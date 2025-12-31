Stock Picks Today: MCX, Shriram Finance, BEL And More On Brokerages’ Radar
Brokerages release their outlook on gold financing companies, along with BEL, Can Fin Homes, and more.
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on MCX Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., BEL, Can Fin Homes Ltd., SBI Life, and more ahead of Wednesday's session.
Morgan Stanley on MCX
Morgan Stanley upgrades MCX to Equal-weight from Underweight and hikes the target price to Rs 11,135 from Rs 6,710.
The brokerage highlights strong ADTR momentum.
Average daily transaction revenue has surged over the past three months, driven by commodity price action.
Morgan Stanley does not see this momentum ebbing in the near term.
Estimates have been raised materially.
There is potential upside risk if elevated and volatile transaction volumes are sustained.
Morgan Stanley on SBI Life
Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating and hikes the target price to Rs 2,460 from Rs 2,310.
The brokerage rolls over valuation to March 2027 from September 2026.
There are no changes to EPS estimates.
Morgan Stanley on Can Fin Homes
Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating and hikes the target price to Rs 1,060 from Rs 1,000.
The brokerage rolls over valuation to March 2027 from September 2026.
There are no changes to EPS estimates.
Nomura on Shriram Finance
Nomura maintains a Buy rating and hikes the target price to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,140.
AUM growth guidance stands at 20%, alongside improving credit costs.
ROA is expected to reach 3.9% by FY28F before moderating to 3.7% over the following five years.
The vehicle and non-vehicle product mix is expected to remain around 80:20.
Nomura sees faster growth in gold lending in the near term.
Morgan Stanley on L&T Finance
Morgan Stanley maintains an Underweight rating and hikes the target price to Rs 160 from Rs 143.
FY26, FY27, and FY28 EPS estimates are raised by 4.0%, 4.2%, and 4.3% respectively.
FY26–28 NIM assumptions are raised to 9% from 8.9% earlier.
Operating cost assumptions for FY26–28 are cut by 1–2% each year.
Morgan Stanley on Manappuram Finance
Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-weight rating and hikes the target price to Rs 300 from Rs 285.
Consolidated EPS estimates are cut by 8.7% for FY26, 1.4% for FY27, and 1.5% for FY28.
FY26 consolidated loan growth forecast is raised to 20% YoY from 13% earlier.
FY26 credit cost assumptions are raised to 3% from 2.9%.
FY26–28 NIM assumptions are cut to an average of 11.5% from 11.8%.
Jefferies on Shriram Finance
Jefferies maintains a Buy rating and hikes the target price to Rs 1,145 from Rs 1,060.
The brokerage expects AUM CAGR to accelerate to 18–20% over the next three years.
A 100 bps reduction in cost of funds is expected over the next two years.
NIMs are expected to expand even as some cost-of-funds benefits are passed on.
Credit costs are guided to be 10–20 bps lower.
ROA is expected to rise to 3.6% over five years.
ROE is expected to fall to 13.5% in FY27E before recovering to 15–16% over the next five years.
FY27–28 EPS estimates are lifted by 5–7%.
CLSA on Shriram Finance
CLSA maintains an Outperform rating with a target price of Rs 1,030.
The brokerage believes Shriram is fuelled up for growth.
Lower cost of funds is expected to accelerate growth and improve profitability.
There are no plans for M&A or urban expansion.
MUFG will remain a non-promoter with limited operational involvement.
CLSA believes the transaction strengthens the balance sheet and positions Shriram to capture India’s credit growth without altering its core strategy.
Goldman Sachs on BEL
Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 455.
Order momentum remains strong.
The Q4 order pipeline remains key to achieving order inflow guidance of Rs 27,000 crore.
BEL secured fresh orders worth Rs 1,350 crore in December 2025.
This reflects sustained momentum in order book growth.
The brokerage sees improved medium-term revenue visibility and reinforces confidence in execution-led growth.