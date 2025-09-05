Stock Picks Today: HDFC Life, TVS Motor, RIL, More On Brokerages' Radar Amid GST Rate Cut Boost

HDFC Life: Morgan Stanley and UBS believe the GST exemption on reinsurance will help the company manage the impact of the changes. The overall impact on its Embedded Value (EV) is expected to be minimal, at less than 0.5%. HDFC Life could also leverage the lower cost for customers to increase sales of high-margin products like riders and higher sum assured plans.

Overall Strategy: Both BofA India and HSBC see the GST cuts as a strong signal for demand-led growth. BofA estimates a 13 bps impact on GDP, with potential upside risks. HSBC expects growth to accelerate from Q4 CY25, easing risks of earnings downgrades and potentially attracting foreign investment. They identify Autos, Durables, Staples, and Insurance as the clear winners from the GST rationalization.