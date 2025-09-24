Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Infosys, Sun Pharma, Swiggy, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Sun Pharma, Swiggy, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank On Brokerages' Radar

Infosys Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Adani Port Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Swiggy Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

24 Sep 2025, 07:54 AM IST i
Infosys Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sri Lotus Developers and and Realty Ltd., Adani Port Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Swiggy Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today. (Image source: Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Infosys Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sri Lotus Developers and and Realty Ltd., Adani Port Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Swiggy Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:

On Infosys

BofA

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 1,780

  • A significant cash build on books is dilutive for return ratios

  • Post the buyback program, company’s cash chest appears adequate

  • Given the capital strategy, think buybacks are essential to meet the target

  • Regular dividends should grow, in sync with the stated stance of growing annual dividends

  • Buyback still more efficient vs. dividend given accretion to EPS

On HCL Tech

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain equal-weight with target price of Rs 1,680

  • Large deal win announced

  • HCL had indicated slipping of closure of couple of large deals into Q2

  • In this context, the deal should bring some comfort and confidence for their Q2 deal TCV numbers

  • Reaffirmation of management commentary on its ability to maintain scope in large deal renewals despite using AI platforms signals improved market share

On Swiggy

JP Morgan

  • Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 470

  • Rapido stake sale bolsters balance sheet and extends quick commerce burn runway

  • New cash balance can support this business for 6 quarters and longer as burn moderates

  • Could reduce the need to raise funds to support its current aggressive strategy on marketing, subsidies and sales

  • Continue to find value in Swiggy as the cheapest local services player

On Sun Pharma

Jefferies

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,070

  • Sun Pharma focuses on volume growth and differentiated products in India

  • GLP seen as a key opportunity

  • Specialty business drove margin gains in past 5 years

  • New launches like Leqselvi and Unloxcyt will have minimal revenue impact in FY26 but incur higher SG&A

  • A new India plant is planned to derisk Halol and Mohali sites

  • Capital deployment towards specialty to remain high

  • New Specialty product contribution in FY26 to be minuscule

On Sri Lotus Developers

MOSL

  • Initiate buy with target of Rs 250

  • Proxy to Mumbai’s redevelopment story

  • Niche play in the luxury redevelopment space with a proven track record

  • Perfect blend: Strong testimony, product- and customer-oriented approach, and in-house end-to-end execution

  • Asset-light model enables rapid scaling; Zero debt and strong financials

  • Robust collections and a healthy margin to generate a strong surplus

  • Expects to clock a presales CAGR of 129% over FY25-28

On Adani Ports

Kotak Securities

  • Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,840

  • Creating value at a fast pace in the port portfolio

  • Taking rapid strides in transshipment

  • East Coast ports poised for strong growth and capex boost

  • Mundra: Volume disruption may not last long; container to drive growth

On IndusInd Bank

Citi

  • Maintain sell with target price of Rs 765

  • Bank now focuses on filling ED positions

  • Forward flows (particularly in MFI) to keep slippages elevated;

  • Stabilisation/normalisation anticipated in H2

  • Credit cost contingent on accelerated write-off timing

  • Weak vehicle finance demand

  • Run-down in MFI to be offset by other retail segments growth, resumption in corporate growth

  • Rebuilding fee income will be key post reset to low base in Q1

  • Efforts underway to curtail opex growth

  • Flawless execution and strategic roadmap under new leadership will be key

On AB Fashion

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 131

  • Believe the worst in terms of Pantaloons' performance is behind us

  • Expect growth and profitability to improve, with the latter preceding the former

  • At a company level, expect ABFRL to be Ebitda positive (post rent) in FY28

  • See a valuation re-rating opportunity, with limited downside

On Kajaria

Avendus Spark

  • Upgrade to buy from add; Hike target price to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,250

  • Turnaround underway

  • Recalibrated strategy with brand unification, sales channel consolidation, and a sharper focus on cost discipline

  • Poised for strong FCF generation & superior RoIC

  • Management is taking proactive steps to revive volumes and regain market share

On Marico

Macquarie

  • Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 820

  • Bullish on medium-term growth

  • Marico sees diversification through digital brands/ foods scale up

  • See premiumisation-led growth in international and GST cut aiding hair oils growth

  • Confident on digital portfolio FY27 exit ARR reaching 2.5x FY24 levels

  • Reiterated target of double-digit Ebitda margin in FY27

  • Margin resilience and belief of GST cut-led faster recovery in hair oils structurally aiding medium-term growth outlook

On Maruti

Investec

  • Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 18,475 from Rs 13,980

  • Well placed to benefit from the anticipated demand upturn

  • Recent launch of Victoris should strengthen Maruti’s presence in the fast growing mid-size SUV space

  • Implementation of the 8th pay commission from 2026 should help Maruti

  • Exports to remain robust, driven by healthy demand for SUVs, ramp-up of E-Vitara production and expanding presence

  • Valuation of 29x FY27E P/E vs 5Y avg of 28x is supportive

On India Financials

Morgan Stanley

  • Sept. 22, 2025 marked the start of the festival of Navratri as well the festive season sales of e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart

  • Analysed the credit card spending data from the RBI for Sept. 22 (Rs 12,950 crore)

  • A Monday typically includes weekend spending spillovers

  • Combining Sunday and Monday spending, compute a week-on-week increase of 54% for Sept. 22, 2025

  • Last year e-commerce sales began on Sept. 26, 2024; there was a 45% increase in spending day-on-day

  • Similarly, the first day of Navratri last year, Oct. 3, 2024 had 97% day-on-day increase

On SBI Cards

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain underweight with target price of Rs 710

  • SBI Cards' spending market share increased 50 bps MoM to 17.3%

  • Market share in credit cards in force (stock) was flat MoM at 19% in August

  • August 2025 spending rose 1.6% MoM for SBI Card vs. 1.4% decrease for the industry

  • There could be a benefit to SBIC from acceleration in corporate spending, which declined sharply last year owing to regulatory changes

