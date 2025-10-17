Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Infosys, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Nestle, Eternal On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: Infosys, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Nestle, Eternal On Brokerages' Radar

Analysts have changed share price targets for several of these companies

17 Oct 2025, 08:27 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Source: NDTV Profit)
Brokerages On Infosys

BofA

  • Maintains 'Buy' with Target Price (TP) of Rs 1,780.

  • The top end of the guidance implies a flattish CQGR for the second half.

  • The company potentially exits the fiscal year at about 3% year-over-year (yoy) organic growth.

Nuvama

  • Retain 'Buy' with lowered TP of Rs 1,800 compared to the earlier Rs 1,850.

  • In-line performance; valuations attractive.

  • Company continues to expect lower pass-through revenue in FY26 compared with FY25.

  • All verticals reported sequential growth except retail.

  • Retail and Communications faced cautious spending.

  • Near-term macro-outlook for the sector appears soft.

Brokerages On Wipro

Emkay

  • Retain 'Reduce' with TP of Rs 250.

  • Provision for client bankruptcy led to a miss on reported EBITM (EBIT Margin).

  • Deal intake remained strong.

  • Weakness in three of the five verticals.

  • Pressure on margins in the near term due to the anticipated ramp-up.

  • The company remains focused on converting strong backlog into revenue.

MOSL

  • Reiterate 'Sell' with TP of Rs 200.

  • Deal momentum sustained, but revenue acceleration still awaited.

  • Good traction in BFSI and healthcare.

  • Growth pickup still awaited.

  • Limited room for margin expansion from current levels.

  • Margins stable, but near-term headwinds likely as Harman integrates.

Brokerages On LTIMindtree

Nuvama

  • Maintain 'Buy' with TP hiked to Rs 6,900 from Rs 6,200.

  • Beats expectations on all counts.

  • Still far from achieving its true potential.

  • Co continues to target reaching double-digit USD growth in H2.

  • Delivered on the expectations the Street had built since the LTI-Mindtree merger.

  • Upgrades FY26E/27E EPS by 4% on higher margins.

Emkay

  • Retain 'Add' and hiked TP to Rs 6,200.

  • Margin beat; deal momentum to bolster growth.

  • Brokerage is negative about weakness in the top five clients.

  • Brokerages remain positive on Growth, margin beat, and healthy deal intake.

  • Raised FY26-28E EPS by 4-5%, given the Q2 performance.

Brokerages On Nestle India

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain 'Underweight' with TP of Rs 1,010.

  • Good surprise on topline, in line margins.

  • Domestic revenues grew 11% YoY, marking double-digit growth after seven quarters.

  • Volume growth in high single digits versus poll of 1-2%.

  • Management expects: milk prices to soften, coffee prices to stabilise and edible oil prices to stay inflationary.

HSBC

  • Reiterate 'Hold' and a TP of Rs 1,260 compared to Rs 1,270 earlier.

  • Q2 performance was impressive, with 11% YoY revenue growth in a disrupted quarter

  • Three of four product groups (excluding milk products) reported volume-led double-digit growth.

  • Continue to view Nestle's portfolio as well-geared for further strength.

  • Retain target P/E multiple of 60x.

Goldman Sachs

  • Maintain 'Neutral' with a TP of Rs 1,225.

  • Q2 above estimates driven by double-digit top-line growth.

  • Revenue grew double-digit, led by volume growth in 3 of the 4 segments.

  • Margins are likely to improve from here on as key input costs have softened.

  • Implies sequential expansion in Nestle's gross margin in second half.

Brokerages On Eternal

Nuvama

  • Retain 'Buy' with a higher TP of Rs 400 versus Rs 320 earlier.

  • Healthy quarter with revenue above consensus estimate.

  • Ebitda margin at $1.8\%$ was below consensus estimate of 2.7%.

  • Quick commerce losses reduction is lower than expected due to higher marketing expenses.

  • Tweaking FY26E/27E by -57%/-9% due to lower margin expectations in near team

  • Management expects growth at 100% CAGR in Blinkit for the next two years.

Emkay

  • Maintain 'Buy' with TP of Rs 430 versus 330 earlier.

  • Better-than-expected revenue growth with strong NOV growth in Quick Commerce and an accelerated shift to the owned inventory model.

  • Weaker QCom Ebitda offset stronger food delivery Ebitda.

  • Increase NOV growth expectations, while keeping long-term QCom margins at 5%.

  • Believe Blinkit is well placed to capitalise on the large long-term QCom opportunity.

  • Stock trades at expensive valuations (50x FY28E EV/EBITDA).

  • QCom business is still logging suboptimal profitability.

BofA

  • Reiterate 'Buy' with TP of Rs 400.

  • Believe commentary from con-call was positive.

  • Believe QC losses are slightly higher than most investor expectations.

  • Management expects to get to 2,100 stores by December versus 2,000 earlier.

  • Consider this prudent strategy when competition is not adding dark stores.

  • Reiterates Buy on favourable risk-reward.

UBS

  • Maintain 'Buy' with TP of Rs 400.

  • Strong numbers with positive guidance across segments.

  • QC NOV growth expected to be 100% for the next 1-2 years.

  • Focus remains on growth, not immediate Ebitda breakeven.

  • NOV growth expected around 30% YoY.

  • Margins set to improve and losses to remain range-bound near term.

Macquarie

  • Maintain 'Underperform' with TP of Rs 200.

  • Management painted an optimistic yet measured outlook in the earnings call.

  • Constructive on TAM potential, but notes the face of rising competitive intensity.

  • Believe consensus overstates the turnaround and sustainability of profitability.

  • Fundamentals don't support $40 billion market cap (120x FY28 EV-EBITDA).

