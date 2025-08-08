Stock Picks Today: BSE, Titan, LIC, AU Small Finance Bank On Brokerages' Radar
BSE, Titan Co., LIC, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today. There is also analyst insight coming in on Trump's fresh tariffs on India.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms, broadly based on the first quarter financials that the players have put out. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Godrej Consumer
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with a target price of Rs 1,431
Q1 Margin Miss: Positive Commentary
H1 margins to be lower than the normative range and improve in H2 as lower palm oil starts reflecting
Soaps were impacted by a weak season in May in North India and sharp grammage cuts.
Market share gains continued, but at a lower pace
FY26 target reiterated – mid- to high single-digit India volume growth
Macquarie
Maintain neutral with a target price of Rs 1,200
Reiterate FY26 growth targets despite Q1 miss
Q1 Ebitda miss on weakness in India soaps and Indonesia
See growth headwinds moderating in India soaps and Indonesia in H2FY26
Remain concerned about no let-up in price competition across categories in Indonesia, weaker sales growth in soaps and the limited pace of consumer conversion from incense sticks to electricals.
Jefferies
Maintain Buy; hike TP to target price 1,450 from Rs 1,425
Margin Pressure but Positive Outlook Stays
India soap declined mainly due to grammage cuts, while HI & others witnessed strong growth.
Indo business struggled with price-led competition, which also impacted margins.
Africa's growth was exceptional but again faced margin pressure.
Management expects the perf. to improve gradually through FY26
Macquarie on LIC
Maintain Outperform with a target price of Rs 1,215
Positive surprise on margins
Q1: VNB beat driven by higher VNB margins
Decline in cost ratios drives improvement in VNB margins
Valuation support despite relatively low VNB CAGRO on Titan
Jefferies on BSE
Maintain Hold; cut target price to Rs 2,790 from Rs 2,900
Q1 Results: Healthy quarter, but slight drag if options volume stays soft
Management clarified that there is no discussion yet on fortnightly/monthly expiry; a shift of expiry day would have limited impact.
Jane Street had negligible impact and a common contract note to aid FY27 revenue.
Trim EPS estimates by 5-6% to account for lower options activity and stay with the Hold rating.
On Titan
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with a target price of Rs 3,876
Q1: Jewellery margins slightly lower
On track to pursue market share strategy
Growth and market share remain the top priority; will not constrain investments for margins
Q2 has a high base (gold custom duty reduction and deferment of sales), but the quarter has started well.
Macquarie
Maintain Outperform with a target price of Rs 4,150
Jewellery margin in line; watch margin beat
Good start to jewellery sales in Q2, but high base is a concern
See potential moderation in jewellery growth in Q2 given high base
Slower same-store sales growth in Q1 vs peers was concerning.
Jefferies
Maintain Hold: Hike in target price to Rs 3800 from Rs 3600
Strong growth across brands under jewellery as well as watches, along with margin expansion
Part of the margin gain was bolstered by one-offs, but adj. EBITDA also came ahead of forecasts.
Most of the one-offs will also reverse in the subsequent quarters.
Firm gold prices remain a challenge in jewellery, which impacted buyer growth.
City
Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 3,900 from Rs 3,800
1QFY26: In-Line Growth and Profitability
Remain cautious on medium-term margins/profitability amid elevated competitive intensity, higher gold prices and adverse product mix
Aggressive store expansion by existing and new players implies a need to invest in branding/marketing and higher discounting.
Conundrum of growth vs margin continuing
Jefferies on Emcure
Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 1,610 from Rs 1,400
Emcure Q1: Continued Growth Momentum
Mgt. maintained FY26 guidance of 150 bps Ebitda margin expansion.
Expansion driven by better GMs and opex efficiency
Domestic business will continue to deliver IPM-beating growth.
Multiple complex products in its pipeline to drive growth in developed markets
Morgan Stanley on AU Small Finance Bank
Maintain Overweight with a target price of Rs 860
RBI grants in-principle approval for Universal Banking License – A Big Positive
Allow AU Bank to improve its brand visibility, further boost liability franchise, and help sustain strong growth
The licence allows AU Bank to expand its product suite, customer base, and geographic reach.
Jefferies on Max Financial
Maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 1,830
Q1: VNB Beat Led by Better Product Mix
Higher margins were driven by a better product mix with stronger growth in retail protection, riders & Non-Par savings
Goldman Sachs on Crompton Consumer
Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 380 from Rs 420
Growth remains challenging
Stay Buy on favourable risk-reward
One of the cheapest stocks in consumer durables coverage
Consistency in performance is what the market will likely look out for
Nomura on Cummins
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 3800
Q1: Strong beat on all fronts
Revenue +26% YoY, led by robust performances in both domestic sales and exports
17% beat on our EBITDA estimate, due to improved operating leverage
Management remains cautiously optimistic in the near term
Nomura on Birlasoft
Maintain Neutral; Cut target price to Rs 400 from Rs 410
Tepid deal wins will likely weigh on growth in FY26F
Restoring predictability should be top management priority
Margin improvement contingent on growth revival
Jefferies on Fortis
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 1030 from Rs 820
Fortis Q1: All round beat, strong levers to drive high growth
Hospital business was boosted by continued ARPOB and volume growth
Diagnostics business is recovering well from brand change
Near-term outlook remains strong with brownfield bed addition in hospitals and diagnostics on a path of margin and growth recovery
On HPCL
Jefferies
Maintain Underperform; hike target price to Rs 360 from Rs 315
Q1 Review: Operational miss; outlook weakening
Refining profitability outlook has weakened with challenges in sourcing Russian crude.
The govt didn't compensate LPG losses in Q1 as well.
Morgan Stanley
Maintain Overweight with a target price of Rs 516
Strong Beat; Crude Sourcing Shift Priced In
A potential shift of about a third of crude requirements to the Middle East could impact EPS by ~5%.
HPCL is our preferred fuel retailer, as it's a levered play from rising oil supply and benefits from hardware upgrades.
City
Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 1,370 from Rs 1,320
VNB growth strong; trades at trough
Margin expansion was largely a function of improvement in quality of business.
Management highlighted green shoots at the agency
Stabilisation of market share trends in individual businesses will remain a key monitorable.