Stock Picks Today: BSE, Titan, LIC, AU Small Finance Bank On Brokerages' Radar

BSE, Titan Co., LIC, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

08 Aug 2025, 08:03 AM IST i
BSE, Titan Co., LIC, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today. There is also analyst insight coming in on Trump's fresh tariffs on India.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms, broadly based on the first quarter financials that the players have put out. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:

On Godrej Consumer

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Overweight with a target price of Rs 1,431

  • Q1 Margin Miss: Positive Commentary

  • H1 margins to be lower than the normative range and improve in H2 as lower palm oil starts reflecting

  • Soaps were impacted by a weak season in May in North India and sharp grammage cuts.

  • Market share gains continued, but at a lower pace

  • FY26 target reiterated – mid- to high single-digit India volume growth

Macquarie

  • Maintain neutral with a target price of Rs 1,200

  • Reiterate FY26 growth targets despite Q1 miss

  • Q1 Ebitda miss on weakness in India soaps and Indonesia

  • See growth headwinds moderating in India soaps and Indonesia in H2FY26

  • Remain concerned about no let-up in price competition across categories in Indonesia, weaker sales growth in soaps and the limited pace of consumer conversion from incense sticks to electricals.

Jefferies

  • Maintain Buy; hike TP to target price 1,450 from Rs 1,425

  • Margin Pressure but Positive Outlook Stays

  • India soap declined mainly due to grammage cuts, while HI & others witnessed strong growth.

  • Indo business struggled with price-led competition, which also impacted margins.

  • Africa's growth was exceptional but again faced margin pressure.

  • Management expects the perf. to improve gradually through FY26

Macquarie on LIC

  • Maintain Outperform with a target price of Rs 1,215

  • Positive surprise on margins

  • Q1: VNB beat driven by higher VNB margins

  • Decline in cost ratios drives improvement in VNB margins

  • Valuation support despite relatively low VNB CAGRO on Titan

Jefferies on BSE

  • Maintain Hold; cut target price to Rs 2,790 from Rs 2,900

  • Q1 Results: Healthy quarter, but slight drag if options volume stays soft

  • Management clarified that there is no discussion yet on fortnightly/monthly expiry; a shift of expiry day would have limited impact.

  • Jane Street had negligible impact and a common contract note to aid FY27 revenue.

  • Trim EPS estimates by 5-6% to account for lower options activity and stay with the Hold rating.

On Titan

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Overweight with a target price of Rs 3,876

  • Q1: Jewellery margins slightly lower

  • On track to pursue market share strategy

  • Growth and market share remain the top priority; will not constrain investments for margins

  • Q2 has a high base (gold custom duty reduction and deferment of sales), but the quarter has started well.

Macquarie

  • Maintain Outperform with a target price of Rs 4,150

  • Jewellery margin in line; watch margin beat

  • Good start to jewellery sales in Q2, but high base is a concern

  • See potential moderation in jewellery growth in Q2 given high base

  • Slower same-store sales growth in Q1 vs peers was concerning.

Jefferies

  • Maintain Hold: Hike in target price to Rs 3800 from Rs 3600

  • Strong growth across brands under jewellery as well as watches, along with margin expansion

  • Part of the margin gain was bolstered by one-offs, but adj. EBITDA also came ahead of forecasts.

  • Most of the one-offs will also reverse in the subsequent quarters.

  • Firm gold prices remain a challenge in jewellery, which impacted buyer growth.

City

  • Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 3,900 from Rs 3,800

  • 1QFY26: In-Line Growth and Profitability

  • Remain cautious on medium-term margins/profitability amid elevated competitive intensity, higher gold prices and adverse product mix

  • Aggressive store expansion by existing and new players implies a need to invest in branding/marketing and higher discounting.

  • Conundrum of growth vs margin continuing

Jefferies on Emcure

  • Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 1,610 from Rs 1,400

  • Emcure Q1: Continued Growth Momentum

  • Mgt. maintained FY26 guidance of 150 bps Ebitda margin expansion.

  • Expansion driven by better GMs and opex efficiency

  • Domestic business will continue to deliver IPM-beating growth.

  • Multiple complex products in its pipeline to drive growth in developed markets

Morgan Stanley on AU Small Finance Bank

  • Maintain Overweight with a target price of Rs 860

  • RBI grants in-principle approval for Universal Banking License – A Big Positive

  • Allow AU Bank to improve its brand visibility, further boost liability franchise, and help sustain strong growth

  • The licence allows AU Bank to expand its product suite, customer base, and geographic reach.

Jefferies on Max Financial

  • Maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 1,830

  • Q1: VNB Beat Led by Better Product Mix

  • Higher margins were driven by a better product mix with stronger growth in retail protection, riders & Non-Par savings

Goldman Sachs on Crompton Consumer

  • Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 380 from Rs 420

  • Growth remains challenging

  • Stay Buy on favourable risk-reward

  • One of the cheapest stocks in consumer durables coverage

  • Consistency in performance is what the market will likely look out for

Nomura on Cummins

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 3800

  • Q1: Strong beat on all fronts

  • Revenue +26% YoY, led by robust performances in both domestic sales and exports

  • 17% beat on our EBITDA estimate, due to improved operating leverage

  • Management remains cautiously optimistic in the near term

Nomura on Birlasoft

  • Maintain Neutral; Cut target price to Rs 400 from Rs 410

  • Tepid deal wins will likely weigh on growth in FY26F

  • Restoring predictability should be top management priority

  • Margin improvement contingent on growth revival

Jefferies on Fortis

  • Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 1030 from Rs 820

  • Fortis Q1: All round beat, strong levers to drive high growth

  • Hospital business was boosted by continued ARPOB and volume growth

  • Diagnostics business is recovering well from brand change

  • Near-term outlook remains strong with brownfield bed addition in hospitals and diagnostics on a path of margin and growth recovery

On HPCL 

Jefferies

  • Maintain Underperform; hike target price to Rs 360 from Rs 315

  • Q1 Review: Operational miss; outlook weakening

  • Refining profitability outlook has weakened with challenges in sourcing Russian crude.

  • The govt didn't compensate LPG losses in Q1 as well.

 Morgan Stanley

  • Maintain Overweight with a target price of Rs 516

  • Strong Beat; Crude Sourcing Shift Priced In

  • A potential shift of about a third of crude requirements to the Middle East could impact EPS by ~5%.

  • HPCL is our preferred fuel retailer, as it's a levered play from rising oil supply and benefits from hardware upgrades.

City

  • Maintain Buy; hike target price to Rs 1,370 from Rs 1,320

  • VNB growth strong; trades at trough

  • Margin expansion was largely a function of improvement in quality of business.

  • Management highlighted green shoots at the agency

  • Stabilisation of market share trends in individual businesses will remain a key monitorable.

