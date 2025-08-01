Stock Picks Today: Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Dabur, Swiggy, Eicher Motors, TVS Motors On Brokerages' Radar

Ambuja Cements Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Swiggy, Eicher Motors Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms, broadly based on the first quarter financials that the players have put out. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today: