Stock Picks Today: Nykaa, HDFC Bank, Avenues Supermarts, Lupin, Varun Beverages On Brokerages' Radar
Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bank Of Baroda Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Nykaa
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 225
Q2: Beauty strength continues, Fashion revenue growth improves to 20+%
GMV growth was aided by consistence performance in Beauty and renewed growth in Fashion
BPC – in line with estimates; Fashion – better than estimates
On Lupin
Nomura
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,350
Pithampur Unit-2 classified as OAI is a negative surprise
The financial impact appears limited
On Kotak Mahindra Bank
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,525
Robust advances growth; Deposits too maintained strong pace
Believe MFI stress peaked in Q1, with subsequent incremental stress and credit costs expected to ease
Personal Loan credit cost trajectory is improving
Credit card net losses should decline from Q3
Retail CV stabilisation is expected to take a couple more quarters
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 2,600
Strong loan growth at 15% YoY
Deposit growth on an average basis was strong at 3.7% quarter-on-quarter
Focus on average balance sheet growth where available
On AU SFB
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,000
Strong balance sheet growth
Deposit growth normalised to 20.8% year-on-year
On Bank of Baroda
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 310
Advances Surged 6% quarter-on-quarter surpassing Citi estimates
Domestic LDR stable
Anticipate a further 7-8 bps NIM pressure on core NIMs
Reported NIMs may benefit from interest on IT refunds
Estimate BOB will report ~1% RoA, bolstered by IT refunds, w/off recoveries, and dividend income
Morgan Stanley
Maintain underweight with target price of Rs 235
Strong sequential growth
On HDFC Bank
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 1,180
Advances surged 4.4% QoQ hitting industry average
Deposits growth modest & LDRs expand 280bps
Focus on NIMs continues
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 1,225
Steady average balance sheet growth
Average CASA deposit growth accelerated to 8.5% YoY vs. 6.1% YoY last quarter
Bernstein
Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 1,150
Stronger loan growth and weaker deposit growth
Improvement in loan growth is a clear positive - especially in a growth-starved environment
Weaker headline deposit growth could help margins this quarter
But also implies no acceleration in the LDR normalization trajectory
On IndusInd Bank
Citi
Maintain sell with target price of Rs 765
Advances and deposits contract 2% QoQ
Retail deposits steady
Core fees should gain some QoQ momentum
Opex stable QoQ and further cost containment anticipated in H2
Morgan Stanley
Maintain equal-weight with target price of Rs 785
Q2: weak quarter
Expect gradual earnings recovery post Q2
Remain equal-weight due to fair valuations
On Avenue Supermarts
Citi
Maintain sell with target price of Rs 3,300
Q2 Update: Miss on revenue growth, margins risk ahead
Believe throughput continues to be impacted by competitive intensity from quick commerce, weak demand environment, and store additions in smaller towns
Avenue Supermarts has reported YoY Ebitda margin decline in 11 out of last 12 qtrs
BofA
Maintain underperform with target price of Rs 3,925
Q2 trading update disappoints – growth moderation continues
Underwhelming growth despite the low base
Standalone revenue growth of 15% YoY, missing expectations of 20%
JP Morgan
Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 4,350
Q2 revenue growth moderation to +15% to weigh on near-term stock performance
Given the underwhelming revenue growth, expect recent share price underperformance to remain
Next catalyst for the stock will be the Q2 earnings print, where more colour on top-line drivers and margins will be key to monitor
Goldman Sachs
Maintain sell; Cut target price to Rs 3,370 from Rs 3,450
Weaker than expected sales growth despite low base and early festive
No meaningful acceleration in store growth yet
Do not believe Avenue is a beneficiary of the recent GST rates rationalisation
Macquarie
Maintain underperform with target price of Rs 3,100
Pre-Q2 update below estimates on sales growth, store additions
Believe SSS growth saw no material pickup from Q1 levels
See steady improvement in Ebitda margin trajectory
Expect decline to reduce to 40bps from 80bps decrease seen in Q1 as drag from new store additions moderates
On RBL Bank
Morgan Stanley
Maintain underweight with target price of Rs 175
Gross loan growth accelerated to 14.0% YoY vs. 9.3% YoY last quarter
On JSW Cement
Jefferies
Initiate buy with target price of Rs 170
From regional player to building pan-India scale
Late entrant in cement space, among fastest growing in past decade
Co leverages JSW group synergies for RM, power, logistics, brand
Positioned for profitable scale-up
Estimate Ebitda/volume CAGR of 35%/17% over FY25-28
On Varun Beverages
HSBC
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 640
PepsiCo could open strategic options
Q3 volumes uneventful but strategic industry currents may help
Activist pressure on PepsiCo to reform its franchise model can benefit
India’s GST rate cut is marginally positive
Changing competitive landscape is positive for industry growth
On Indian Hotels
JP Morgan
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 890
No alarm bells ringing; fundamentals intact
EPS upgrades coming through now, likely to continue
Average room reent have grown ~7% YoY FY26TD (Apr-Aug) with stable occupancy rates
Valuations turning more compelling
See current price levels as an attractive entry point
Positives – robust earnings trajectory, margin improvement, portfolio expansion and revenue diversification
On Marico
Goldman Sachs
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 830
Strong growth despite GST transition headwinds
Foods and premium personal care continue high growth, VAHO accelerates further
Earnings growth to accelerate over FY25-28
CLSA
Maintain underperform with target price of Rs 490
Margin pressure rising
Q2 update reveals price driven sales but margin pressure
See modest operating profit growth, significantly below expectation
See input cost led gross margin contraction and sustained A&P spends
HSBC
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 870
Volume growth sustains despite GST disruption
Q2FY26 saw volume growth; consol revenues grew 30% YoY Vs HSBC estimate 24% – underlying trends also remain healthy
Cost inflation would dilute gross margins as we expected and operating profit growth would be moderate
On M&M Finance
JP Morgan
Maintain overweight; Cut target price to Rs 330 from Rs 335
Growth trailed forecasts; Asset quality held up better
Improving visibility on RoA expansion remains key for upward re-rating
Continue to believe it remains best positioned with significant exposure to segments which should see the benefit of GST cuts
On Adani Ports
Macquarie
Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 1,760
Pre-Q2: Sequential volume uptick
September month volumes also offer significant respite to concerns around trade disruptions
Optimistic on long-term prospects supported by its diversification efforts, execution track record, and expansion plans supported by cash flow
Valuation looks reasonable