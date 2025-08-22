Stock Picks Today: Pharmaceuticals, Restaurants, ITC, Wipro, Sagility On Brokerages' Radar

Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Pharmaceuticals, Restaurants, ITC, Wipro, Sagility On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms and sectors.

The Pharmaceuticals sector, ITC Ltd., Restaurants sector, Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Sagility India Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Escort Kubota Ltd., and Eclerx Services Ltd., are among the companies and sectors garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms and sectors. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:

Macquarie On Indian Pharmaceuticals

  • US-EU agreement suggests tariffs will be less than 15%

  • Continue to monitor MFN tariff rate for clarity on potential tariffs on European generic pharmaceutical exports to the US

  • Expects tariffs capped at 15% for both generic and branded pharmaceuticals to US from EU

Morgan Stanley On ITC

  • Maintains buy with overweight rating

  • Revises target price to Rs 469 from Rs 500

  • FY26–F27 top line slightly higher, led by Agri and cigarettes.

  • Ebitda margins cut by 175–250 bps due to inflation and weaker F25 margins.

  • F26–F27 earnings estimates lowered by 3–4%.

  • Scenario values reduced 5–7%, leading to lower price target.

Macquarie On India Restaurant

  • Muted demand trends, all eyes on festive season

  • Pace of demand recovery remains gradual

  • Westlife most hopeful of growth momentum

  • Focus moves to same store sales growth

  • Potential uptick in urban mass post GST rate cuts

  • Hopeful of sales and margin pickup in H2

The brokerage shared revised target prices for companies

  • Jubilant Underperform 530 from Rs 545

  • Devyani Outperform Rs 210 from Rs 215

  • Westlife Outperform Rs 820 from Rs 835

  • Sapphire Outperform Rs 360 from Rs 365

Kotak Securities On Firstsource Solutions

  • Initiates coverage with reduce rating, target price of Rs 375 (+1%)

  • Valuations are rich in the context of likely disruption in parts of the business

  • Expect 11.7% organic c/c revenue CAGR over FY25-28E

  • Expects 90 bps EBITM expansion to 11.9% by FY2028E

  • Company has 11 US$20 mn+ clients

  • Sees risks from GenAI adoption in CX services (40% of revenues)

JP Morgan, Nomura On Wipro

Nomura

  • Retains buy on Wipro with target price unchanged at Rs 310

  • Acquisition to add Wipro’s existing ER&D service offerings and capabilities

  • Acquisition to likely to increase footprint of Wipro in existing large accounts.

  • Successful acquisition could add 280 bps to Wipro revenue in FY27F

  • Management indicated deal to could negatively impact EBIT margin by 50 bps in FY27F

JP Morgan

  • Maintain Neutral rating, with a target price at 260

  • Announced acquisition of Harmans Digital Transformation Solutions Business

  • Company provides ER&D services in specific areas

  • Consideration is at EV Revenue multiple of 1.2 times

  • Expected to add 0.7% growth in FY26 and 2.3% growth in FY27E

  • Likely margin Dilutive for Wipro

Kotak Securities On Sagility

  • Initiates buy on Sagility with target price Rs 56 and 24% upside

  • Scalable play on streamlining US healthcare administration

  • Scope of enhanced platform capabilities and better scale-up of new clients

  • Healthy margin profile; near term profitability pressure likely

  • Adapting well to broader shift across Industries to outcome-based engagements.

  • Key risks: Higher client concentration, profitability pressure of clients

CLSA On Escort Kubota

  • CLSA on Escort Kubota with target price at 3,624

  • Localisation of Kubota and tractor market share gain the key objectives

  • Remains confident of industry tractor growth of mid-high single digit for FY26

  • Growth to pick up from Oct-25 with rural spending being key trigger

  • Potential cut in GST to boost consumer confidence

  • Expected to gain lost market share with new launches in Southern India

Kotak On Eclerx

  • Initiates coverage on Eclerx with reduce with target price 4,000

  • Co can leverage its excellent delivery to drive healthy growth

  • Reinforcing its go to market strategy with greater presence onsite for account hunting

  • Forecast constant currency revenue growth at 12.1%

  • Expect 150 bps margin expansion over FY25-28

  • Values company at 24x FY27 P/E

