Stock Picks Today: Marico, Voltas, Torrent Power, Brainbees Solutions, MRF On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Marico Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Brainbees Solutions Ltd., MRF Ltd., and Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. on Monday.
They also offered their outlook on strategy going ahead, the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, and overall September quarter financials.
Brokerages On Marico
Jefferies
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 865 from Rs 850
Marico's pricing power was evident
Reported only a marginal volume decline despite a sharp 60% price increase in its flagship brand, Parachute
India volume growth of 7% stands out in comparison to peers
Digital-first portfolio continues to gain traction
Remains on-track to deliver robust growth with rising profitability
Management sounded optimistic on both demand and margins
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 830 from Rs 820
Consistent per former posed for acceleration in H2
Strong broad based volume growth significantly ahead of sector average
Moderation in foods growth is likely transient, should recover by Q4
Acceleration in Ebitda growth likely in H2, which should further improve in FY27
Brokerages On Voltas
Citi
Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 1775 from Rs 1800
Started to recoup market share
Non-perishable nature of demand can boost FY27 growth
Channel inventory inching towards normalised level
Positives include pent-up demand from last summer season and GST transitory period and likely uptick in real estate completion
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 1100
EMP segment seems to be returning to normalcy as execution was stable
Positive surprise on AC margins is unlikely even though AC is on a structural growth path
Brokerages On Bihar Elections
Jefferies
Bihar win to provide political stability
BJP has erased the 2024 setback
Populist promises remained center to State Politics
Sentimental booster for consumption stocks
Preferred stocks to play that theme include Bharti, Vishal Megamart, TVS, Crompton Consumer, GCPL, Marico & Jubilant
BJP led NDA has won the election in the third largest state in India by population, with a much bigger margin
This is the fifth (out of six) state election win each with a much higher margin since June 2024
Generous cash transfer schemes at the states and back-to-back tax cuts at the centre clearly tilts the preference towards consumption
Motilal Oswal
NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar – a watershed moment
Another star aligns to boost equity market sentiment
A verdict for policy continuity and positive market sentiment
Earnings environment improving
Stay constructive on Indian equities
Positives - improving earnings momentum, reasonable valuations, the whatever-it-takes approach of policymakers, and likely bottoming of FII selling
Brokerages On MRF
Kotak Securities
Maintain Sell; Hike target price to Rs 1,27,500 from Rs 1,22,000
A relatively weak quarter
Revenue growth moderates; decline in RM basket to support margins
Expect the company to continue to outperform the peers, albeit at a slower pace
Recent correction in crude oil and natural rubber will drive margin sustenance
Valuations remain expensive
CLSA
Maintain Outperform; Hike target price to Rs 1,78,536 from Rs 1,63,431
Scope for gross margin to rise
Falling RM basket prices to drive up margin further ahead
Industry leadership and superior capital efficiency drive steady cash flows
Citi On Ajax Engineering
Upgrade to Buy from Neutral; Hike target price to Rs 735 from Rs 700
Worst may be behind
Expect demand and margins to trend up
Improvement in concrete demand, market share recovery, acceptance and eventually better pricing should augur well
Jefferies On Torrent Power
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 1,485
Niche power distribution and generation play
Unique listed Indian power utilities with its steady growth, high ROE and relatively low debt levels
Approximately 60% of Ebitda is distribution and rising at a steady 8% CAGR
40% is generation, which is rising 1.6 times over FY26E-30, primarily through renewable energy projects
Brokerages On Tata Motors PV
JPMorgan
Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 385
Q2 - a weaker than expected quarter at JLR
Guidance cut seems realistic
Margin delivery in the India PV business was better than expected
Extent of margin decline in JLR was a negative
CLSA
Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 526.7
Cyberattack led to negative FCF outlook of £2 billion in FY26
JLR Ebit margin came in at -8.6%, below estimate
