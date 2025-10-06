Stock Picks Today: Nykaa, HDFC Bank, Avenues Supermarts, Lupin, Varun Beverages On Brokerages' Radar

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa), Lupin Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bank Of Baroda Ltd., and Avenue Supermarts Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today: