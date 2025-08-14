Stock Picks Today: Jubilant Foodworks, Vishal Mega Mart, United Spirits, FirstCry On Brokerages' Radar
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., KFC Devyani International Ltd., FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights based on their fundamental outlooks for these firms, broadly based on the first quarter financials that the players have put out. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Jubilant Foodworks
Macquarie
Maintained Underperform rating with price target of Rs 545
Q1 largely in line, supported by strong Turkey performance
Turkey growth offset slower-than-expected India margin
Discounting-led like-for-like growth did not improve Ebitda margin
Jefferies
Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 1,000
Delivery growth outpaced food aggregators
Industry-leading same-store sales growth expected to continue after base normalisation from December quarter
Morgan Stanley
Maintained Overweight rating with price target of Rs 781
Q1 performance broadly in line
Strong India growth continued with 18% revenue rise
Focus on market penetration over price hikes
Management expects healthy like-for-like growth supported by strategic measures and margin improvement from top-line growth
On Samvardhana Motherson
Jefferies
Maintained Buy rating; cut price target to Rs 110 from Rs 120
Q1 margin missed estimates
Non-auto segment, particularly electronics, expanding despite challenging macro environment
Margins expected to improve as European cost optimisation takes effect and start-up costs fall with production ramp-up
Reduced FY26–28 EPS forecast by 10–15%
Citi
Maintained Sell rating; cut price target to Rs 75 from Rs 85
Q1 results missed expectations as margins declined
No material impact expected from US tariffs
Cautious on global demand and profitability of new acquisitions
Reduced FY26–28 earnings forecasts on more conservative margin expectations
On United Spirits
Macquarie
Maintained Underperform rating with price target of Rs 1,250
Q1 Ebitda in line despite higher advertising spend
Sequential gross margin improvement and lower interest costs viewed positively
Concern remains over potential impact from Maharashtra’s sharp tax hike
Investec
Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 1,751
Adjusted for one-off, results beat expectations
Strong topline growth led by premium and popular segments
Margins impacted by one-offs and higher brand investments
Other Top Brokerage Calls
Jefferies on Muthoot Finance
Maintained Buy rating; raised price target to Rs 2,950 from Rs 2,660
Q1 showed strong AUM growth and profit boost from NPA recoveries
Gold price gains and potential to increase loan-to-value ratio to support loan growth
NIM expected to expand as rates ease
Forecast 23% profit CAGR and ROE above 21% for FY26–28
Jefferies on Vishal Mega Mart
Maintained Buy rating; raised price target to Rs 175 from Rs 142
Reported double-digit same-store sales growth for the fifth straight quarter
Continued store expansion, including entry into new states
Quick commerce platform, though small, scaling well
Outlook remains positive
Macquarie on Devyani International
Maintained Outperform rating with price target of Rs 215
Q1 Ebitda missed due to higher promotions across KFC and Pizza Hut
Margins weakened across formats in India
Recovery expected later, suggesting limited near-term triggers
Morgan Stanley on Brainbees Solutions
Maintained Overweight rating with price target of Rs 574
Q1 delivery fell short of expectations
International business expected to grow revenue in early to mid-teens over coming quarters
India multi-channel business to post early-teens growth in FY26
Focus remains on improving unit economics
Jefferies on HDFC Life
Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 910
Regulations expected to stay neutral and supportive
Competition remains balanced; IFRS transition could ease intensity
Agency revamp a key focus to deepen market presence