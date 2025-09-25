Stock Picks Today: Glenmark Pharma, Tata Consumer, ICICI Bank, Niva Bupa, Radico Khaitan On Brokerages' Radar
Glenmark Pharma Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Glenmark Pharma
Nomura
Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 1,500
Another oncology in-licensing deal
In-licensing is part of Glenmark’s strategy to build branded patented drug portfolio
Trastuzumab Rezetecan will be the largest contributor to the company’s target to get to $350-400 mn in innovation drug revenues in next 5-7 years
On Tata Consumer
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 1,290 from 1,270
Improved visibility of margin recovery driven by lower tea prices
Relatively limited GST transition disruptions
Core business growth likely to improve, growth segments expected to bounce back after a weak June quarter
Non-branded margins aided by a bounce back in coffee prices
On Bharti Airtel
CLSA
Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 2,035
Nxtra to gain from data centre policy
Nxtra plans to double capacity to 400MW
Nxtra is a part of Bharti’s enterprise business, which is 15% of India operations as mobile business dominates
Although Nxtra is mere c10% of Airtel Business, it is growing rapidly
Revenue and Ebitda rising by 87-93% over four years
Believe valuation multiple could surpass Bharti’s, given its strong growth prospects
On RBL Bank
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 300
NIMs bottomed out in Q1; improvement anticipated Q2 onwards
Advances growth is accelerating led by secured retail and commercial banking
MFI disbursements now outpace repayments, eliminating further portfolio run-down concerns
Stress in JLG subsides; credit card taking longer to normalize
Core fee income – building traction from Q1 base
Cost control initiatives currently underway; impact to become discernible Q3 onwards
On Radico Khaitan
Jefferies
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 3,590
Growth momentum remains strong for Radico after a stellar Q1
Limited salience in Maharashtra (tax hike) and several growth levers firing on all cylinders
Should also help improve profitability, with inflation manageable across key inputs
Pace of innovation remains healthy, with recent launches of luxury vodka, super-premium whisky, and scale-up in low prestige
Balance sheet should turn net cash by FY27
On India Economics
Citi
October MPC: A Dovish Tilt Expected with a Marginal Bias for an Outright Cut
Space for a more dovish tilt in the October MPC has opened up
See either an “insurance” rate cut to protect against the downside growth risks
Or a “dovish pause” with an outright assurance to act soon if required
Have a marginal bias that the RBI would opt for the “insurance” rate cut view
Communicating a “dovish pause” might be more difficult, ending up being a “wait and watch” policy
On ICICI Bank
Investec
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 1,745
Management anticipates a gradual pick up in loan growth
NIM compression is expected to be milder than anticipated
Funding costs have responded well to repo rate cuts
Bank remains selective in the aggressively priced wholesale lending segment
Asset quality trends in unsecured retail are improving; growth should gradually improve
Fee income would largely grow in line with loan book
Treasury gains should moderate in the absence of yield curve tailwinds seen in Q1
ICICI Bank remains one of the top picks
Expect the bank to deliver 2.4%/17% RoA/RoE over FY26/FY27 with 14% EPS CAGR over FY25-28
On Niva Bupa
Avendus Spark
Initiate Add with target price of Rs 90
Reported GDPI growth to be under pressure due to 1/N; however, it should remain strong on N basis
Higher exposure to benefit-based health or diversified book makes Niva Bupa GDPI growth less volatile
Calibrated porting should aid better growth
Niva Bupa has a bigger lever of reporting growth by taking price hike vs. peers
On SBI
Citi
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 1,050
Continue to build in loan growth of 13-14% YoY
See NIMs at 2.8-2.9% and stable credit cost of 40-45 bps
Expect it to deliver ROA of 1% and ROE of 14-15% over FY26-27
SBI is preferred pick within the PSU banks coverage
On India Strategy
Jefferies
India is now a consensus Underweight for foreign investors
Given the sharp underperformance YTD, the key focus is identifying bottom-up ideas to lower the Underweight
Corporate India's optimism on GST cuts driving consumption was visible, though partially priced-in
Govt. seems intent on utilizing tariff-driven concerns as a reform driver
Believe a near-term market bounce is likely on cards, though the potential equity supply tempers 12-month outlook
On Cyient
Kotak Securities
Maintain reduce with target price of Rs 1,180
Organisation is being aligned with a revamped strategy under the new CEO
Client behavior remains unchanged, despite reduced macro uncertainty
Transportation segment will continue momentum, led by aerospace
Communications vertical will fare better than the past year
Energy vertical remains weak in the near term
Await the details of the strategy and expected outcomes of the turnaround plan under the new CEO
On Cement
Incred
Channel check showed cement industry passing on GST cut benefit
Prices cut by Rs 10–30 per bag; new rates to be implemented nationwide in a week
Experts feel that it should contribute positively in the long run by improving affordability and boosting the demand sentiment post festive season
Price hike capped until mid-Oct 2025 due to the strong festive season and global pet-coke price rise limiting the industry’s ability to pass on cost pressure