Stock Picks Today: Jubilant Foodworks, Vishal Mega Mart, United Spirits, FirstCry On Brokerages' Radar
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., KFC Devyani International Ltd., FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary.

14 Aug 2025, 07:45 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., KFC Devyani International Ltd., FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights based on their fundamental outlooks for these firms, broadly based on the first quarter financials that the players have put out. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:

On Jubilant Foodworks

Macquarie

  • Maintained Underperform rating with price target of Rs 545

  • Q1 largely in line, supported by strong Turkey performance

  • Turkey growth offset slower-than-expected India margin

  • Discounting-led like-for-like growth did not improve Ebitda margin

Jefferies

  • Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 1,000

  • Delivery growth outpaced food aggregators

  • Industry-leading same-store sales growth expected to continue after base normalisation from December quarter

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintained Overweight rating with price target of Rs 781

  • Q1 performance broadly in line

  • Strong India growth continued with 18% revenue rise

  • Focus on market penetration over price hikes

  • Management expects healthy like-for-like growth supported by strategic measures and margin improvement from top-line growth

On Samvardhana Motherson

Jefferies

  • Maintained Buy rating; cut price target to Rs 110 from Rs 120

  • Q1 margin missed estimates

  • Non-auto segment, particularly electronics, expanding despite challenging macro environment

  • Margins expected to improve as European cost optimisation takes effect and start-up costs fall with production ramp-up

  • Reduced FY26–28 EPS forecast by 10–15%

Citi

  • Maintained Sell rating; cut price target to Rs 75 from Rs 85

  • Q1 results missed expectations as margins declined

  • No material impact expected from US tariffs

  • Cautious on global demand and profitability of new acquisitions

  • Reduced FY26–28 earnings forecasts on more conservative margin expectations

On United Spirits

Macquarie

  • Maintained Underperform rating with price target of Rs 1,250

  • Q1 Ebitda in line despite higher advertising spend

  • Sequential gross margin improvement and lower interest costs viewed positively

  • Concern remains over potential impact from Maharashtra’s sharp tax hike

Investec

  • Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 1,751

  • Adjusted for one-off, results beat expectations

  • Strong topline growth led by premium and popular segments

  • Margins impacted by one-offs and higher brand investments

Other Top Brokerage Calls

Jefferies on Muthoot Finance

  • Maintained Buy rating; raised price target to Rs 2,950 from Rs 2,660

  • Q1 showed strong AUM growth and profit boost from NPA recoveries

  • Gold price gains and potential to increase loan-to-value ratio to support loan growth

  • NIM expected to expand as rates ease

  • Forecast 23% profit CAGR and ROE above 21% for FY26–28

Jefferies on Vishal Mega Mart

  • Maintained Buy rating; raised price target to Rs 175 from Rs 142

  • Reported double-digit same-store sales growth for the fifth straight quarter

  • Continued store expansion, including entry into new states

  • Quick commerce platform, though small, scaling well

  • Outlook remains positive

Macquarie on Devyani International

  • Maintained Outperform rating with price target of Rs 215

  • Q1 Ebitda missed due to higher promotions across KFC and Pizza Hut

  • Margins weakened across formats in India

  • Recovery expected later, suggesting limited near-term triggers

Morgan Stanley on Brainbees Solutions

  • Maintained Overweight rating with price target of Rs 574

  • Q1 delivery fell short of expectations

  • International business expected to grow revenue in early to mid-teens over coming quarters

  • India multi-channel business to post early-teens growth in FY26

  • Focus remains on improving unit economics

Jefferies on HDFC Life

  • Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 910

  • Regulations expected to stay neutral and supportive

  • Competition remains balanced; IFRS transition could ease intensity

  • Agency revamp a key focus to deepen market presence

