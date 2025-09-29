Stock Picks Today: Pharma Stocks, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Delhivery, Pidilite, United Spirits On Brokerages' Radar
Pharmaceutical stocks, IndusInd Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Pidilite Ltd., Vishal Mega Mart Ltd., Marico Ltd., and Unite Spirits Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On IndusInd Bank
Morgan Stanley
Upgrade to Equal-weight from underweight; Hike target price to Rs 785 from Rs 750
Stock trades at 0.8x FY27e book value, which is fair in the context of good CET-1 and strong LCR
There is management clarity post new CEO appointment
Expect coverage build-up in FY26 driving EPS cut
RoA outlook is unchanged at 0.85%/1.0% in FY27/28 vs. 0.3% in FY26
On IT Stocks
Morgan Stanley
Q2 preview: Lack of clarity on FY27 outlook to prevail
Key investors concerns include a lack of any growth acceleration in FY27 and de-rating of tech services globally
Think Q2 could help confirm business stability, but believe it may be too early to get firm signals for FY27
Near-term growth trends expected to be stable, with limited clarity around acceleration
Revenue guidance band could be tightened
Expect Infosys to move from 1-3% to 2.5%-3% YoY in cc terms for FY26
Currency to help margins in Q2, but FY26 outlook unlikely to change despite favorable currency trends
On Delhivery
BofA
Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 500
Strong momentum heading into festive season
Lower competition also helps
Delhivery momentum strong; 3PL competition now lower
Express yields: Stable in near-term; to inch up going ahead
Initial upfront costs, demand shifted back due to GST cuts
On Oil & Gas
Morgan Stanley
Government focus on improving market caps for the energy SOEs was clear
Policy direction is less interventionist with heightened focus on quality of capex and unlocking value
Management term are being looked at to be more medium- to long-term
Cross-holding reduction among SOEs
Stable fuel pricing; cooking gas in recovery
On Pidilite
JP Morgan
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,700
Positive demand narrative
A resilient diversified portfolio at play
Double digit growth aspiration intact in FY26
Multiple levers in place to strengthen diversified portfolio
B2B segment on a good footing
Distribution and higher throughput/store enhancement
On Pharma
Goldman Sachs
Limited earnings impact on coverage, SUN Pharma to see higher impact
Generic/biosimilar drugs savings significant
Sun’s Specialty portfolio likely to be the most impacted
HSBC
US tariffs: headline risk for Sun Pharma, though earnings impact may be limited
Among Indian companies, only Sun Pharma has sizeable sales from patented drugs in the US
Await clarity on tariffs flows but expect limited impact
8-10% risk to FY27e EPS for Sun in worst case scenario
On Steel
CLSA
Indian steel stocks have defied expectations, despite consistent earnings downgrades
Divergence is primarily driven by investor optimism surrounding a potential recovery in China and resilient domestic demand
Market expectations of a rebound can delay valuation corrections even amid estimate cuts
Chinese steel spreads at multi-quarter lows and Indian steel prices trading below import parity
Investors appear to be positioning for a margin recovery led by price improvements
Structural caution remains, despite elevated valuations, immediate downside catalysts seem limited
On Vishal Mega Mart
JP Morgan
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 158
CEO meeting reassures on sustaining high growth delivery with disciplined operational approach
Robust revenue growth outlook
Aggressive but disciplined store expansion strategy
Private brands are central to growth strategy
On Marico
JP Morgan
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 800
Future proofing with active portfolio diversification
Stable demand trends prior to Sep
Digital brands scaling up well
Foods - attractive long runway for growth
On United Spirits
BofA
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,630
Finding opportunity in adversity
Recent concerns seem overdone
Negatives adequately priced in; Fundamentals good
Future-proofing the business with many bottom-up efforts
On HUL
BofA
Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 2,840
GST transition impact near-term
Gradual recovery likely thereafter
Unexciting quarter; Commentary key
Jefferies
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 3,000
De-stocking due to GST rate cuts
Q2 revenue growth is likely to be flat-to-low single digit
Impact would also continue in October basis current pipeline inventory
Recovery expected from November
Expect the impact to be similar for other FMCG firms too during Q2
In the medium term, this should spur demand and help boost volume growth
Q3 should be much better
Revenue growth may also be negatively impacted for retailers, incl. quick commerce
Morgan Stanley
Maintain equal-weight with target price of Rs 2,335
Consolidated business growth to be flat to low single digits - below market expectations
Believe releasing its first-ever post-quarter update is is a good change from the market leader
GST rate cut benefits passed on through higher value and competitive pricing across a wide range of products
On Oil & Gas
Jefferies
Interaction with India's Minister of Petroleum
Minister addressed issues that affect valuations of PSU Oil & Gas cos
Clarity on pricing reform in crude oil & LPG under-recovery compensation was well received
Upstream earnings closely align with market price of crude/natural gas
Govt preference for sticky pump prices of petrol/diesel will keep marketing margins volatile
Capital efficiency & opex reduction are in focus
Believe prioritising IPO/demerger of valuable subsidiaries could unlock value
On Paints
Morgan Stanley
Demand trends in Q2 to the second week of September were weak, affected by monsoons and floods in some regions
Part of western region has seen a pickup post Shraddh
Dealers, in general, are hopeful of a strong festive demand in October
Competitive intensity in paints is unchanged vs. last quarter
Higher discounts and increased competitive intensity are evident
Breadth of product availability continues to improve for Birla Opus
Inter-dealer competition is rising
On India Strategy
Morgan Stanley
Expect earnings to beat in the next couple of quarters
Expect RBI to remain dovish, more reforms from the government, and a likely trade deal with the US
YTD underperformance makes a potential rally a significant pain trade for foreign investors
Domestic bid could get stronger but foreigners may still be able to buy
Positive – underperformance, better relative valuations, weak FPI positioning, shorts in the derivatives market, and improving growth momentum
On JSW Steel
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,300
SC upholds acquisition of BPSL; a positive development
Removes a major overhang for JSW Steel
Expect this development to support the stock price