Expects GST cut to drive growth for small-to-mid SUVs
Jefferies
Maintain Underperform with target price of Rs 300
Cyberattack-related disruptions continue in this quarter and should normalise by the next
See multiple headwinds for JLR including increased competition and consumption tax in China, high discounts, and BEV transition
India PV is better placed but is unlikely to offset JLR drag
CLSA Price Action – Laurence Balanco
From a long-term perspective, roadmap for Nifty still supports an ultimate upside target of 37,375-37,400
Since the 2001 lows, the Nifty has traced out two completed bull market cycles with the third unfolding off the 2020 lows
Expect that this cycle still has a few years in it as well as over 59% upside
Close below the 50DMA would put the Nifty back into the June-October trading range - 24,337–24,432 and 25,448–25,666
We have yet to see an impulsive breakout in the Nifty into 2026, we see a major breakout setup in the Nifty Midcap Index
Since peaking in September 2024, the index has traced out a well defined cup-and-handle that has taken shape below the 59,967-60,925 resistance zone
This is a consolidation pattern similar to the one that formed in 2021-2023 and provided the platform for the sector’s more than 70% advance
A break above 59,967-60,925 resistance would support an ultimate upside target of 77,300-77,400
HSBC On Vishal Mega Mart
Maintain Hold; Hike target price to Rs 149 from Rs 139
Another quarter of double digit same store sales growth
Gross margins flat but operating leverage benefits continue; continuation of the CEO & MD’s tenure is a positive
Highest growing name in apparel but valuation is full
CLSA On Apollo Tyres
Maintain High Conviction Outperform; Hike target price to Rs 650 from Rs 586
Margin improvement continues
Management remains optimistic on 2H growth and profitability
India gross margin improved; EU margin faltered on adverse operating leverage
Morgan Stanley On Indian Hotels
Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 811
Atmantan posted a revenue CAGR of 25% over FY19-25, with an Ebitda margin of 50%
To pay Rs 240 crore in the transaction, implying an EV of Rs 420 crore for the deal
Should see synergies from cross-selling opportunities with J Wellness Circle, loyalty program integration, and expanding presence in Maharashtra
Overall, although this is a small transaction, view it as an interesting foray into the holistic wellness space
Morgan Stanley On Brainbees Solutions
Maintain Overweight; Cut target price to Rs 417 from Rs 574
Q2 earnings were ahead of estimates in terms of margins across businesses
A miss on top line largely led by Globalbees business
Management expect sequential growth recovery in the second half
Growth disappointments have continued for the last four quarters
Any recovery of growth to high teens in both India and multi channel business could support the stock price performance going forward
Morgan Stanley On NMDC
NMDC increases iron ore lump prices by Rs 50 per tonne
Believe this step is in anticipation of improved iron ore demand outlook post monsoons
Uncertainty around the future of steel safeguard duty – if extended, should provide some support to domestic iron ore prices
Should be downside risks to seaborne iron ore prices amid back-ended steel production cuts expected in December in China
Morgan Stanley 2026 India Economics Outlook - Upasana Chachra
Continued Goldilocks environment
Broadening domestic demand should support growth, notwithstanding lingering global uncertainty
Macro stability indicators remain in the comfort zone, giving policymakers enhanced flexibility
Cyclically, policy should remain supportive of growth; structural reforms should enhance productivity
BofA On Q2 Earnings
Earnings beat led by Financials, Heath Care and Metals
Nifty earnings at over 7.1% annually; Ex-Fin & Energy at 5.9% YoY
NSE200 at 8.3% growth, 3% beat
Earnings cuts to moderate; growth to accelerate
Stay Overweight on rate-sensitives, Underweight on capex
Prefer large caps over small and midcaps as their earnings growth premium vs large caps has shrunk by 30%, while valuation premium has expanded
Kotak Securities On Strategy
Between a ‘high’ floor and a ‘low’ ceiling
Positives of a stable macro, stabilizing earnings and a likely strong recovery in earnings in FY27
Negatives of rich valuations and an uncertain global outlook
Market may be stuck between the positives and negatives
Retail sentiment continues to be optimistic but would need watching given dwindling trailing returns
Q2 results were a mixed bag and distorted by GST rate cuts
Stable macro, stabilizing earnings, likely strong earnings recovery in FY27