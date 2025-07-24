Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Kajaria Ceramics, Tata Consumer Products On Brokerages' Radar
NDTV Profit tracked analysts' views on various stocks and sectors. Here are the analyst calls to keep an eye out for today.
Infosys Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., and Coforge made it to brokerages' radar on Thursday, as most of these companies disclosed their first-quarter numbers.
In the case of Infosys, while most brokerages maintained ratings, some cut target prices and some raised target prices. As far as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is concerned, BofA raised the target price, while others retained their view. Jefferies downgraded Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
On Infosys
Morgan Stanley
Maintained Equal-weight rating
Raised price target to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,670
Q1 performance viewed as balanced relative to peers
Revenue growth for FY26 expected near the top end of guidance
Margins expected above midpoint
Infosys likely to post the strongest EBIT growth among large caps in FY26
BofA Securities
Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 1,840
Q1 beat highlights gains in market share and improved pricing
Commentary strong on participation in AI opportunity
Macquarie
Maintained Neutral rating
Cut price target to Rs 1,490 from Rs 1,500
Unbilled revenue rose QoQ, EBIT fell short of estimates
Top-end of guidance was not revised upward despite acquisition impact
Raised FY26–28 revenue forecast by 1.8–2.2%, lowered EBIT margin by 1–15 basis points
On Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
Macquarie
Maintained Neutral rating with price target of Rs 1,190
Q1 FY26 results showed a modest miss
North America sales fell due to price erosion and order timing issues
Revlimid continues to face pricing pressure, with lower contribution expected in Q3
BofA Securities
Maintained Buy rating
Raised price target to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,500
Margin performance was in line despite sharp erosion in gRevlimid
Multiple growth drivers support 25% margin outlook: semaglutide, core business growth, cost management
FY26 earnings reduced due to faster-than-expected erosion in Revlimid
FY27 EPS remains unchanged with core business performing steadily
Morgan Stanley
Maintained Equal-weight rating with price target of Rs 1,298
Q1 results were in line
Margin declined due to higher generic price erosion and lower operating leverage
Sema approval expected between October and November 2025; launch set for January 2026
On Tata Consumer Products
Morgan Stanley
Maintained Overweight rating with price target of Rs 1,255
Q1 showed a mixed performance, but H2 outlook remains positive
PAT beat driven by margin improvement and lower interest cost
Ebitda margins expected to improve sequentially and return to normal levels by Q3
Core business posted strong value growth, while growth business remained subdued
Citi
Maintained Buy rating
Cut price target to Rs 1,275 from Rs 1,325
Weak Q1 performance
Margin recovery in H2 FY26 depends on softening tea prices
Profitability outlook remains mixed
Monitoring recovery pace in NourishCo and Capital Foods
Jefferies on Kajaria Ceramics
Downgraded to Hold from Buy
Raised price target to Rs 1,225 from Rs 1,120
Volumes remained weak for the eighth straight quarter
Downgrade follows a sharp rally in the stock
Reduced FY27–28 EPS estimates by 3–4%
Higher domestic competition from Morbi is a concern
Macquarie on Westlife
Maintained Outperform rating with price target of Rs 835
Q1 margin performance provides comfort
Company is investing to drive growth, especially in South India
Gross margin expansion in Q1 seen as sustainable
Ebitda margin likely hit bottom, even if demand recovery is delayed
Limited recovery signs across the industry remain a concern
Macquarie on Persistent Systems
Maintained Outperform rating with price target of Rs 7,330
Banking now expected to drive growth instead of healthcare
EBIT margin fell below estimates
Management expects BFSI to lead growth
Healthcare also expected to support growth in FY26
Morgan Stanley on Coforge
Maintained Overweight rating with price target of Rs 1,880
Revenue growth met expectations; EBIT and margin missed
Executable order book increased $40 million QoQ, lower than $55 million expected
Macquarie on Sapphire Foods
Maintained Outperform rating with price target of Rs 365
Q1 results missed expectations
Mass-media marketing for new Pizza Hut launches seen as positive
Concern over near-term growth outlook and reliance on recovery for margin expansion
Goldman Sachs on Bajaj Housing Finance
Maintained Sell rating with price target of Rs 89
Operational performance missed expectations
Growth guidance reduced amid rising competition
Current valuation assumes a long and sustained positive cycle, which is at risk
Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards
Maintained Equal-weight rating with price target of Rs 775
June spend market share dropped to 16.7%
Monthly spend declined 5.6% for SBI Card compared with a 3.6% industry fall
A recovery in corporate spending could support performance
JPMorgan on Fortis Healthcare
Maintained Overweight rating with price target of Rs 790
O&M partnership with Gleneagles in India seen as positive
Larger network expected to improve procurement synergies
Partnership could lead to future consolidation of Gleneagles assets
IHH continues to position Fortis as its primary India growth platform
Fortis is pursuing strategic corporate actions; positive stance reaffirmed