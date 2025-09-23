Stock Picks Today: Hyundai, Patanjali, Shree Cement, Vishal Mega Mart, L&T On Brokerages' Radar
Shree Cement Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Vishal Mega Mart Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On AU SFB
MOSL
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 875
Earnings to accelerate from 2H; risk-reward favorable
Estimate loan CAGR to be sustained at 24% over FY26-28
Growth outlook steady; Deposit mobilization to continue at a healthy pace
Cost of funds to ease gradually; NIM likely to recover from Q3
Cost ratios to remain in control after the recent improvements
On Shree Cement
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 35,500
Cement demand has been weak in H1FY26 with early monsoons and anticipation of the cut in GST
Management is optimistic of a recovery in H2
Possible increase in private capex with a broader boost to consumption post the GST cuts should also be positive
Any cuts to spending on infrastructure by the government should be monitored
Long-term demand outlook is intact and per capital cement consumption is far away from the peak
On Vishal Mega Mart
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 175
Vishal Mega Mart offers superior products at affordable prices on the back of scale
Despite soft industry demand environment, the company has been able to drive double digit SSSG
Visibility remains high on >80 store adds p.a.
Pilot is underway for smaller formats in <50k towns
Maintains leadership in entry-level price points, with a high-quality private-label portfolio
On Hyundai Motor
Nomura
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 2,846
Implications for India from Hyundai Motor Global investor day
Hyundai Motor India volumes to grow at 9% CAGR over CY25-30E; may need to raise capacity
Strong model pipeline with multiple launches ahead
Advancing hybrid and EV tech along with software
Strong model cycle and rising exports to drive earnings
On India Financial
Jefferies
Hosted 23 financials at Jefferies India Forum
Lenders expect a pickup post GST cut and festive spending
Banks see stable/ improving asset quality and medium-term benefits from rate cuts and easier competition
NBFCs see subdued growth and asset quality in Q2, but expect better trends in H2
NIMs should expand Q2 onwards
Life Insurance see the near-term impact of GST exemption but don't see risk to FY27-28
Among fin-techs, Paytm sees operational efficiencies to aid earnings
On Consumer Finances
Jefferies
Hosted 8 NBFCs at Jefferies India Forum 2025
Most expect subdued growth and asset quality trends in 2Q
Optimistic on better trends in H2 due to GST cut and favorable seasonality
NIMs should expand Q2 onward due to lower rates
Could cushion drag from higher credit costs
Chola Finance expects 20-22% AUM growth, better NIMs, and 1.5-1.6% of credit cost in FY26
Shriram Finance expects growth to hold up at 15-16% and sees credit cost <2.2% in FY26
On India Strategy
Jefferies
Jefferies Economic Indicator for Aug'25 shows activity levels were slightly below the 6-month average.
A disappointment considering the low base of last year
Impact of GST rate cut announcement and US tariffs likely moderated broad based indicators such as energy demand
Consumption data was also weak
Rural economy and infra indicators did relatively better
Impact of GST cuts to potentially impact Sep activity also, but strong pickup expected in Oct.
On Patanjali
Jefferies
Maintain buy; Hike target price to Rs 695 from Rs 670
Company expects a gradual recovery through FY26 as headwinds in the edible oil and food business normalise
With GST rate cuts in Patanjali's large categories, mgmt. expects demand trends to improve in H2
Near-term could see some de-stocking
Palm Plantation business remains on a steady ramp-up trajectory
On Logistics
Jefferies
Container volumes holding up, for now
Major Port container cargo rose 4% YoY in Aug 2025, driving 5% YoY rise in Indian Railways (IR) container volumes
Q2FY26E till date, IR volume growth at 7% YoY is marginally ahead of estimates for ConCor
Front-loading of cargo ahead of the US tariffs and festive buying have supported volumes
Sustainable growth from Oct 2025 holds key
Adani Ports and JSW Infra are top picks
On L&T
JP Morgan
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 4,240
L&T continues to benefit from infrastructure spending by central, state and PSU entities
In the Middle East, L&T is capitalizing on sustained oil and gas capex
Expanding into high-growth sectors and new geographies
Strategic use of capital drives efficiency and future investments
Strong financial performance and improving returns
Bullish long-term outlook anchored by India’s economic growth and L&T’s execution strength
On IMFA
Anand Rathi
Initiate buy with target price of Rs 1,510
Capacity expansion, higher stainless-steel demand – growth catalysts
Value-accretive diversification is expected to generate Rs 300 crore revenue yearly with an 8-10% EBITDA margin
>80% of demand for ferro-chrome, a key ingredient in stainless steel production, is driven by the industry
Demand in India for ferrochrome is expected to rise further as stainless steel consumption grows