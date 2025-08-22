Stock Picks Today: Pharmaceuticals, Restaurants, ITC, Wipro, Sagility On Brokerages' Radar
The Pharmaceuticals sector, ITC Ltd., Restaurants sector, Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Sagility India Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Escort Kubota Ltd., and Eclerx Services Ltd., are among the companies and sectors garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms and sectors. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
Macquarie On Indian Pharmaceuticals
US-EU agreement suggests tariffs will be less than 15%
Continue to monitor MFN tariff rate for clarity on potential tariffs on European generic pharmaceutical exports to the US
Expects tariffs capped at 15% for both generic and branded pharmaceuticals to US from EU
Morgan Stanley On ITC
Maintains buy with overweight rating
Revises target price to Rs 469 from Rs 500
FY26–F27 top line slightly higher, led by Agri and cigarettes.
Ebitda margins cut by 175–250 bps due to inflation and weaker F25 margins.
F26–F27 earnings estimates lowered by 3–4%.
Scenario values reduced 5–7%, leading to lower price target.
Macquarie On India Restaurant
Muted demand trends, all eyes on festive season
Pace of demand recovery remains gradual
Westlife most hopeful of growth momentum
Focus moves to same store sales growth
Potential uptick in urban mass post GST rate cuts
Hopeful of sales and margin pickup in H2
The brokerage shared revised target prices for companies
Jubilant Underperform 530 from Rs 545
Devyani Outperform Rs 210 from Rs 215
Westlife Outperform Rs 820 from Rs 835
Sapphire Outperform Rs 360 from Rs 365
Kotak Securities On Firstsource Solutions
Initiates coverage with reduce rating, target price of Rs 375 (+1%)
Valuations are rich in the context of likely disruption in parts of the business
Expect 11.7% organic c/c revenue CAGR over FY25-28E
Expects 90 bps EBITM expansion to 11.9% by FY2028E
Company has 11 US$20 mn+ clients
Sees risks from GenAI adoption in CX services (40% of revenues)
JP Morgan, Nomura On Wipro
Nomura
Retains buy on Wipro with target price unchanged at Rs 310
Acquisition to add Wipro’s existing ER&D service offerings and capabilities
Acquisition to likely to increase footprint of Wipro in existing large accounts.
Successful acquisition could add 280 bps to Wipro revenue in FY27F
Management indicated deal to could negatively impact EBIT margin by 50 bps in FY27F
JP Morgan
Maintain Neutral rating, with a target price at 260
Announced acquisition of Harmans Digital Transformation Solutions Business
Company provides ER&D services in specific areas
Consideration is at EV Revenue multiple of 1.2 times
Expected to add 0.7% growth in FY26 and 2.3% growth in FY27E
Likely margin Dilutive for Wipro
Kotak Securities On Sagility
Initiates buy on Sagility with target price Rs 56 and 24% upside
Scalable play on streamlining US healthcare administration
Scope of enhanced platform capabilities and better scale-up of new clients
Healthy margin profile; near term profitability pressure likely
Adapting well to broader shift across Industries to outcome-based engagements.
Key risks: Higher client concentration, profitability pressure of clients
CLSA On Escort Kubota
CLSA on Escort Kubota with target price at 3,624
Localisation of Kubota and tractor market share gain the key objectives
Remains confident of industry tractor growth of mid-high single digit for FY26
Growth to pick up from Oct-25 with rural spending being key trigger
Potential cut in GST to boost consumer confidence
Expected to gain lost market share with new launches in Southern India
Kotak On Eclerx
Initiates coverage on Eclerx with reduce with target price 4,000
Co can leverage its excellent delivery to drive healthy growth
Reinforcing its go to market strategy with greater presence onsite for account hunting
Forecast constant currency revenue growth at 12.1%
Expect 150 bps margin expansion over FY25-28
Values company at 24x FY27 P/E