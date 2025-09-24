Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Sun Pharma, Swiggy, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank On Brokerages' Radar
Infosys Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sri Lotus Developers and and Realty Ltd., Adani Port Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Swiggy Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Infosys
BofA
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 1,780
A significant cash build on books is dilutive for return ratios
Post the buyback program, company’s cash chest appears adequate
Given the capital strategy, think buybacks are essential to meet the target
Regular dividends should grow, in sync with the stated stance of growing annual dividends
Buyback still more efficient vs. dividend given accretion to EPS
On HCL Tech
Morgan Stanley
Maintain equal-weight with target price of Rs 1,680
Large deal win announced
HCL had indicated slipping of closure of couple of large deals into Q2
In this context, the deal should bring some comfort and confidence for their Q2 deal TCV numbers
Reaffirmation of management commentary on its ability to maintain scope in large deal renewals despite using AI platforms signals improved market share
On Swiggy
JP Morgan
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 470
Rapido stake sale bolsters balance sheet and extends quick commerce burn runway
New cash balance can support this business for 6 quarters and longer as burn moderates
Could reduce the need to raise funds to support its current aggressive strategy on marketing, subsidies and sales
Continue to find value in Swiggy as the cheapest local services player
On Sun Pharma
Jefferies
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,070
Sun Pharma focuses on volume growth and differentiated products in India
GLP seen as a key opportunity
Specialty business drove margin gains in past 5 years
New launches like Leqselvi and Unloxcyt will have minimal revenue impact in FY26 but incur higher SG&A
A new India plant is planned to derisk Halol and Mohali sites
Capital deployment towards specialty to remain high
New Specialty product contribution in FY26 to be minuscule
On Sri Lotus Developers
MOSL
Initiate buy with target of Rs 250
Proxy to Mumbai’s redevelopment story
Niche play in the luxury redevelopment space with a proven track record
Perfect blend: Strong testimony, product- and customer-oriented approach, and in-house end-to-end execution
Asset-light model enables rapid scaling; Zero debt and strong financials
Robust collections and a healthy margin to generate a strong surplus
Expects to clock a presales CAGR of 129% over FY25-28
On Adani Ports
Kotak Securities
Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,840
Creating value at a fast pace in the port portfolio
Taking rapid strides in transshipment
East Coast ports poised for strong growth and capex boost
Mundra: Volume disruption may not last long; container to drive growth
On IndusInd Bank
Citi
Maintain sell with target price of Rs 765
Bank now focuses on filling ED positions
Forward flows (particularly in MFI) to keep slippages elevated;
Stabilisation/normalisation anticipated in H2
Credit cost contingent on accelerated write-off timing
Weak vehicle finance demand
Run-down in MFI to be offset by other retail segments growth, resumption in corporate growth
Rebuilding fee income will be key post reset to low base in Q1
Efforts underway to curtail opex growth
Flawless execution and strategic roadmap under new leadership will be key
On AB Fashion
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 131
Believe the worst in terms of Pantaloons' performance is behind us
Expect growth and profitability to improve, with the latter preceding the former
At a company level, expect ABFRL to be Ebitda positive (post rent) in FY28
See a valuation re-rating opportunity, with limited downside
On Kajaria
Avendus Spark
Upgrade to buy from add; Hike target price to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,250
Turnaround underway
Recalibrated strategy with brand unification, sales channel consolidation, and a sharper focus on cost discipline
Poised for strong FCF generation & superior RoIC
Management is taking proactive steps to revive volumes and regain market share
On Marico
Macquarie
Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 820
Bullish on medium-term growth
Marico sees diversification through digital brands/ foods scale up
See premiumisation-led growth in international and GST cut aiding hair oils growth
Confident on digital portfolio FY27 exit ARR reaching 2.5x FY24 levels
Reiterated target of double-digit Ebitda margin in FY27
Margin resilience and belief of GST cut-led faster recovery in hair oils structurally aiding medium-term growth outlook
On Maruti
Investec
Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 18,475 from Rs 13,980
Well placed to benefit from the anticipated demand upturn
Recent launch of Victoris should strengthen Maruti’s presence in the fast growing mid-size SUV space
Implementation of the 8th pay commission from 2026 should help Maruti
Exports to remain robust, driven by healthy demand for SUVs, ramp-up of E-Vitara production and expanding presence
Valuation of 29x FY27E P/E vs 5Y avg of 28x is supportive
On India Financials
Morgan Stanley
Sept. 22, 2025 marked the start of the festival of Navratri as well the festive season sales of e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart
Analysed the credit card spending data from the RBI for Sept. 22 (Rs 12,950 crore)
A Monday typically includes weekend spending spillovers
Combining Sunday and Monday spending, compute a week-on-week increase of 54% for Sept. 22, 2025
Last year e-commerce sales began on Sept. 26, 2024; there was a 45% increase in spending day-on-day
Similarly, the first day of Navratri last year, Oct. 3, 2024 had 97% day-on-day increase
On SBI Cards
Morgan Stanley
Maintain underweight with target price of Rs 710
SBI Cards' spending market share increased 50 bps MoM to 17.3%
Market share in credit cards in force (stock) was flat MoM at 19% in August
August 2025 spending rose 1.6% MoM for SBI Card vs. 1.4% decrease for the industry
There could be a benefit to SBIC from acceleration in corporate spending, which declined sharply last year owing to regulatory changes