Stock Picks Today: LG Electronics, Oil And Gas, Auto Sector, Phoenix Mills, Eternal On Brokerages' Radar
LG Electronics, the Oil & Gas sector, the Auto sector, Phoenix Mills, and Eternal are drawing brokerage commentary today.
Analysts are providing insights on company-specific developments, sector trends, and the potential impact of government policies like the GST cuts. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
Brokerages on LG Electronics
Motilal Oswal
Initiates coverage with a target price of Rs 1,800.
It holds a leadership position with high industry growth potential.
Premiumisation and localisation are expected to drive profitability.
Expects LG to trade at higher multiples given its strong return ratios.
Consistently generated operating cash flows over Rs 154 billion.
Ambit
Initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,820.
Export could be a key component with the new Sri City plant doubling capacity.
Increased localisation and premiumisation are expected to drive margin expansion.
GST cuts are expected to help growth revival.
Nomura
Initiates Buy with a price target of Rs 1,800.
Focus on mass premiumisation, exports, and business-to-business initiatives to drive growth with improving profitability.
India's demographics provide structural growth visibility for large appliances. The firm estimates Ebitda margins will improve from 12.8% in FY25 to ~14.1% in FY28F.
This improvement is led by a better mix, operating leverage, and localisation.
Expects the company to trade at the mid-point of the trading band of 30-45x.
CLSA on India Oil and Gas Sector
Profits After Tax for IOC, BPCL, and HPCL are expected to jump sharply due to LPG subsidy reimbursement.
Reliance Industries Ltd., is expected to see steady quarter-on-quarter growth across segments.
Retail and Jio segments for RIL remain strong.
ONGC and Oil India's profits are expected to rise on higher dividend income.
Gas demand is up 3% QoQ.
IGL is the only player expected to see margin improvement.
The overall sector shows selective improvement amid the rupee fall and higher crude prices.
UBS on India Autos: GST 2.0 To Fuel or Fizzle Demand?
The GST boost could not have come at a better time given sluggish demand in April–July.
Channel checks suggest consumers want to trade up towards premium products.
However, CAFE norms and ABS mandates may erode the GST cut benefit.
Prefers premiumisation plays like M&M, TVS, and Hyundai.
UBS on Indian Consumer Durables
GST cuts are boosting LED panel demand.
Room Air Conditioner (RAC) demand is still below expectations.
Samsung is pushing premium products, while LG is focusing on entry-level products.
Aggressive pricing is not sustainable due to competition
Macquarie on Eternal
Maintains an Underperform rating with a target price of Rs 200.
Expects rising competition to dent consensus forecasts.
Believes consensus overstates the turnaround and sustainability of profits.
Sees a risk of reversal in market capitalisation.
Notes limited margin of safety for shares.
Citi on Phoenix Mills
Maintains a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,875.
Q2FY26 Business Update: Consumption growth was in line with expectations.
Overall consumption growth of -13% year-on-year is largely in line with expectations.
Consumption growth in PMC Bangalore and Pune was flat YoY; trends are to be monitored going forward.
Believes the company is well positioned to benefit from continuing organic consumption growth of 7 to 9% in its mature malls and the addition of new malls.