Stock Picks Today: ITC Hotels, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Trent, Lemon Tree On Brokerages' Radar
ITC Hotels Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Trent Ltd., and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. are among the companies garnering brokerages' commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms.
Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
JM Financial On ITC Hotels
Initiated Sell with a target price of Rs 215.
Cites solid fundamentals but stretched valuations.
The fee business is expected to scale up rapidly.
Has a strong balance sheet but near-term growth is restricted.
No new assets are expected to be commissioned until FY28.
Expects an 11% and 13% CAGR in revenue and EBITDA over FY25-28.
Jefferies on Cohance Lifesciences
Initiated Buy with a target price of Rs 1150.
A niche, technology-led CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization).
Destocking is nearing completion.
Has a strong pipeline with multiple growth levers.
Well-placed to benefit from ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) industry tailwinds.
See a 20% sales CAGR and 26% EBITDA CAGR over FY25–28E.
Jefferies India Strategy
Met with senior bureaucrats and experts in Delhi.
Upcoming GST rate rationalisation has been in the works for over a year and should aid consumption without a significant fiscal hit.
The government is preparing for a worst-case US tariff situation, although hopes of improvement exist.
The India/China relationship is improving.
Government's focus is on a renewed reform push, with action expected soon.
More rate cuts are likely; the government is not concerned about growth.
Morgan Stanley On Nexus Select Trust REIT
Maintained Overweight; hiked target price to Rs 170 from Rs 150.
Sees upside from Benchmark Yield Compression.
Slightly higher FY26-28 DPU (Distribution Per Unit) estimates imply a 9% CAGR.
Sees additional upside from Nexus's focused acquisition strategy.
The stock faces an overhang from Blackstone's residual ~22% ownership.
Jefferies on Bajaj Finance
Maintained Buy with a target price of Rs 1100.
Management clarified that while the SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) segment is seeing some pressure, the stress is not as high as feared.
Credit cost for FY26 can be near the guided range of 185-195bps of loans, and loan growth can be 23-24% YoY.
The role of Rajeev as MD is until March 2028, and a new CEO will be appointed from internal candidates.
Management reiterated that it does not plan to convert into a bank.
Bajaj Finance remains a top pick as it is among the few large caps with a +20% growth and ROE.
Citi on IT Sector
FY26E is projected to be the third slow growth year for the Indian IT coverage.
The slowdown is attributed to a combination of factors, not just the macro environment.
Data suggests overall IT spending is not bad.
Continued spending is prioritised for AI, but services benefit less today.
Lack of meaningful ramp-up in new AI work.
GCC (Global Capability Center) growth is also contributing to the slowdown.
Both growth and margin outlook are tough and are unlikely to change in the near term; remain cautious.
Relative preference for Infosys/HCL Tech over other large names and Hexaware/Mphasis over other mid-sized players.
HSBC on Trent
Maintained Buy with a target price of Rs 6,500.
Sees enough room to grow.
For Zudio, only 12 out of 235 cities have more than 10 stores each, with minimal store overlap.
The store network is concentrated but well spread out within cities.
Zudio has the potential to reach a total of 1,450 stores, up from the current 765, providing growth visibility for the next three years.
Assumes ~6% SSSG (Same-Store Sales Growth) over FY25-28, versus the five-year average in the high double digits.
The growth outlook justifies the valuation; Trent is a preferred name.
Macquarie on Lemon Tree Hotels
Maintained Outperform with a target price of Rs 200.
Estimates an IRR (Internal Rate of Return) of 12% for Aurika Nehru Place.
Likes the way cash flow is managed.
Confident about the corporate and leisure demand drivers for New Delhi.
The deal should contribute meaningfully to the Aurika brand network effect.
Reinforces Lemon Tree’s ability to secure marquee assets in high-barrier markets.
Lemon Tree is a marquee buy idea.
Morgan Stanley on Cipla
Maintained Underweight with a target price of Rs 1400.
Believe the share price will fall relative to the country index over the next 60 days.
The stock has traded up recently, making the short-term valuation much less compelling.
High competition across its portfolio remains a key downside risk.
Competition will rise for one of Cipla's key FY26 launches.
Another downside risk is from US tariffs and the implementation of the Most Favored Nation clause for generics.