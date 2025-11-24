Stock Picks Today: HAL, Britannia, Shyam Metalics, SBI Cards, IKS Health On Brokerages' Radar

Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: HAL, Britannia, Shyam Metalics, SBI Cards, IKS Health On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages also offered their outlook on the Labour Codes and what it means for the market.

24 Nov 2025, 08:03 AM IST i
HAL, Britannia, Shyam Metalics, SBI Cards, IKS Health are on brokerages' radar on Monday.
Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Britannia, Shyam Metalics, SBI Cards, IKS Health, and more on Monday.

They also offered their outlook on the E-Commerce/Gig Economy sector and India's Strategy.

Read on to know more:

CLSA on Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

  • Maintain Outperform with a target price of Rs 5,436

  • Tejas Mk1 went down at the Dubai Air Show

  • Experts highlight three possible causes: sudden loss of thrust from GE engine, biological effects of aerodynamic stall induced during a negative-G manoeuvre, or human error

  • Tejas is HAL’s no.1 aircraft at 44% of its orderbook with 180 aircraft on order

  • Tejas has had only one incident in over 20 years

  • See any stock volatility as an added opportunity to accumulate

  • HAL has a decadal pipeline of $54 billion

  • See the start of fighter aircraft deliveries and visibility on the GE deals as key catalysts

UBS on Britannia

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 6,350

  • Q3 volume growth looking good, trajectory afterwards will be the key

  • Entering an interesting phase in Britannia

  • Believe input prices have completed their adverse cycle and are entering an expansionary phase

  • Valuations have corrected recently; 1-year forward PE at 14.2% below peak

  • Believe volume growth is likely to accelerate post GST

  • Makes the risk-reward of owning Britannia still favourable in the near term

Jefferies on Shyam Metalics

  • Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 1,050

  • A Growth Mindset

  • Offers one of the best growth potential in India metals underpinned by capacity expansions and healthy balance sheet

  • Poised to become one of India's top-3 stainless steel manufacturers while also expanding cold rolled steel and intermediates volumes

  • Expect 13% volume and 18% EPS CAGR over FY26-28

  • 9x FY27E EV/EBITDA is attractive for the strong growth outlook

Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards

  • Post-festive season spending growth so far looks to be largely aligned with pre-festive YTD growth

  • There are timing differences in festive season YoY

  • On a calendar basis, assuming the 3% YoY growth in November so far extends to the rest of Q3, then growth could be 8% YoY vs. 16% in H1FY26

  • During the festive period (22 September to 26 October), industry credit card spending was up 21% YoY (adjusted)*

  • Strength was largely driven by robust spending in the last week of September – 22 September marked the onset of GST cuts, Navratri, and ecommerce sales

  • Observe 14% YoY (adjusted) growth in credit card spending* after festive season (27 October to 20 November) near the 15% YoY in April-August 2025 data

  • Need to keep monitoring post-festive growth trends to form a view on the sustainability of the growth upturn seen in the festive period

Nomura on IKS Health

  • Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 2,000

  • Attractive play on US healthcare provider space

  • US healthcare outsourcing market likely to record a 12% CAGR over CY23-28E

  • Comprehensive and integrated platform stack with next-gen tech capabilities

  • Long-term relationships with marquee, large enterprise clientele

  • Expect ~16% revenue, 32% EPS CAGR over FY25-28

UBS on Shaily Engineering

  • Initiate Buy with a target price of Rs 4,000

  • High potential, high growth, high optionality

  • Multiple growth levers; potential for positive surprise ahead

  • On strong footing for generic semaglutide launch

  • Consumer and industrials to grow steadily; consumer electronics an optionality

Jefferies India Strategy

  • Worst for the earnings trend likely behind

  • Analysis of corp earnings suggests that the EPS trend should improve from H2FY26 and through FY27

  • Downgrade pace likely reduces on significant disruptions in base

  • Bulk of the earnings swings is likely to come from autos, banks, power and consumer

  • Low base and policy support is expected to drive an uptick

  • Cement & telecom offer the strongest EPS growth

  • Confidence on 13-15% FY27 EPS growth should support market sentiments

Brokerages On Labour Codes

  • CLSA: Labour reform likely to have a net impact of approximately Rs 1 per order for aggregators. Believe it is likely to be passed on to users.

  • Bernstein: New Labour Code could reduce Food delivery Adjusted EBITDA margin by 25-65 bps, and Quick commerce by 60-70 bps. Believe Eternal and Swiggy have levers to reduce the net financial impact.

  • Citi: New laws impose a direct financial cost on the platforms. Estimate would translate to 30/50bps (Rs 2-3/order) impact in quick commerce/food delivery, if fully absorbed. Expect most of the cost increases to be passed through.

  • UBS & BofA: Labour reforms to boost India's potential growth and medium-term growth outlook, reinforcing ease of doing business. Major step towards formalisation & scale of industries.

