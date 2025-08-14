Stock Picks Today: Jubilant Foodworks, Vishal Mega Mart, United Spirits, FirstCry On Brokerages' Radar

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., KFC Devyani International Ltd., FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights based on their fundamental outlooks for these firms, broadly based on the first quarter financials that the players have put out. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today: