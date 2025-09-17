Stock Picks Today: NTPC, Bank Stocks, Marico, Eureka Forbes, Ashok Leyland, HDFC Life On Brokerages' Radar
NTPC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Aadhar Housing Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On NTPC
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 440
Management addressed investor concerns on weak power demand in India
Highlighted that medium-term CAGR should return closer to 6% as agriculture and consumption trends recover
Government focus on addressing peak demand should see thermal grow also apart from renewable
Confidence in meeting 11 GW addition in FY26 was exhibited, which compares with our 6.4 GW estimate
Capacity ramp-up and medium term double-digit EPS CAGR remain re-rating drivers
On Marico
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 830
Portfolio transformation to translate into earnings acceleration
Portfolio transformation poised to drive revenue and earnings growth
VAHO recovery likely to accelerate with GST cuts
Ebitda margin has upside from improving profitability of foods/personal care and moderating copra prices
Earnings growth to accelerate
On Banks
Macquarie
Stress to remain elevated going into Q2
Channel checks reveal that Q2 credit costs may remain elevated
SME stress only in certain pockets/segments and not widespread
Channel checks reveal that large SME books with ticket sizes greater than Rs 10 million seem to be doing well
Private sector banks largely cater to this segment
Smaller ticket size SME and business banking loans that are unsecured continue to see heightened levels of stress
On Aadhar Housing Finance
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 650
Confidently targets 20-22% AUM growth over the medium term
This is supported by 17-20% disbursements growth
Aiming for stable 5.5% medium-term spreads
Benign credit cost outlook (25-28bps) supported by stable bounce rate
On Eureka Forbes
Nuvama
Initiate buy with target price of Rs 700
Electric water purifier, vaccum cleaning: Secular growth story has tailwinds; Eureka biggest beneficiary
After sales: Deeper engagement to open up operating earnings’ flow
Financials fortified: Industry-leading earnings and cash flow
A strong compounding opportunity
On Ashok Leyland
BofA
Maintain buy; hike target price to Rs 163 from Rs 146
New engines of growth driving margin upside
Truck cycle recovery due
Entering the growth lane: Buses > LCVs > Trucks
Business diversification & margin delivery under-appreciated
Margin delivery, even in slow cycle, has been commendable
On HDFC Life
Investec
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 935
APE/VNB doubling over next 4/4.5 years
Investing in agency channel
GST could impact near-term margins but positive over medium term
GST may reduce competitive intensity
Market is soft in the near term
Bancassurance regulatory noise is behind
Non-Par share should inch up in near term
On Belrise Industries
Investec
Initiate buy with target price of Rs 185
Primed for growth and re-rating
2W business on strong footing
Increasing focus on 4Ws
Group simplification to drive rerating