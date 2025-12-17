Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: PB Fintech, IndiGo, PNB Housing, Asian Paints And More On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: PB Fintech, IndiGo, PNB Housing, Asian Paints And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have also shared their outlook on the insurance sector.

17 Dec 2025, 07:55 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Stock Picks Today: PB Fintech, IndiGo, PNB Housing, Asian Paints And More On Brokerages' Radar (Image: Freepik)</p></div>
Stock Picks Today: PB Fintech, IndiGo, PNB Housing, Asian Paints And More On Brokerages' Radar (Image: Freepik)
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on PB Fintech Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., and more ahead of Wednesday's trading session.

They have also shared their outlook on the insurance sector.

BofA Global Fund Manager Survey

  • Most bullish Fund Manager Survey of past three and a half years

  • Macro optimism highest since Aug 2021 on “run-it-hot” belief

  • Allocation to stocks and commodities highest since Feb 2022, cash level at record-low 3.3%

  • December Fund Manager Survey pushes BofA Bull & Bear Indicator up to 7.9, v close to “sell signal”

  • Bullish positioning remains biggest headwind for risk assets

UBS On Asian Paints

  • Maintain ‘neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 3,200 per share

  • Store visits and interaction with dealers corroborate that Asian Paints has significantly upped its game and its engagement with the dealers

  • Volume growth of high single digits/double digit is likely to continue in Q3 as well

  • This is a significant turnaround considering the overall demand environment remains still tepid

  • Expect Q3 EBITDA growth of 6% and PAT growth of 10%

Goldman Sachs On Avenue Supermarts

  • Maintain ‘sell’ rating with a target price of Rs 3,425 per share

  • Earnings downgrade cycle continues while valuations remain elevated

  • Store addition running below expectations, increasing risk for missing estimates

  • Heightened quick commerce competition expected in H2

Brokerages On PB Fintech

Investec

  • Maintain ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 2,300 per share

  • Insurance Amendment Bill, 2025 empowers IRDAI to set caps commissions

  • IRDAI is mulling a shift to a deferred commission structure instead of the current upfront commission structure

  • IRDAI is also exploring an overall cap on insurance commissions

  • Commission caps should not necessarily be detrimental for PB

  • Putting a cap will not necessarily impact the take rates

  • The actual impact will depend on the level at which the new caps are set

  • Deferment of commission is long term positive; near term pain

Citi

  • Maintain ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 2,225 per share

  • Street remains concerned on PB’s yields

  • Recent concerns stem from prospects in Insurance Amendment Bill

  • Regulator will have vested authority set limits on commission

  • Street is likely factoring a scenario of rebound of current EOM regulations to the previous regime

  • See low possibility of the regulator backtracking on current framework of democratised commission structure

  • Disincentivising distributors with high growth or superior operational capability is against regulator’s objective of driving penetration

UBS

  • Maintain ‘sell’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,660 per share

  • Insurance Amendment Bill seeks to specify limits on commission – negative for PB Fintech

  • For every 1% reduction in unit economics, it can 3-4% impact on earnings

Brokerages On IndiGo

Goldman Sachs

  • Maintain ‘buy’ rating; cut target price to Rs 5,600 per share from Rs 5,700

  • Incorporate impact of the 10% capacity cut for the winter schedule

  • IndiGo issuing vouchers to affected passengers and incremental information on matching pilots with new capacity

  • Impact on FY27E/28E is not significant

  • Remain positive on Indigo given its dominant position, its lowest cost structure, highest visibility on supply addition

Investec

  • Maintain ‘sell’ rating with a target price of Rs 4,050 per share

  • Regulatory action could cap growth

  • Rising cost pressures cloud margin outlook

  • Government oversight adds a new overhang

  • Valuation remains elevated relative to industry cyclicality

Nomura On Indraprastha Gas

  • Upgrade to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’; hike target price to Rs 230 from Rs 215

  • Margins to get support from lower tax and transmission tariffs

  • DTC transition nearing end to aid volume growth

  • Demand trend could recover as DTC transition is near-completion

  • Risk reward turns favourable post sharp correction

Brokerages On Insurance

Morgan Stanley

  • IRDAI's enhanced powers over investments, commissions, and expenses were welcomed

  • This enables stronger governance, more transparency, and sustainable growth

  • Enabling provision for a merger between an insurer and a non-insurer was also welcomed

  • Industry has varied views from commissions being not so high to support for transition to commission deferral

  • Insurance industry sees potential benefits from the removal of certain investment regulations

  • Bill also empowers the IRDAI to frame regulations on composite license

Kotak

  • Insurance Act—limited proposals, no immediate impact

  • Amendment increases FDI in the insurance sector to 100%

  • New foreign majors and niche players may enter the space

  • Find limited impact on the life insurance business given the long gestation periods and challenges in distribution for new players

  • Proposal on commission caps likely put pressure on PB Fintech’s stock

  • IRDA may anyway have leeway to fix the cap, and this clause just reinforces the same

  • The regulator may independently reevaluate expenses and payout structure from time to time

Kotak Securities On Sona BLW

  • Maintain ‘reduce’; cut target price to Rs 480 from Rs 500

  • Recently interacted with management

  • Recovery in the differential assembly business expected from CY2026E onwards

  • Traction motors and railway segments to be leading growth drivers

  • Uptick in differential gear business led by EUR300 mn opportunity in the EU

  • See minimal impact from Mexico tariffs

Jefferies On HDB Financial Services

  • Maintain ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 900 per share

  • Growth improving and asset quality stabilising

  • Mgmt stated growth has improved post GST cuts, but it's early to conclude around sustainability

  • Mgmt expects AUM to grow at 18-20% CAGR over next 3 years with NIMs likely to stay range bound

  • Stress in unsecured BL has stabilised and in CVs, forward flows is moderating

  • Credit cost has peaked (2.7% Q2) & can moderate to 2-2.2%

  • This should lift ROA/ROE to 2.5%/16-17% in next 3 years

