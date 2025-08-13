Stock Picks Today: HAL, Hindalco, Nykaa, Mama Earth, Suzlon, Paytm On Brokerages' Radar

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Nykaa, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and Paytm are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms, broadly based on the first quarter financials that the players have put out. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today: