bangalore Ltd., Eternal Ltd., and IRCTC Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today. (Image source: Enavto)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

PVR Inox Ltd., ABB India Ltd., Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd., Schloss Bangalore Ltd., Eternal Ltd., and IRCTC Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:

On PVR Inox

CLSA

  • Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 1,920

  • Take-off in box office collections

  • Improving box office collections imply no structural risks for PVR Inox

  • Festive season ahead should help to allay concerns over structural risks for multiplexes

  • Favourable long-term risk reward

On ABB

UBS

  • Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 5,360

  • ABB parent exits robotics business; No major impact on ABB India

  • Robotics division accounted for 4%/2.3% of ABB India revenue/PBIT (CY24)

  • Parent's deal value implies India Robotics value at Rs 60-70 vs our valuation of Rs 120

On Prestige

Nomura

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 1,900

  • Q2 presales: Beat

  • Company has already achieved 69% of its FY26 pre-sales guidance

  • The stock currently trades at a 25% premium to NAV

  • Top pick in the real estate space

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,900

  • Q2 pre-sales 26% above estimate

  • H1 is 70% of its mid-point FY26 guidance

  • Pending launch pipeline provides strong visibility

On IndiGo

Goldman Sachs

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 6,000

  • Poised for sustained growth with faster international expansion

  • Expect international travel to remain the primary engine for growth in coming quarters

  • Expect the market leader IndiGo to deliver 11% CAGR in capacity driven by 19% CAGR (FY25-28E) in International expansion

  • IndiGo is well-positioned to capitalise on international with better pricing, and a more extensive pipeline of new routes, helping it sustain growth

  • 2 new international airports (1 each in Mumbai and Delhi) will also aid growth

On Schloss Bangalore

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 562

  • Believe the share price will rise over the next 60 days

  • Q2 saw moderation, but expect trends to improve in Q3

  • Expect hotel industry Q2 RevPAR growth to moderate from double digits to high-single digits

  • Expect Leela's RevPAR to grow 12% YoY

  • Luxury segment remaining relatively resilient

  • Leela's asset management helping to improve occupancy from a low base

  • Limited presence in the Mumbai market also aids

  • See industry growth improving from Q3 onward

On Pharma 

Jefferies

  • Stable trends for leading Gx players except Zydus

  • Generics surged in Sacubitril Valsartan (Entresto) led by Alkem and Zydus

  • Cipla launched Paclitaxel and gained share in Albuterol, Hydrocortisone and gRevlimid, though it lost share in Lanreotide

  • Sun’s specialty drugs Ilumya and Cequa posted strong YoY growth

  • Dr Reddy’s gains ms in gCiprodex, stable in gVascepa while losing in gRevlimid

  • Zydus weak in gAsacol HD

On IRCTC

Macquarie

  • Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 900

  • Trinity apotlight: RoCE, free cash flow underappreciated

  • See high potential for re-rating for IRCTC, notwithstanding the company's public-sector roots

  • Re-rating could be driven by a better appreciation of IRCTC's impressive ROCE and FCF

On Adani Enterprises

Jefferies

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 3,000

  • Mumbai's sky to expand with Navi Mumbai International Airport launch

  • NMIA’s inauguration marks a strategic expansion in India’s aviation infra, easing congestion for MMR

  • Phase-1 adds 20mn pax capacity (total: 90mn), and bridges gaps to underserved regions

  • AEL’s dual airport strategy—owning NMIA/MIAL—enables coordinated slot allocation & removes intraregional competition

  • A strong non-aero focus across retail, hospitality, & RE should enhance monetisation, positioning NMIA as a high-growth asset in Adani’s airport portfolio

On Eternal

Citi

  • Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 395 from Rs 320

  • Growth momentum in Blinkit remains stellar

  • Focus on user acquisition is visible in the acceleration in app-traffic, continued investment in dark store expansion, and new cities additions

  • Believe, this has further solidified Blinkit’s market leadership in recent Qs

  • This drives upside to growth and margins

On Lupin

Citi

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,260

  • US$250 million investment in the US Manufacturing: A safe and timely move

  • Investment in the US may also help the company smoothly navigate the geopolitical risks

  • Prefer Lupin among the US generic heavy names

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
