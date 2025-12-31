Stock Picks Today: MCX, Shriram Finance, BEL And More On Brokerages’ Radar

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating and hikes the target price to Rs 1,145 from Rs 1,060.

The brokerage expects AUM CAGR to accelerate to 18–20% over the next three years.

A 100 bps reduction in cost of funds is expected over the next two years.

NIMs are expected to expand even as some cost-of-funds benefits are passed on.

Credit costs are guided to be 10–20 bps lower.

ROA is expected to rise to 3.6% over five years.

ROE is expected to fall to 13.5% in FY27E before recovering to 15–16% over the next five years.