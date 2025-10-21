Business NewsMarketsMuhurat Trading Stock Picks: Laurus Labs, Can Fin Homes, Bank of India, Pharma Stocks On Brokerages' Radar
ADVERTISEMENT

Muhurat Trading Stock Picks: Laurus Labs, Can Fin Homes, Bank of India, Pharma Stocks On Brokerages' Radar

B&K initiated coverage on Laurus Labs, while Morgan Stanley hiked target price for Can Fin Homes.

21 Oct 2025, 01:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

B&K Initiates Coverage On Laurus Labs

  • B&K initiated covergae with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,030

  • CDMO will emerge as main earnings driver ahead

  • ARV disruption is largely behind; B&K expects steady growth ahead

  • Other APIs to complement growth

  • Generic formulation – capacity expansion will drive growth

Morgan Stanley On Can Fin Homes

  • Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight and hiked target price to Rs 1,000 from Rs 970

  • Can Fin Homes surprised positively on NIM and asset quality in Q2

  • Can Fin's loan growth pressures have driven down valuations

  • Return on Equity is 15% in financial year 2028 is still attractive relative to many mid- and small-sized NBFCs for a secured business

  • Valuation is attractive in this context

Morgan Stanley On Bank of India 

  • Morgan Stanley maintained an underweight, and hiked target price to Rs 120 from Rs 110.

  • Net Interest Margin declined offset by strong asset quality

  • Second-quarter NIM declined on the quarter by 14 basis points

  • RoA, however, was strong at 0.9% led by very low credit costs and strong fee and other income

  • Raise estimates and PT to reflect the beat

  • Stay Underweight as we expect RoA to be pressured once credit costs normalize

Morgan Stanley On Real Estate 

  • Third-quarter of calendar year residential sales units down, value Up

  • Number of units sold in the September quarter in the top six cities (96K) and Pan-India (145K) declined QoQ and YoY

  • The top five developers also gained share

  • Price growth slowed but stayed in the mid-single digits YoY

Jefferies On Sunteck Realty

  • Jefferies maintained a buy with target price of Rs 575

  • Sunteck's pre-sales jumped 34% in Sep'qtr, taking 1H pre-sales up 32% YoY

  • Management highlighted its super-luxury push on the call with a large Rs 20,000 crore pipeline

  • Business development has remained steady

  • Rs 2,300 crore worth of projects signed YTD and a few major additions expected later in the year

  • Stock trading at 36% discount to NAV

Kotak On Pharma

Blue Jet – Upgrade to Buy from Add; Cut Target Price to Rs 825 from Rs 900

Piramal Pharma – Maintain Buy; Hike Target Price to Rs 325 from Rs 305

New molecules to spice up the hypercholesterolemia space

Obicetrapib—Piramal Pharma’s gain is Blue Jet’s loss

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT