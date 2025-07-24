Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Kajaria Ceramics, Tata Consumer Products On Brokerages' Radar

Infosys Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., and Coforge made it to brokerages' radar on Thursday, as most of these companies disclosed their first-quarter numbers.

In the case of Infosys, while most brokerages maintained ratings, some cut target prices and some raised target prices. As far as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is concerned, BofA raised the target price, while others retained their view. Jefferies downgraded Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

NDTV Profit tracked analysts' views on various stocks and sectors. Here are the analyst calls to keep an eye out for today.