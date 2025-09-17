Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: NTPC, Bank Stocks, Marico, Eureka Forbes, Ashok Leyland, HDFC Life On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: NTPC, Bank Stocks, Marico, Eureka Forbes, Ashok Leyland, HDFC Life On Brokerages' Radar

NTPC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Aadhar Housing Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

17 Sep 2025, 07:20 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:

On NTPC

Jefferies

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 440

  • Management addressed investor concerns on weak power demand in India

  • Highlighted that medium-term CAGR should return closer to 6% as agriculture and consumption trends recover

  • Government focus on addressing peak demand should see thermal grow also apart from renewable

  • Confidence in meeting 11 GW addition in FY26 was exhibited, which compares with our 6.4 GW estimate

  • Capacity ramp-up and medium term double-digit EPS CAGR remain re-rating drivers

On Marico

Goldman Sachs

  • Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 830

  • Portfolio transformation to translate into earnings acceleration

  • Portfolio transformation poised to drive revenue and earnings growth

  • VAHO recovery likely to accelerate with GST cuts

  • Ebitda margin has upside from improving profitability of foods/personal care and moderating copra prices

  • Earnings growth to accelerate

On Banks

Macquarie

  • Stress to remain elevated going into Q2

  • Channel checks reveal that Q2 credit costs may remain elevated

  • SME stress only in certain pockets/segments and not widespread

  • Channel checks reveal that large SME books with ticket sizes greater than Rs 10 million seem to be doing well

  • Private sector banks largely cater to this segment

  • Smaller ticket size SME and business banking loans that are unsecured continue to see heightened levels of stress

On Aadhar Housing Finance

Citi

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 650

  • Confidently targets 20-22% AUM growth over the medium term

  • This is supported by 17-20% disbursements growth

  • Aiming for stable 5.5% medium-term spreads

  • Benign credit cost outlook (25-28bps) supported by stable bounce rate

On Eureka Forbes

Nuvama

  • Initiate buy with target price of Rs 700

  • Electric water purifier, vaccum cleaning: Secular growth story has tailwinds; Eureka biggest beneficiary

  • After sales: Deeper engagement to open up operating earnings’ flow

  • Financials fortified: Industry-leading earnings and cash flow

  • A strong compounding opportunity

On Ashok Leyland

BofA

  • Maintain buy; hike target price to Rs 163 from Rs 146

  • New engines of growth driving margin upside

  • Truck cycle recovery due

  • Entering the growth lane: Buses > LCVs > Trucks

  • Business diversification & margin delivery under-appreciated

  • Margin delivery, even in slow cycle, has been commendable

On HDFC Life

Investec

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 935

  • APE/VNB doubling over next 4/4.5 years

  • Investing in agency channel

  • GST could impact near-term margins but positive over medium term

  • GST may reduce competitive intensity

  • Market is soft in the near term

  • Bancassurance regulatory noise is behind

  • Non-Par share should inch up in near term

On Belrise Industries

Investec

  • Initiate buy with target price of Rs 185

  • Primed for growth and re-rating

  • 2W business on strong footing

  • Increasing focus on 4Ws

  • Group simplification to drive rerating

