Stock Picks Today: ITC, L&T, Maruti Suzuki And More On Brokerages’ Radar
Brokerages have also shared their outlook on auto, banks, NBFCs, and telecoms, along with a series of stocks.
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on Larsen & Toubro, LTI Mindtree, ITC, Emmvee Photo, NSDL and more ahead of Tuesday's session.
They have also shared their outlook on banks, NBFCs, pharma, renewables and consumer-facing businesses, alongside broader views on India’s macroeconomic trajectory.
Citi on LTIMindtree
Citi maintains a Sell rating with a target price of Rs 5,480.
The stock has been placed on a 30-day downside catalyst watch.
Investor expectations of double-digit exit revenue growth for FY26 and FY27 appear challenging.
Further EBIT margin expansion could be difficult amid sector-wide pressures.
Valuations are closer to faster-growing peers like Coforge and at a premium to large caps.
Q3 results could reset expectations.
Risk-reward is seen as unattractive.
Citi on L&T Finance
Citi maintains a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 330.
Disbursement growth remains strong at over 40% YoY and 19% QoQ.
Retail AUM growth has crossed 20%.
Borrowing costs could improve further.
Operating expense ratios are expected to remain broadly stable.
Return on assets is estimated at around 2.4%.
Jefferies on Emmvee Photo
Jefferies initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 320.
India’s solar installations are expected to grow at a 24% CAGR over FY25–28.
Early entry into TOPCon, DCR-led profitability and a well-funded balance sheet provide an edge.
Industry profitability may normalise from FY28 onwards.
Jefferies expects high-teens steady-state RoCE.
EBITDA is projected to grow at a 56% CAGR over FY25–28.
The stock trades at nearly a 50% discount to peers.
InCred on Larsen & Toubro
InCred initiates coverage with a Hold rating and a target price of Rs 4,187.
Near-term order inflows are seen peaking.
Domestic core segment orders are expected to decline 19% YoY in H2 FY26.
Global core segment orders may soften through FY27.
Sales growth in Saudi Arabia could moderate beyond FY27.
Jefferies on Consumer Durables
Polycab – Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs 9,230 from Rs 8,960.
LG India – Maintain Buy; TP cut to Rs 1,950 from Rs 1,980.
Voltas – Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs 1,680 from Rs 1,635.
Blue Star – Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,990.
Havells – Maintain Hold; TP cut to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,620.
Jefferies sees a sweet spot in cables & wires in 2026 due to strong demand and 6–8% price hikes.
Incremental demand over the next five years is expected to outpace supply.
Air-conditioner makers could benefit from a normal summer and low base.
Data centres and solar products are emerging growth drivers.
Rising copper and aluminium prices and a weak rupee remain margin risks.
Top picks are Polycab and LG India.
Citi on Telecom Sector
Bharti Airtel – Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs 2,475 from Rs 2,405.
Reliance Industries – Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs 1,860 from Rs 1,805.
Indus Towers – Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs 515 from Rs 500.
Vodafone Idea – Maintain High Risk Buy; TP raised to Rs 15 from Rs 14.
Bharti Hexacom – Maintain Neutral; TP raised to Rs 2,005 from Rs 1,885.
Next tariff hike is now expected around Jio’s listing in H1 CY26.
Tariff hike expectations deferred to Q1 FY27.
Jio’s listing could act as a catalyst for RIL and Bharti.
Focus may shift to completion of Vodafone Idea’s bank debt raise.
This could influence the timing of Indus Towers’ shareholder payouts.
Jefferies on Auto Sector
Eicher – Maintain Buy; TP raised to Rs 8,650 from Rs 8,000.
Hero MotoCorp – Maintain Underperform; TP raised to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,950.
Hyundai – Maintain Underperform; TP cut to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,050.
Ashok Leyland – Maintain Hold; TP raised to Rs 175 from Rs 135.
Jefferies enters 2026 with a positive outlook for auto demand.
Volume CAGR of 6–8% expected across segments over FY26–28.
TVS, Eicher and M&M are expected to gain market share.
Risks remain for Hero MotoCorp and Hyundai.
TVS is expected to deliver the highest EPS CAGR at 26%.
Preferred buys are TVS, M&M and Eicher.
Avendus Spark on NSDL
Avendus Spark initiates coverage with a Sell rating and a target price of Rs 900.
NSDL has lost market share in demat accounts.
Market share losses have impacted multiple revenue streams.
Recurring issuer fee income is growing at a slower pace.
The benefit of mandatory dematerialisation has largely played out.
Transaction income growth is increasingly reliant on pledge income.
EBITDA margins are expected to trail CDSL.
Valuations are seen as stretched at 40x FY28 core PAT.
Macquarie on Bank Q3 Updates
Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank reported strong loan growth.
Axis Bank surprised positively on deposit growth.
IndusInd Bank saw loan growth moderation driven by the MFI segment.
HSBC on Maruti Suzuki
HSBC maintains a Buy rating and raises the target price to Rs 18,500 from Rs 17,000.
The brokerage believes it is time for profitability delivery.
Market share has normalised back to around 40%.
Overall demand outlook remains strong.
Q3 and Q4 margin delivery is critical for the stock.
An EBIT margin below 10% could disappoint the market.
Commodity prices remain a near-term risk.
Investec on PVR Inox
Investec maintains a Hold rating with a target price of Rs 1,238, implying 21.8% upside.
Q3 box office trends suggest 9% consolidated revenue growth.
The Q4 content slate appears strong and should support growth on a low base.
FY26E is expected to be the first PAT-positive year since FY20.
Investec plans to reassess its stance as execution plays out.
Macquarie on ITC
Macquarie downgrades ITC to Neutral from Buy.
Target price is cut to Rs 330 from Rs 500.
A sharp tax hike is expected to hit cigarette volumes by around 15%.
Lower leaf tobacco costs may provide some margin relief.
Pricing ladder expansion could hurt mix and profitability.
FY27–28 EPS estimates are cut by 18%.