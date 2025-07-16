Stock Picks Today: What Brokerages Are Saying About HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, And More

HDFC Life Insurance Co., ICICI Lombard GIC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. were among the top companies on brokerages' radar on Wednesday.

Analysts have shared their views on HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Prudential Life's June quarter earnings.

Motilal Oswal has initiated a 'buy' on Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. and Bernstein on Aditya Birla Lifestyle Ltd.

NDTV Profit tracked analysts' views on various stocks and sectors. Here are the analyst calls to keep an eye out for today.