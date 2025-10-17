Stock Picks Today: Infosys, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Nestle, Eternal On Brokerages' Radar

Nuvama

Management expects growth at 100% CAGR in Blinkit for the next two years.

Tweaking FY26E/27E by -57%/-9% due to lower margin expectations in near team

Quick commerce losses reduction is lower than expected due to higher marketing expenses.

Ebitda margin at $1.8\%$ was below consensus estimate of 2.7%.

Healthy quarter with revenue above consensus estimate.

Retain 'Buy' with a higher TP of Rs 400 versus Rs 320 earlier.

Emkay

QCom business is still logging suboptimal profitability.

Believe Blinkit is well placed to capitalise on the large long-term QCom opportunity.

Increase NOV growth expectations, while keeping long-term QCom margins at 5%.

Better-than-expected revenue growth with strong NOV growth in Quick Commerce and an accelerated shift to the owned inventory model.

Maintain 'Buy' with TP of Rs 430 versus 330 earlier.

BofA

Consider this prudent strategy when competition is not adding dark stores.

Management expects to get to 2,100 stores by December versus 2,000 earlier.

Believe QC losses are slightly higher than most investor expectations.

Believe commentary from con-call was positive.

Reiterate 'Buy' with TP of Rs 400.

UBS

Margins set to improve and losses to remain range-bound near term.

Focus remains on growth, not immediate Ebitda breakeven.

QC NOV growth expected to be 100% for the next 1-2 years.

Strong numbers with positive guidance across segments.

Maintain 'Buy' with TP of Rs 400.

Macquarie

Maintain 'Underperform' with TP of Rs 200.

Management painted an optimistic yet measured outlook in the earnings call.

Constructive on TAM potential, but notes the face of rising competitive intensity.

Believe consensus overstates the turnaround and sustainability of profitability.